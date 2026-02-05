California's 5 Most Gorgeous Sierra Nevada Mountain Destinations To Visit

California is among the states with the most mountain ranges. But, of the 300-plus individual ranges listed in the territory by the United States Geological Survey, there's one that really stands out from the crowd: The Sierra Nevada. Over 300 miles long, 80 miles wide, and host to the tallest mountaintop in the Contiguous United States, it ranges from lush, thick, evergreen forests in the west to barren desert highlands in the east. And, as you might expect, there are some seriously gorgeous destinations hidden within.

This guide draws on my own travel experience of hiking, driving, swimming, and camping in all corners of the great Sierra Nevada to offer up a selection of five downright beautiful spots. Some are tailored for adventure seekers, others are prime for history buffs, and others are quintessential California bucket-list fodder — Yosemite, here's looking at you!

There's no "bad" time to visit this iconic range, but would-be travelers should bear in mind that trips can be trickier to organize in the winter. Yes, November through to April is peak ski season in the resorts of Tahoe, but there are also lots of road closures on key routes running through the mountains. On top of that, the late summer and fall tend to be the top times for hitting the hiking trails.