America's Top Seafood Cities Serving Up Fresh Catches And Sun-Soaked Harbors

Some people plan vacations around historic landmarks or luxury hotels. Others base their trips around meals. If you've ever chosen a destination because you were craving buttery lobster rolls in Boston or spicy crawfish étouffée in New Orleans, you already know that seafood can be the main event. And in harborfront cities with deeply entrenched fishing histories, seafood truly steals the show.

If you're looking for a destination where you can build an itinerary around seafood — where you can start your mornings strolling around fish markets, or walking along the waterfront, and ending your days indulging in locally-sourced seafood — one of these cities are sure to fit the bill. From bright and savory seafood cioppino to poke bowls stuffed with fresh catches, these top seafood cities across the country offer lots of locally-caught fare and harborfront beauty. We've scoured numerous sources to not only round up these cities, but to offer specific seafood-oriented recommendations, including tourism sites, Tripadvisor, Google Reviews, Reddit, and various food publications.