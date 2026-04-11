Idaho's Scenic Mountain Lake Is A Picturesque Gem To Swim And Fish In Caribbean-Like Blue Waters
On your next trip out West, skip the crowds of the Grand Teton National Park and head to Idaho's Sawtooth National Recreation Area tucked inside the Sawtooth National Forest. Amidst this breathtaking natural wonderland is Redfish Lake, the area's biggest alpine lake measuring 1,500 acres. This scenic wonder is renowned for its clear blue waters in the shadow of the Sawtooth Mountains, including the nearly 11,000-foot Thompson Peak. Here, visitors flock for outdoor adventures, from swimming and fishing to hiking and camping. Just a 10-minute drive from Stanley, an underrated town that's a pristine gateway to Idaho's Sawtooth Mountains, Redfish Lake was developed as a tourist destination in the 1920s with the construction of Redfish Lake Lodge on the northern shores of the lake. Today, the lodge is one of the best gateways to Redfish Lake, with its sandy beach and on-site marina.
Often said to resemble the Caribbean,Redfish Lake has white-sand beaches and translucent waters due to the snow melt of the surrounding Sawtooth Mountains. While this pristine runoff ensures the waters are stunningly beautiful, it also keeps them refreshingly cool. Even during the warmest months of July and August, the lake only reaches about 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Sandy beaches flank the lake's northern shore, but there are also rocky swimming spots tucked along the shoreline that are only accessible by hike or boat. Beyond swimming, the lake is also a popular destination for anglers. In fact, the lake earned its name from the once-thriving populations of red-hued sockeye salmon that used to swim over 900 miles from the Pacific Ocean to the lake's waters. Today, the sockeye salmon is endangered and rarely appears in the lake, but visitors can still fish for largemouth and smallmouth bass, trout, and more in Redfish Lake's waters.
Swimming in Redfish Lake
The historic heartbeat of the lake is the Redfish Lake Lodge, which fronts a scenic sandy beach and a marina that extends out over the water. There is a designated swimming area, protected from boat traffic, so that visitors can safely swim in the lake's crystalline waters. The shallow waters extend out for up to 200 feet from the shoreline, so visitors can acclimate to the bracing water temperatures before swimming. For more lake exploration, the marina rents out motorboats, pontoons, kayaks, paddle boards, and more for heading out into the lake to reach deeper waters and admire stunning mountain panoramas. Boats will often journey over to the southwestern shore of the lake to the popular 20-foot-high rocks for thrilling leaps into the water.
Another scenic swimming beach located near the Redfish Lake Lodge is the North Shore Picnic and Beach day-use area. Though there are few amenities (such as no bathrooms or concessions), there are plenty of picnic tables for a peaceful lunch, and this area is generally less crowded than the lodge beach. More remote swimming areas can be reached via hiking trail or by the seasonal boat shuttle to the southern shore of the lake. After a leisurely beach day, you can grab lunch or dinner at Redfish Lake Lodge, which has a number of charming dining outlets. To enjoy the lake's natural beauty for longer, consider camping at one of the campgrounds dotting the pine tree-lined shore along the lake or book a cabin or room at Redfish Lake Lodge. Redfish Lake is located in the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve, one of the 10 best American locations for stargazing without equipment, so both day and night promise spectacular vistas.
Fishing in and around Redfish Lake
Though fishing for the endangered sockeye salmon is not permitted in Redfish Lake, there are still plenty of excellent fishing opportunities, especially in the spring and fall. The lake's water, which reaches nearly 400 feet deep, is a supportive habitat for game fish such as kokanee salmon and bull trout. You can fish from the shore or head out on a rented boat to reach fish in the cooler depths. In the lake's waters, you can catch largemouth and smallmouth bass, all types of trout, sturgeon, and whitefish. "The trout at Redfish lake go deep for the colder water so you are better off if you have a boat and deep troll," wrote a Reddit reviewer. "Shore fishing, you're lucky to get some of the planted rainbows." The fishing in Idaho is regulated (and requires a fishing license), so make sure you check the Idaho Fishing Planner website to see the latest Redfish Lake rules.
Also don't miss a visit to the Sawtooth Fish Hatchery, which is right off Highway 75, about four miles from Redfish Lake Lodge. During the summer, you can take one of the daily tours to see steelhead trout and chinook salmon, which are later released into the adjacent Salmon River. This is also a popular spot for younger anglers, as there is a small fishable pond at the hatchery filled with rainbow trout.