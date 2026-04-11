Michigan's Unsung 'City Of Trails' Has Abundant Recreation And A Lively Downtown

Norway's Ogee Trail System has 19.5 miles of singletrack for hiking and mountain biking, divided into north and south sections, with the south trails stretching all the way to the Menominee River and the Piers Gorge Recreation Area. The U.P. is famous for its waterfall hikes, and Piers Gorge is a great place to see dramatic, tumbling water, with multiple rapids. Stroll along the riverside on a 2.6 mile out-and-back trail (per AllTrails) through shady forest foliage that turns into a fiery display in fall. "It was a real treat to watch rafts come through the biggest rapid while I was hiking!" writes one AllTrails user. If you're feeling adventurous, you can join a trip to raft on the rapids yourself, an experience that has a perfect 5-star rating on Tripadvisor (as of this writing). Avid anglers will also find fishing in the Menominee River.

In winter, some of the Ogee trails are groomed for fat biking and snowshoeing. You can also head to Norway Mountain — which reopened in 2024 after being closed for many years — for downhill skiing and snowboarding in winter, and archery and hiking in summer.

The U.P. is known for having numerous hidden lakes to discover, and Norway offers a few, including Strawberry Lake and the wildly scenic Big and Little Fumee Lakes. Norway's City Loop Linear Park is a 4-mile paved trail for walking and biking that circles downtown and visits scenic Strawberry Lake, a lovely gem with fishing piers, a summer canoe and kayak launch, and a winter ice rink. "Perfect fishing spot for beginners, and a beautiful place to walk," writes one Google reviewer. The Fumee Lake Natural Area offers miles of undeveloped shoreline, which can be enjoyed by hikers, bikers, and birders alike.