Between Toronto And Kingston Is Canada's Scenic Retirement Town With Stunning Lake Views, Beaches, And Shops
While Niagara's South Coast on Lake Erie is often considered "Ontario's unofficial beach capital," consider heading west of Toronto to the Lake Ontario shoreline, which is dotted with sandy beaches, bustling harbors, and historic landmarks. One of these unique lakefront communities is the charming town of Cobourg, nestled between Toronto and Kingston. Settled in the late 18th century by Loyalists escaping the American Revolution, the waterfront town was later named for Coburg, a Bavarian town rich in art and history with a striking castle, after Princess Charlotte of Wales married Prince Leopold of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld. By the early 20th century, it was an elite summertime resort renowned for its lakefront setting and well-preserved charm.
Today, Cobourg is a scenic retirement town that provides retirees with an excellent balance of leisure and activity. In fact, 34% of Cobourg's residents are over the age of 65 according to the government's 2021 census, and the walkable town is home to multiple retirement communities. The idyllic boat-filled Cobourg Marina is an ideal gateway to Lake Ontario, flanked by two beaches with wide sandy stretches lapped by the lake's refreshing waters. In the shadow of Cobourg's grand Victoria Hall, a National Historic Site built in the 1850s, is King Street, Cobourg's main thoroughfare. Locals and visitors alike enjoy strolling King Street's historic facades, which brim with quaint shops and cozy restaurants.
Cobourg is easily accessible from Toronto. It's located about 90 minutes' drive, or via a one-hour train ride, from Toronto's downtown. The best time to visit Cobourg for beach and lake activities is between July and September, when average high temperatures hover around 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
Enjoying the beaches and lake views in Cobourg
Cobourg's scenic setting right on Lake Ontario is the perfect gateway to lake adventures. Right in the heart of town is Cobourg's town beach, Victoria Beach, which boasts about a half-mile stretch of sandy shoreline. The lake's waters are generally flat, so ideal for swimming and water sports; however, there is no lifeguard supervision, so take proper precautions. The beach also has plenty of amenities, including bathrooms, concessions, playgrounds, and picnic tables. The western border of the beach extends onto the East Pier along the marina, from which rises the Cobourg East Pierhead Lighthouse, a historic 19th-century lighthouse. "A beautiful beach with lots and lots of space," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Very clean, and the scenery is spectacular. Very close to a wonderful downtown, to boot."
On the other side of the harbor is West Beach, a peaceful, under-the-radar sandy sweep that draws fewer visitors than Victoria Beach. After a leisurely day at West Beach, stroll a few steps to the Cobourg Ecology Garden, a lush oasis blooming with native flowers and plants. You can also stroll out to the West Pier for stunning lake views. For more sandy shorelines, head to the neighboring town of Port Hope, Canada's friendly gem on Lake Ontario with gorgeous beaches. To get out on the lake from the marina, consider heading out for a fishing charter. Reel Memories Sportfishing offers fishing charters into Lake Ontario to fish for salmon and trout.
Quaint shops and delicious restaurants in Cobourg
Anchored by the iconic Victoria Hall, King Street is the main thoroughfare of Cobourg, and brims with shops, restaurants, galleries, and more. For unique Canadian-themed gifts and knickknacks, stop into Lolly Gags. Plenty of beach reads can be found nearby at Readers' Nook, with bestselling titles by both Canadian and global authors. Pink Lemon Decor is an airy boutique boasting a chic array of coastal-inspired homewares and furnishings. Nodding to Cobourg's British beginnings is Nessie's British Shop, where Anglophiles can browse British imports of provisions, treats, souvenirs, jewelry, and clothing. Art lovers should also head into the historic Victoria Hall to visit the Art Gallery of Northumberland, which exhibits the work of local Canadian artists.
King Street also has a convivial dining scene. Fuel up with coffee and fresh bakery goods at Millstone Bread, a charming cafe near the harbor. For more substantial meals, stop into one of the town's beloved institutions, Buttermilk Cafe, which is located across the street from the impressive Victoria Hall. Set in a 19th-century building, this cozy cafe serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner in a welcoming dining room. Breakfast and lunch classics include its famous buttermilk pancakes, hearty omelets, generous sandwiches, and burgers while the dinner menu reflects elevated comfort food, such as traditional Canadian roast beef, buttermilk fried chicken, and meatloaf with gravy. Another Cobourg favorite is Cucina Urbana, a contemporary trattoria for traditional Italian cuisine, such as pizzas, pastas, and chicken Parmigiana. For a classic British-inspired pub experience, try The Claymore Pub & Table, right on King Street, for draft beers and fish and chips.