Nestled Between Seattle And Tacoma Is Washington's Family-Friendly City With Scenic Gardens And Tasty Eats
If you've planned your trip to the state of Washington, it's likely you'll be spending some time in the state's largest city, Seattle, which is rated as one of America's top seafood cities, where you can enjoy not just great food but also stunning views along its waterfront. It's also likely that you may want to check out the nearby city of Tacoma and its mysterious Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve, a peculiar landmark of strange beauty where earthen humps (sometimes called "soil pimples") can be found. The drive between Seattle and Tacoma takes about 40 minutes and the good news is that you could add to your itinerary further by stopping along the way at Federal Way, a family-friendly city with incredible botanical gardens and diverse dining options.
There's a lot to do in Federal Way if you're traveling with family. If you and your loved ones like spending time outdoors, you'll definitely want to visit Dash Point State Park. Located about 15 minutes from downtown Seattle by road, Dash Point State Park is home to forested trails that allow for hiking, biking, or running, and a spectacular beach that draws visitors in to relax and take in the views at. If you're into bird watching, you'll be happy to learn that several different species of Warblers call the area home. If you're traveling with kids that love hiking, there's an easy beach and outbound trail in the park that is a mile-and-a-half in length and takes approximately one hour to complete.
There's also Wild Waves Theme and Water Park if you're looking for ways to beat the summer heat. Open from May 23 to November 1, the park is home to roller coasters and thrill rides, kid-friendly rides, water rides that include slides and lazy rivers, and cafés and bars to make sure everyone has enough in the way of food and snacks. Lockers and tube rental facilities are also available at Wild Waves with costs varying between $16 to $27 for lockers, depending on the size, and between $12 and $15 for the size of the tube preferred.
Visiting Federal Way's most incredible botanical gardens
The state of Washington is home to the University of Washington Botanic Gardens, which is one of the five largest botanic gardens in all of America and a breathtaking destination to visit. Although not as big, Federal Way's two famous botanical gardens — Pacific Bonsai Museum and the Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden — are nothing short of spectacular either. The Pacific Bonsai Museum sits in an exhaustive list of botanical centers around the world that focus solely on the practice of growing these miniature plants. The museum continually hosts workshops, tours, and educational programs. Although their exhibits keep changing, the permanent collection features over 50 shrubs reflecting different seasonal varieties and different cultivation techniques. The museum is open every day of the week except Mondays and although admission is free, a donation of $12 is suggested.
The Pacific Rhododendron flower variety thrives in the Washington area, and the Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden in Federal Way does a fantastic job in displaying the largest collection of Rhododendron species in the entire world. In addition to Rhododendron, other plant varieties like Himalayan Blue Poppies, Camellias, and Japanese maples, among many other rare plants, are studied, shared, and experienced in a 22-acre garden brimming with Douglas fir, western red cedar, and hemlock. The Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden (RSBG) is at the forefront of research and scholarship in its field and visitors regularly have a great time visiting, with one reviewer on Yelp saying, "Plants give me a sense of calmness and this place is like a hidden treasure which I never knew about! I am coming back every fall to this garden." RSGB is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and tickets cost $12. The best part is that the Pacific Bonsai Museum and the Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden are located smack-dab next to each other, so no travel time between the two is necessary.
Dining in Federal Way
There's much in the way of tasty treats and fine food in Federal Way. Two favorites among locals are Pimiento Bistro and Bar, and Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse. Pimiento is a restaurant that specializes in serving modern European and Latin American fusion cuisine with appetizers like clams and chorizo and beef tartare, and main course dishes like paella and lamb shanks, being highlighted on the menu. They also have a selection of wines you could pair with your meal, and an extensive list of cocktails. Pimiento is the brainchild of culinary expert Blanca Rodriguez and her kitchen is open every day of the week except Mondays.
If you're looking for something more classic, Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse offers a fun, no-frills, Texas-style steakhouse experience. Voted as the best steakhouse and barbecue in Federal Way, Jimmy Mac's is known for its baby back pork ribs, crab cakes, smoked pork, and crawfish chowder, among several other items. They also have deals on drinks during their Happy Hours which run daily from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and from 9 p.m. until they close. Diners often compliment the restaurant's laid-back vibe and fun atmosphere, where you're obligated to grab a bag of peanuts on your way in and throw shells all over the floor!
Federal Way is easy to get to from Seattle. From Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, it takes about 20 minutes if you're driving. It takes 10 minutes more, depending on traffic, if you're driving in from downtown Seattle. And if you're looking to spend the night in Federal Way, your accommodation options will include excellent 3-star options like the Courtyard by Marriott and the La Quinta Inn and Suites by Wyndham.