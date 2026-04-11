Michigan's Unsung 'City Of Trails' Has Abundant Recreation And A Lively Downtown
Michigan's Upper Peninsula (aka "the U.P.") is known as a lush region of trails, lakes, and rivers, but its little-known "City of Trails" is a unique gem, brimming with Scandinavian culture and outdoor recreation. Not far from the historic mining town of Iron Mountain, Norway, Michigan, has a well-developed local trail network that can be accessed near its lively and charming downtown, earning Norway its nickname. This is a year-round attraction, as many of the same trails that are leafy and shaded in warm weather are groomed for winter use. However, trails aren't the only outdoor amenities Norway has to offer. Whitewater rafting, rock climbing, hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling are other popular activities here, and a freshly renovated resort even offers downhill skiing.
After taking in the trailside scenery, rafting the Menominee River, or skiing all day, you can finish up downtown with pizza and a beer, burgers, or a friendly Friday night fish fry. You won't have to fight through crowds of tourists to get a table, either, because the world at large is just beginning to discover Norway's many welcoming charms. Just look for the Viking ship replica that greets you when you arrive in town, then head straight for the Motel 6, because Norway may not be a one-horse town, but it is a one-motel town.
Outdoor adventures in and around Norway, Michigan
Norway's Ogee Trail System has 19.5 miles of singletrack for hiking and mountain biking, divided into north and south sections, with the south trails stretching all the way to the Menominee River and the Piers Gorge Recreation Area. The U.P. is famous for its waterfall hikes, and Piers Gorge is a great place to see dramatic, tumbling water, with multiple rapids. Stroll along the riverside on a 2.6 mile out-and-back trail (per AllTrails) through shady forest foliage that turns into a fiery display in fall. "It was a real treat to watch rafts come through the biggest rapid while I was hiking!" writes one AllTrails user. If you're feeling adventurous, you can join a trip to raft on the rapids yourself, an experience that has a perfect 5-star rating on Tripadvisor (as of this writing). Avid anglers will also find fishing in the Menominee River.
In winter, some of the Ogee trails are groomed for fat biking and snowshoeing. You can also head to Norway Mountain — which reopened in 2024 after being closed for many years — for downhill skiing and snowboarding in winter, and archery and hiking in summer.
The U.P. is known for having numerous hidden lakes to discover, and Norway offers a few, including Strawberry Lake and the wildly scenic Big and Little Fumee Lakes. Norway's City Loop Linear Park is a 4-mile paved trail for walking and biking that circles downtown and visits scenic Strawberry Lake, a lovely gem with fishing piers, a summer canoe and kayak launch, and a winter ice rink. "Perfect fishing spot for beginners, and a beautiful place to walk," writes one Google reviewer. The Fumee Lake Natural Area offers miles of undeveloped shoreline, which can be enjoyed by hikers, bikers, and birders alike.
Norway, Michigan's lively downtown
When you leave the trail and need a place to wet your whistle, you can head to Mister Mom's Tavern, which is known as "the 'Cheers' of Norway." A mom-and-pop shop with libations, local sausage and bratwursts, pizza, and pasta, it's a homey place where you'll rub elbows with locals. If you're looking for a beer and an award-winning burger, head for the nautical-themed Thirsty Whale Bar & Grill. You can take your grub outside if the weather is nice, and you might catch a game of beach volleyball at the neighboring sandlot. You can also head to the Knight Owl near Strawberry Lake for a time-honored U.P. tradition — the Friday night fish fry. Don't be surprised if you see locals arriving at their favorite watering hole via skis or snowmobiles in winter.
Time your visit right, and you can also attend one of downtown Norway's festivals. In October, the town celebrates its Scandinavian roots with the annual Leif Erikson Festival. Activities include music, races, and art shows, and the weekend concludes with a torchlight parade, featuring a unique display of a traditional Viking funeral pyre floating on Strawberry Lake. Winter brings the Christmas in Norway Festival to town, but you can find authentic Scandinavian souvenirs and imported foods year-round at the charming Swedish Passport/Scandia House.
Even if you miss the festivals, you won't be starved for entertainment in this lively town. Every Thursday in summer, the town hosts Music in the Park at the Norway Band Shell. Acts that perform at these free concerts include the Norway City Band, which was first formed in 1882. On these same evenings, there's also a festive open-air market downtown, where farmers sell produce and flowers, bakers offer mouth-watering treats, and artisans hawk their wares.