California's Mountain Lake Chain With An Eerie Name Is A Remote Escape Perfect For Fishing And Hiking

When we think of California, images of ocean waves, palm trees, surfers, and sun-kissed beaches often spring to mind. And while there are plenty of gorgeous stretches of sand to be found on the approximately 840 miles of Californian coastline — such as Big Sur's largest public beach with a mountain backdrop — there is much more to the Golden State than idyllic shoreline and ocean bliss. California is home to a host of other natural treasures — especially if you turn your eyes inland.

Chief among these is the Sierra Nevada, a gorgeous Californian mountain range that rises like a sheer granite wall in the middle of the state. Home to Mount Whitney, the highest point in the Lower 48, the valleys, flanks, and foothills of this impressive string of peaks offer some of the most rugged and beautiful spots in North America. This includes Graveyard Lakes, which, despite the macabre name, offers the kind of scenery and opportunities for outdoor recreation that draw people from all over to the high Sierra.

Situated at an altitude of 10,000 feet and surrounded by peaks and pine forests, this cluster of pretty alpine lakes plays against their eerie name. Rather than a place of death, these freshwater bodies are, in fact, bursting with life — especially trout — which may be enticed by the right lure or a well-placed fly. To access Graveyard Lakes, however, you'll have to lace up your boots and climb, as they're only accessible by mountain hiking trail. This helps ensure that visitors experience the lakes in their pristine state — and that there will always be plenty of fish in the water.