The Essential Camping Canopy Chair You Can Find At Home Depot For Under $110

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When planning a camping trip, packing all the bare necessities from a high-quality tent to a durable camping lantern is essential, but that doesn't mean that comfort should be forgotten. One of the most used, yet taken for granted, items at the campsite is a camping chair. Whether using it to relax by the campfire or take in the sunset, having a good camping chair is essential for any outdoor adventure.

Home Depot, one of our favorite under-the-radar spots for camping gear like a portable stove, has an unexpectedly good deal on a foldable camping chair that's perfect for two. The Costway Red Steel Camping Chair is currently selling for $108.97, and features an adjustable canopy to keep you shaded as you lounge. The dual chairs keep you close and cozy while still offering your own personal space.

There is also plenty of storage, with each armrest featuring a cupholder. The central ice pocket allows for cool drink storage so you'll never have to get up for a cold beverage, while a large front pocket is perfect for keeping small items close by. Covered in durable Oxford fabric, the chair is available in three colors — red, turquoise, and blue — and is fitted on a robust steel frame that gives each seat a 265-pound capacity.