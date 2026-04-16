Between Toronto And Kingston Is Canada's Scenic Retirement Town With Stunning Lake Views, Beaches, And Shops

While Niagara's South Coast on Lake Erie is often considered "Ontario's unofficial beach capital," consider heading west of Toronto to the Lake Ontario shoreline, which is dotted with sandy beaches, bustling harbors, and historic landmarks. One of these unique lakefront communities is the charming town of Cobourg, nestled between Toronto and Kingston. Settled in the late 18th century by Loyalists escaping the American Revolution, the waterfront town was later named for Coburg, a Bavarian town rich in art and history with a striking castle, after Princess Charlotte of Wales married Prince Leopold of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld. By the early 20th century, it was an elite summertime resort renowned for its lakefront setting and well-preserved charm.

Today, Cobourg is a scenic retirement town that provides retirees with an excellent balance of leisure and activity. In fact, 34% of Cobourg's residents are over the age of 65 according to the government's 2021 census, and the walkable town is home to multiple retirement communities. The idyllic boat-filled Cobourg Marina is an ideal gateway to Lake Ontario, flanked by two beaches with wide sandy stretches lapped by the lake's refreshing waters. In the shadow of Cobourg's grand Victoria Hall, a National Historic Site built in the 1850s, is King Street, Cobourg's main thoroughfare. Locals and visitors alike enjoy strolling King Street's historic facades, which brim with quaint shops and cozy restaurants.

Cobourg is easily accessible from Toronto. It's located about 90 minutes' drive, or via a one-hour train ride, from Toronto's downtown. The best time to visit Cobourg for beach and lake activities is between July and September, when average high temperatures hover around 70 degrees Fahrenheit.