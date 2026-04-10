California's Mountain Lake Chain With An Eerie Name Is A Remote Escape Perfect For Fishing And Hiking
When we think of California, images of ocean waves, palm trees, surfers, and sun-kissed beaches often spring to mind. And while there are plenty of gorgeous stretches of sand to be found on the approximately 840 miles of Californian coastline — such as Big Sur's largest public beach with a mountain backdrop — there is much more to the Golden State than idyllic shoreline and ocean bliss. California is home to a host of other natural treasures — especially if you turn your eyes inland.
Chief among these is the Sierra Nevada, a gorgeous Californian mountain range that rises like a sheer granite wall in the middle of the state. Home to Mount Whitney, the highest point in the Lower 48, the valleys, flanks, and foothills of this impressive string of peaks offer some of the most rugged and beautiful spots in North America. This includes Graveyard Lakes, which, despite the macabre name, offers the kind of scenery and opportunities for outdoor recreation that draw people from all over to the high Sierra.
Situated at an altitude of 10,000 feet and surrounded by peaks and pine forests, this cluster of pretty alpine lakes plays against their eerie name. Rather than a place of death, these freshwater bodies are, in fact, bursting with life — especially trout — which may be enticed by the right lure or a well-placed fly. To access Graveyard Lakes, however, you'll have to lace up your boots and climb, as they're only accessible by mountain hiking trail. This helps ensure that visitors experience the lakes in their pristine state — and that there will always be plenty of fish in the water.
Experience the stunning hiking trails of Graveyard Lakes
To get to Graveyard Lakes, you have to make the nearly three-hour drive into the Sierra foothills from the city of Fresno to Thomas A. Edison Lake. The last part of this drive is over a rough, pothole-filled road that may not be paved in spots, so vehicles with high clearance are recommended. The trailhead is situated on the northwestern shore of the lake, and from there it's a relatively challenging 7.5-mile climb to your destination, with an elevation gain of some 2,400 feet.
It's a tough trek, but once you arrive, you will be rewarded with the breathtaking view of the shimmering Graveyard Lakes reflecting the granite forms of the surrounding Sierra peaks. "Definitely not easy but will leave you speechless when you reach the first lake," remarked one visitor on All Trails. "The lakes are absolutely beautiful and the upper one is a must visit."
Many hikers use Graveyard Lakes as a springboard for day treks in the area. For amazing vistas, head up to Silver Fox Pass; from there, you can drop down to Peter Pande Lake for further adventures. When it comes to camping, there are plenty of nice places to set up a tent on the eastern shore of Lower Graveyard Lake. You can also find spots among the upper lakes – just know that, given the 10,000 foot-plus altitude, campfires are not allowed.
Cast a line for mountain trout at Graveyard Lakes
Another popular activity at Graveyard Lakes is fishing. The lakes are full of small but aggressive brook trout and some larger rainbow trout – so you can expect plenty of tight lines. Fly fishers tend to have most success on Adams, Elk Hair Caddis, and mosquito lures, while past visitors have recommended that spinning anglers go with Mepps or Panther Martin patterns. You can practice catch-and-release or keep a couple of fish to fry up at camp. Just remember to follow local regulations and hold your current California fishing license.
While Graveyard Lakes are an alluring destination, going there requires adequate planning and preparation. Situated in the Ansel Adams Wilderness, you'll need a wilderness permit to camp overnight, which is available at recreation.gov. Also, know that snow and ice can persist well into July, and streams often run high and strong, making crossings difficult. In addition, blown-down trees are common on the trail, and certain times of the year see swarms of ravenous mosquitoes, so make sure to pack an insect repellent containing plenty of DEET. And for more adventures in California's Sierra Nevada, check out this breathtaking wilderness of granite peaks and glistening lakes hidden high above Tahoe.