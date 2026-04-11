The Portable And Compact Camping Shower You Can Buy At Walmart For Under $30

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After a long day on the trails or setting up camp, few things are quite as rejuvenating as a hot shower. However, warm water is one of the creature comforts many campers sacrifice to spend the night deep in nature. But even in remote locations, the Coleman Shower Bag 5 Gallon PVC Solar Heated Water Camp Shower allows tired adventurers to wash up, ranking among the best camping gear for a comfortable night outdoors.

Featuring a 5-gallon capacity, the bag heats up after just a few hours in the sun — direct sunlight, not partial shade — a feat that impresses many reviewers. In fact, the water temperature can exceed 120 degrees Fahrenheit in a matter of hours, per the warning printed directly on the bag. This quick warm-up comes courtesy of the bag's black PVC-coated exterior, which does a good job retaining heat. Despite the capacity, the unfilled solar shower weighs under 9 ounces and folds up small, making it a compact option for post-hike showers, hosing down gear, days at the beach, or dishwashing paired with this Dollar Tree camping hack for drying dishes.

The marketing material says the bag holds enough water for multiple showers, and reviewers agree. It comes with an on-off valve and has a hole in the bag material for convenient hanging. Campers can purchase the shower at Walmart for $27.39, at the time of writing, or on Amazon for $29.99, among other essential Amazon camping items to bring on any trip.