This Underrated Colorado Trail Is Brimming With Abandoned Gold Mines, Unique Structures, And Rustic Charm
As far as hiking destinations go, Colorado is right up there with the best of them. The Centennial State is home to a sizeable chunk of protected wilderness areas, giving you diverse landscapes to explore on foot. Streams and creeks, mountains and plateaus, and forested valleys and lakes are all yours to discover. But one aspect of Colorado hiking that doesn't get mentioned enough is its trails around former Gold Rush towns and their abandoned mines. If you want to explore this part of the state's history and landscape, the highly-rated Vindicator Valley Trail is at least worth a look.
The 2-mile trek is one of the 10 routes in the Trails of Gold, a collection of Gold Rush-themed hikes around Colorado's "City of Gold Mines," Victor. All of the routes have their draws, but for the Vindicator Valley Trail, it's the sight of Victor's biggest old gold mines that attracts walkers and history lovers alike. Rolling hills and grassy plains create a scenic atmosphere as you wander past these abandoned mining camps with dilapidated timber structures and filled-in mining shafts.
Many of these were built in the 1890s and early 1900s, giving you a glimpse into a unique part of Colorado's history. Informative signs along the route tell you more about the region's Gold Rush towns, including these former mines and railroads built to facilitate it. Walking the Vindicator Valley Trail takes you past the iconic Theresa Gold Mine, which operated from 1895 until 1961. You can still see its metal hoist tower, which helped bring up 120,000 ounces of gold during that 66-year span. You can also see the ruins of the Anna J. Mine, old outhouses, explosive sheds, and the remains of hundreds of other gold mines along the way.
No fool's gold on the Vindicator Valley Trail
While it's much harder to find gold in the hills today, the Vindicator Valley Trail offers its own treasures for avid hikers. Not only do the old mining structures possess a unique rustic beauty, but the surrounding foliage is particularly stunning during fall. This is when Colorado's aspen trees produce gold and yellow leaves. Victor and nearby Cripple Creek — a former Gold Rush town with high country adventure and charm — are both popular spots for seeing the golden fall colors. If you visit during winter, the scenery changes to a dramatic snowy landscape that gives the mine sites a hauntingly beautiful appearance.
The Vindicator Valley Trail is considered the second-best thing to do in Victor on Tripadvisor. People rave about the trek's informative signs, well-preserved structures, and views of the area's active mining sites. "We stopped to take one picture and spent two hours wandering through the old mines and educational exhibits," one visitor wrote on Tripadvisor. They also recommended visiting Rita Rockplanter, a beloved local legend honored with a giant timber sculpture.
You can start the Vindicator Valley Trail at the trailhead about five minutes' drive north of Victor. Give yourself around 1.5 hours to complete the loop, especially if you plan on taking a lot of photos. Bring water and wear sun protection, as there's very little shade along the trail. The area is also sometimes mentioned as an avalanche risk, so check the official avalanche forecast before hiking. You can drive to the trail in about one hour from Colorado Springs or stay closer at hotels in Victor or Cripple Creek. If you stay in Colorado Springs, consider spending a night in Glen Eyrie Castle, a one-of-a-kind castle with overnight stays and tea parties.