Idaho's Scenic Mountain Lake Is A Picturesque Gem To Swim And Fish In Caribbean-Like Blue Waters

The historic heartbeat of the lake is the Redfish Lake Lodge, which fronts a scenic sandy beach and a marina that extends out over the water. There is a designated swimming area, protected from boat traffic, so that visitors can safely swim in the lake's crystalline waters. The shallow waters extend out for up to 200 feet from the shoreline, so visitors can acclimate to the bracing water temperatures before swimming. For more lake exploration, the marina rents out motorboats, pontoons, kayaks, paddle boards, and more for heading out into the lake to reach deeper waters and admire stunning mountain panoramas. Boats will often journey over to the southwestern shore of the lake to the popular 20-foot-high rocks for thrilling leaps into the water.

Another scenic swimming beach located near the Redfish Lake Lodge is the North Shore Picnic and Beach day-use area. Though there are few amenities (such as no bathrooms or concessions), there are plenty of picnic tables for a peaceful lunch, and this area is generally less crowded than the lodge beach. More remote swimming areas can be reached via hiking trail or by the seasonal boat shuttle to the southern shore of the lake. After a leisurely beach day, you can grab lunch or dinner at Redfish Lake Lodge, which has a number of charming dining outlets. To enjoy the lake's natural beauty for longer, consider camping at one of the campgrounds dotting the pine tree-lined shore along the lake or book a cabin or room at Redfish Lake Lodge. Redfish Lake is located in the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve, one of the 10 best American locations for stargazing without equipment, so both day and night promise spectacular vistas.