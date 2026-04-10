The Essential Camping Canopy Chair You Can Find At Home Depot For Under $110
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When planning a camping trip, packing all the bare necessities from a high-quality tent to a durable camping lantern is essential, but that doesn't mean that comfort should be forgotten. One of the most used, yet taken for granted, items at the campsite is a camping chair. Whether using it to relax by the campfire or take in the sunset, having a good camping chair is essential for any outdoor adventure.
Home Depot, one of our favorite under-the-radar spots for camping gear like a portable stove, has an unexpectedly good deal on a foldable camping chair that's perfect for two. The Costway Red Steel Camping Chair is currently selling for $108.97, and features an adjustable canopy to keep you shaded as you lounge. The dual chairs keep you close and cozy while still offering your own personal space.
There is also plenty of storage, with each armrest featuring a cupholder. The central ice pocket allows for cool drink storage so you'll never have to get up for a cold beverage, while a large front pocket is perfect for keeping small items close by. Covered in durable Oxford fabric, the chair is available in three colors — red, turquoise, and blue — and is fitted on a robust steel frame that gives each seat a 265-pound capacity.
This comfortable, function chair is filled with features that make it useful on the campsite or at the beach
One of the nice parts about this camping chair is that even with two seats and a canopy, it still folds down into a fairly compact carrying case. An unfortunate downside of the case is that it appears to only have handles, rather than a shoulder strap — that would be useful given that the seat weighs a hefty 26.5 pounds. However, in the reviews online, none of the customers mentioned this being an issue. Rather, they were quite pleased with the seat and its performance.
"We love our new canopy chairs," writes one customer. "It's like a love seat outdoors for my husband and me. And the pouch in the middle is great for keeping items cool." Not only useful at the campsite, reviewers mentioned it being a great chair at the beach, in the park, or when watching sports from the sidelines. While several reviewers mention that the seats are comfortable and sturdy, one did express concern that the canopy might have trouble staying up on windy days.
Overall, if you're looking for a large camping chair that can fit multiple people, the Costway Red Steel Camping Chair appears to be a valid option. Not only is it spacious, but the added canopy and cold storage make it a versatile item that can be used in multiple situations. Looking for more camping chair bargains? Check out these camping chairs found at Costco, which all cost under $100, or our favorite camping chair finds on Amazon.