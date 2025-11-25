Just Off Highway 1 Is Big Sur's Largest Public Beach With Soft Sands And A Mountain Backdrop

Did you know Big Sur on California's Central Coast rivals Italy's Cinque Terre for its cliffside views? This approximately 90-mile section of California makes for an incredible road trip as Highway 1 winds its way right along the sea. With its coastal location, you might think that there are a lot of beaches here, but actually, Big Sur beaches are relatively rare because the Santa Lucia Mountains rise almost directly out of the Pacific Ocean through this rugged and remote area. At times, you can be peering over cliffs that soar up to 400 feet tall. If you do want to get in some beach exploration in Big Sur, the longest publicly accessible sandy beach, at about 0.5 miles long, is Sand Dollar Beach. It's well worth a visit with amazing natural beauty, and it's relatively easy to get to while still remote enough that it's not typically crowded.

Despite the name, you can't always expect to find sand dollars at Sand Dollar Beach. Winter at low tide is likely to be the best time to find them. What you are guaranteed to get year-round at Sand Dollar Beach are incredible, sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean.

Visitors will need to hike about 0.3 miles down to the water, with the trail being a combination of dirt trail, switchbacks, and stairs that take you down 120 feet. Once you start down the trail, you're tucked away from the wind with views of the dramatic cliffs that Big Sur is known for towering above you. While you can get to the beach during high tide, you'll be closer to the rocky, cliffside. If you time your visit with low tide, you'll have a broader expanse of sandy beach to enjoy.