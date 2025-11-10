Tucked In Michigan's Porcupine Mountains Is A Stunning Lake With Blue Waters, Kayaking, And Fishing

Bordering four of the five North American Great Lakes, Michigan boasts exquisite shorelines that rival even America's coastal states. In particular, Michigan's Upper Peninsula is an extraordinary natural paradise bracketed by Great Lakes beauty, including such wonders as the swimmable Lake Superior caves at the picturesque Beaver Basin Wilderness. However, not every incredible lake view in the Upper Peninsula features one of Michigan's Great Lakes. Tucked away further inland, small but magical treasures like the unforgettable Lake of the Clouds forge scenery that you won't find at even the most acclaimed Great Lakes shores.

Lake of the Clouds is located at the western edge of the Upper Peninsula, about two and a half hours away from the Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport. Though it requires a bit of a drive, Lake of the Clouds' remote nature is essential for the immense splendor you'll find once you arrive. The lake's blue waters are eye-catching in and of themselves, rivaling even the pure blue Michigan skies as they shimmer underneath the sun. And yet, the lake is also tucked in one of Michigan's loveliest old-growth forest preserves, with the Upper Peninsula's majestic rolling mountain range presiding above.

Taken together, each of these elements creates a scene that's somehow greater than the sum of its parts. And while the Lake of the Clouds is perfect for sheer awe-inspiring sightseeing, the lake is also a perfectly rustic and wild destination for amazing paddling adventures, not to mention top fishing opportunities. Plus, Lake of the Clouds sits within what is arguably Michigan's most beautiful state park, one that offers breathtaking hiking trails beyond even its centerpiece lake.