Milwaukee's Lakeside Suburb Is A Charming Haven With Sparkling Views And Peaceful Parks

Milwaukee may be best known for its strong brewing and biking history, (and maybe less so as the Bloody Mary capital of the world with a surprising cocktail culture), but it's worth leaving Wisconsin's largest city behind to discover what more the Northern suburbs have to offer, which includes everything from shoreline relaxation to parks and natural conservation areas.

Perched on the western shores of Lake Michigan, about 12 miles north of Milwaukee, the suburb of Bayside has peaceful, glistening lake views and a plethora of parks. One of the seven communities that make up the North Shore of Milwaukee, Bayside is best enjoyed as a laid-back spot where you can revel in the great outdoors and small-scale community life, away from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis. It is also an ideal stop to add to a Wisconsin road trip following its scenic coastal byway further north in the Door County peninsula.

Though the easiest way to reach Bayside is by driving about 17 minutes from Milwaukee, (which has its own air connection at Milwaukee Mitchell International airport) you can also reach the village in less than two hours from Madison, another lively, outdoorsy paradise known as the "biking capital of the Midwest".