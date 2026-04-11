Nestled Between Seattle And Tacoma Is Washington's Family-Friendly City With Scenic Gardens And Tasty Eats

If you've planned your trip to the state of Washington, it's likely you'll be spending some time in the state's largest city, Seattle, which is rated as one of America's top seafood cities, where you can enjoy not just great food but also stunning views along its waterfront. It's also likely that you may want to check out the nearby city of Tacoma and its mysterious Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve, a peculiar landmark of strange beauty where earthen humps (sometimes called "soil pimples") can be found. The drive between Seattle and Tacoma takes about 40 minutes and the good news is that you could add to your itinerary further by stopping along the way at Federal Way, a family-friendly city with incredible botanical gardens and diverse dining options.

There's a lot to do in Federal Way if you're traveling with family. If you and your loved ones like spending time outdoors, you'll definitely want to visit Dash Point State Park. Located about 15 minutes from downtown Seattle by road, Dash Point State Park is home to forested trails that allow for hiking, biking, or running, and a spectacular beach that draws visitors in to relax and take in the views at. If you're into bird watching, you'll be happy to learn that several different species of Warblers call the area home. If you're traveling with kids that love hiking, there's an easy beach and outbound trail in the park that is a mile-and-a-half in length and takes approximately one hour to complete.

There's also Wild Waves Theme and Water Park if you're looking for ways to beat the summer heat. Open from May 23 to November 1, the park is home to roller coasters and thrill rides, kid-friendly rides, water rides that include slides and lazy rivers, and cafés and bars to make sure everyone has enough in the way of food and snacks. Lockers and tube rental facilities are also available at Wild Waves with costs varying between $16 to $27 for lockers, depending on the size, and between $12 and $15 for the size of the tube preferred.