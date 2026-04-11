This Underrated Colorado Trail Is Brimming With Abandoned Gold Mines, Unique Structures, And Rustic Charm

As far as hiking destinations go, Colorado is right up there with the best of them. The Centennial State is home to a sizeable chunk of protected wilderness areas, giving you diverse landscapes to explore on foot. Streams and creeks, mountains and plateaus, and forested valleys and lakes are all yours to discover. But one aspect of Colorado hiking that doesn't get mentioned enough is its trails around former Gold Rush towns and their abandoned mines. If you want to explore this part of the state's history and landscape, the highly-rated Vindicator Valley Trail is at least worth a look.

The 2-mile trek is one of the 10 routes in the Trails of Gold, a collection of Gold Rush-themed hikes around Colorado's "City of Gold Mines," Victor. All of the routes have their draws, but for the Vindicator Valley Trail, it's the sight of Victor's biggest old gold mines that attracts walkers and history lovers alike. Rolling hills and grassy plains create a scenic atmosphere as you wander past these abandoned mining camps with dilapidated timber structures and filled-in mining shafts.

Many of these were built in the 1890s and early 1900s, giving you a glimpse into a unique part of Colorado's history. Informative signs along the route tell you more about the region's Gold Rush towns, including these former mines and railroads built to facilitate it. Walking the Vindicator Valley Trail takes you past the iconic Theresa Gold Mine, which operated from 1895 until 1961. You can still see its metal hoist tower, which helped bring up 120,000 ounces of gold during that 66-year span. You can also see the ruins of the Anna J. Mine, old outhouses, explosive sheds, and the remains of hundreds of other gold mines along the way.