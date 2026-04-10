Halfway Between Cleveland And Columbus Is Ohio's Unique Treehouse Getaway With The Coziest Cabin Vibes

If your inner child misses hiding out in a treehouse, there's a spot you can do so in Ohio with the amenities of a boutique cabin. The Mohicans Treehouse Resort has about 10 treehouses in the forests of Ohio's Mohican Valley that you can book a stay at. With the Mohican State Park — where you can tour fall-hued hills — nearby, the treehouses offer a unique spot propped up in the trees to make a base for unplugging in the outdoors. Plus, the treehouse resort is under a two-hour drive from both Columbus and Cleveland, making it a weekend-ready getaway from the city.

The Mohicans' treehouses have a particular reputation for their cozy atmosphere. "Lots of small outdoor deck spaces to sit and enjoy views, lots of windows, comfy living room area, small but adequate kitchen... This is for those looking for one of a kind great stays," a Google reviewer raved. The treehouses have wooden, cabin-like appearances, many of which were built by Amish contractors, as the resort's founder told Blend Radio and TV Magazine. Meanwhile, two of the treehouses come from treehouse designer Pete Nelson of Animal Planet's "Treehouse Masters."

All of the treehouses on the property have decks that let you sit outside and get some pretty views of the surrounding nature. Take, for example, the White Oak Treehouse (one of those designed by Nelson). It's affixed at the edge of a hill, with a bridge leading up to the front door. It has the appearance of an old log cabin floating above the earth, with a fire pit and chairs on deck where guests can relax with some s'mores and the sounds of the forest.