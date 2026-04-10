Halfway Between Cleveland And Columbus Is Ohio's Unique Treehouse Getaway With The Coziest Cabin Vibes
If your inner child misses hiding out in a treehouse, there's a spot you can do so in Ohio with the amenities of a boutique cabin. The Mohicans Treehouse Resort has about 10 treehouses in the forests of Ohio's Mohican Valley that you can book a stay at. With the Mohican State Park — where you can tour fall-hued hills — nearby, the treehouses offer a unique spot propped up in the trees to make a base for unplugging in the outdoors. Plus, the treehouse resort is under a two-hour drive from both Columbus and Cleveland, making it a weekend-ready getaway from the city.
The Mohicans' treehouses have a particular reputation for their cozy atmosphere. "Lots of small outdoor deck spaces to sit and enjoy views, lots of windows, comfy living room area, small but adequate kitchen... This is for those looking for one of a kind great stays," a Google reviewer raved. The treehouses have wooden, cabin-like appearances, many of which were built by Amish contractors, as the resort's founder told Blend Radio and TV Magazine. Meanwhile, two of the treehouses come from treehouse designer Pete Nelson of Animal Planet's "Treehouse Masters."
All of the treehouses on the property have decks that let you sit outside and get some pretty views of the surrounding nature. Take, for example, the White Oak Treehouse (one of those designed by Nelson). It's affixed at the edge of a hill, with a bridge leading up to the front door. It has the appearance of an old log cabin floating above the earth, with a fire pit and chairs on deck where guests can relax with some s'mores and the sounds of the forest.
What to know about staying at The Mohicans Treehouse Resort
The Mohicans' treehouses are designed with outdoor immersion at the forefront. That means, on one hand, they come with amenities like outdoor showers, grills, and picnic tables, or fireside seats. On the other hand, that means many don't come with Wi-Fi (and cellular service, according to reviewers, is unreliable). If you want Wi-Fi during your stay, only the White Oak, The Nest, and Tin Shed treehouses have it. Some other amenities included with the stays are kitchens with refrigerators, full bathrooms stocked with eco-friendly toiletries, and heat and A/C. You'll need to bring your own charcoal and firewood for grilling or campfires, though.
The number of people who can fit in each treehouse ranges from two to six. There are other types of properties available at the woodsy resort that can accommodate more, though, including a couple cabins and country homes. The Mohican cabin, for example, fits up to 15 guests. All the properties are spread out across close to 80 acres, connected by walking paths. Travelers looking for more outdoor recreation can visit Loudonville, a paddler's paradise on the emerald green Mohican River, about a 15-minute drive away.
Long-haul travelers can fly into either the John Glenn Columbus International Airport or the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, both of which are about 1.5 hours away by car. One Google reviewer pointed out, "The dirt roads [to the resort] after some rain were a little bit difficult to navigate at night – not too bad during the day but definitely still needed a four-wheel drive vehicle." With your car prepped for the road, you can also take it out on a scenic road trip down Ohio's Amish Country Byway, which courses along State Route 514 just beyond the resort.