Tucked In Michigan's Porcupine Mountains Is A Stunning Lake With Blue Waters, Kayaking, And Fishing
Bordering four of the five North American Great Lakes, Michigan boasts exquisite shorelines that rival even America's coastal states. In particular, Michigan's Upper Peninsula is an extraordinary natural paradise bracketed by Great Lakes beauty, including such wonders as the swimmable Lake Superior caves at the picturesque Beaver Basin Wilderness. However, not every incredible lake view in the Upper Peninsula features one of Michigan's Great Lakes. Tucked away further inland, small but magical treasures like the unforgettable Lake of the Clouds forge scenery that you won't find at even the most acclaimed Great Lakes shores.
Lake of the Clouds is located at the western edge of the Upper Peninsula, about two and a half hours away from the Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport. Though it requires a bit of a drive, Lake of the Clouds' remote nature is essential for the immense splendor you'll find once you arrive. The lake's blue waters are eye-catching in and of themselves, rivaling even the pure blue Michigan skies as they shimmer underneath the sun. And yet, the lake is also tucked in one of Michigan's loveliest old-growth forest preserves, with the Upper Peninsula's majestic rolling mountain range presiding above.
Taken together, each of these elements creates a scene that's somehow greater than the sum of its parts. And while the Lake of the Clouds is perfect for sheer awe-inspiring sightseeing, the lake is also a perfectly rustic and wild destination for amazing paddling adventures, not to mention top fishing opportunities. Plus, Lake of the Clouds sits within what is arguably Michigan's most beautiful state park, one that offers breathtaking hiking trails beyond even its centerpiece lake.
Discover Michigan's Lake of the Clouds
Compared to the mighty Lake Superior just a few miles away, the roughly 100-acre Lake of the Clouds seems rather modest. Yet, what Lake of the Clouds lacks in quantity, it more than makes up for in quality. Together, the lake's marquise cut shape and sapphire-blue waters seem like a literal gemstone shimmering in the Upper Peninsula's forests. To add to the already spectacular scenery, the surrounding forests display bright shades of emerald green in the spring and summer, and dazzling shades of red and orange in the fall. In both shape and color, Lake of the Clouds is a truly postcard-worthy (or, in more modern terms, social media-worthy) sight to behold.
Lake of the Clouds' natural setting only adds to its exceptional splendor. The lake is part of the 58,000-acre Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, Michigan's massive (and underrated) state park treasure right along Lake Superior's shores. Not only do the Porcupine Mountains (or the "Porkies," as they're affectionately known) provide a magnificent backdrop to Lake of the Clouds, they also highlight the lake's epic geological history.
The placid green hilltops of the Porcupine Mountains are actually the eroded remnants of a type of rock fold called an anticline, which was formed by a powerful volcanic eruption around a billion years ago. Lake of the Clouds sits within a large ridge made up of ancient volcanic rocks. So when you're exploring Lake of the Clouds, you're actually walking on top of a billion-year-old volcano. Today, the vast parkland around Lake of the Clouds features 35,000 acres of old-growth forests, waterfalls, and scenic rivers. However, despite its billion-year history and pristine character, Lake of the Clouds can be seen from a convenient, wheelchair-accessible scenic overlook.
Get back to nature in one of Michigan's most pristine state parks
Lake of the Clouds ranks high among the Upper Peninsula's top outdoor destinations (and in the Upper Peninsula, that's really saying something). If you're merely looking for some impressive shots, the main Lake of the Clouds viewing area is easily accessible via a short, paved trail from the parking lot. As manageable as the overlook trail is, its view is still a spectacular vista from hundreds of feet above the acclaimed lake. Of course, Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park is still largely a wilderness, and the Lake of the Clouds Overlook trail is one of the few pieces of modern infrastructure in the park that doesn't involve more challenging backcountry excursions.
If you're up for more of a challenge, Lake of the Clouds is also viewable on the 8.2-mile Escarpment Trail and the 9.6-mile Big Carp River Trail. Over 6 miles from Lake of the Clouds is the 1,958-foot-high Summit Peak and its 50-foot observation tower offering panoramic views of the Porcupine Mountains. Alternatively, Lake of the Clouds is also an excellent spot for scenic paddling excursions. And, getting to the lake's launching spots requires only carrying your kayak for a less than a mile hike. Lake of the Clouds is also one of the best spots for bass fishing in the Upper Peninsula.
Lake of the Clouds has a reservable rustic cabin along its shores for a rugged, yet cozy lakeside backcountry experience. The Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park has plenty more overnight camping and lodging options, including the 100-site Union Bay Campground along Lake Superior's shores, modern lodges, and even rentable yurts. Furthermore, around the Porcupine Mountains area are numerous storybook Michigan lakeside villages like Ontonagon, which offer additional lodging options.