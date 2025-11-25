Just Off Highway 1 Is Big Sur's Largest Public Beach With Soft Sands And A Mountain Backdrop
Did you know Big Sur on California's Central Coast rivals Italy's Cinque Terre for its cliffside views? This approximately 90-mile section of California makes for an incredible road trip as Highway 1 winds its way right along the sea. With its coastal location, you might think that there are a lot of beaches here, but actually, Big Sur beaches are relatively rare because the Santa Lucia Mountains rise almost directly out of the Pacific Ocean through this rugged and remote area. At times, you can be peering over cliffs that soar up to 400 feet tall. If you do want to get in some beach exploration in Big Sur, the longest publicly accessible sandy beach, at about 0.5 miles long, is Sand Dollar Beach. It's well worth a visit with amazing natural beauty, and it's relatively easy to get to while still remote enough that it's not typically crowded.
Despite the name, you can't always expect to find sand dollars at Sand Dollar Beach. Winter at low tide is likely to be the best time to find them. What you are guaranteed to get year-round at Sand Dollar Beach are incredible, sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean.
Visitors will need to hike about 0.3 miles down to the water, with the trail being a combination of dirt trail, switchbacks, and stairs that take you down 120 feet. Once you start down the trail, you're tucked away from the wind with views of the dramatic cliffs that Big Sur is known for towering above you. While you can get to the beach during high tide, you'll be closer to the rocky, cliffside. If you time your visit with low tide, you'll have a broader expanse of sandy beach to enjoy.
Things to do at Big Sur's Sand Dollar Beach
Low tide not only means more sand at Big Sur's Sand Dollar Beach, it also gives you a chance to check out the sea cave at its northern end. And at the southern end, you'll see impressive sea stacks, and both ends of the beach are good for tide pooling. There are picnic sites near the trailhead and parking lot for Sand Dollar Beach, as well as pit toilets, so you can really make a day of it here, though you do need to bring your own potable water. Along with beach access, there's a trail along the bluffs above the beach that has great views, too, though you should be mindful of poison oak.
This is one of the few places in Big Sur where there are opportunities for good surfing. While some travelers are busy with adrenaline activities, rockhounds will also have their interest piqued in this region of Big Sur, as it's known for jade. Around Plaskett Rock Point at the southern end of Sand Dollar Beach is Jade Cove. If you do plan to try and hunt for jade at Sand Dollar Beach, make sure to check the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary regulations on what you are allowed to take, and brush up on how to tell the difference between serpentine and jade, which is also found in the area.
Planning your Big Sur Sand Dollar Beach visit
There are a few things to know about visiting Sand Dollar Beach in Big Sur. It's not really a great beach for swimming because the water is cold, basically year-round, rarely topping 60 degrees Fahrenheit. You probably aren't going to have cell phone service here, so it's a good idea to download maps on your phone before you arrive in Big Sur. Currently, you can only access Big Sur's Sand Dollar Beach from the south since the Regent's Slide is blocking Highway 1 access from the north. Highway 1 is known for being narrow and having plenty of twists and turns through Big Sur, so just take your time to enjoy the views as you make your way to Sand Dollar Beach.
It's about 30 minutes from Ragged Point, the "gateway to Big Sur" with a luxury resort. If you're looking to stay even closer and you have the gear for a camping retreat, you can't camp on the beach itself, but Plaskett Creek Campground is right across the highway. For some higher-end Big Sur camping, Sand Dollar Beach is less than 10 minutes from Treebones Resort, a magical glamping site with yurts and incredible food. On your way in and out of southern Big Sur, stop by the Piedras Blancas Rookery, where you can see up to thousands of elephant seals hauled out on the beach. It's near San Simeon, about 45 minutes south of Sand Dollar Beach.