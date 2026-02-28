America's Top Seafood Cities Serving Up Fresh Catches And Sun-Soaked Harbors
Some people plan vacations around historic landmarks or luxury hotels. Others base their trips around meals. If you've ever chosen a destination because you were craving buttery lobster rolls in Boston or spicy crawfish étouffée in New Orleans, you already know that seafood can be the main event. And in harborfront cities with deeply entrenched fishing histories, seafood truly steals the show.
If you're looking for a destination where you can build an itinerary around seafood — where you can start your mornings strolling around fish markets, or walking along the waterfront, and ending your days indulging in locally-sourced seafood — one of these cities are sure to fit the bill. From bright and savory seafood cioppino to poke bowls stuffed with fresh catches, these top seafood cities across the country offer lots of locally-caught fare and harborfront beauty. We've scoured numerous sources to not only round up these cities, but to offer specific seafood-oriented recommendations, including tourism sites, Tripadvisor, Google Reviews, Reddit, and various food publications.
New Orleans, Louisiana
From shrimp-stuffed po' boys served on top of crusty French bread, to the rich, Creole flavors of crawfish étouffée, indulging in New Orleans' one-of-a-kind seafood scene is an unmissable thing to do. Thanks to the city's proximity to the Gulf, Lake Pontchartrain, and the Mississippi River (where you'll find the city's 18th-century port), crawfish, shrimp, crabs, oysters, redfish, catfish, and more are all New Orleans staples. Not only has seafood has long been intertwined with local culture, but the state has even become one of the country's top seafood suppliers.
One classic spot to try is Basin Seafood And Spirits. The 4.4-stat rated spot offers dishes like blue crab beignets, cornmeal-crusted oyster caesar salads, and po' boys topped with your choice of fried seafood. Superior Seafood and Oyster Bar is another crowd-pleaser, with a 4.5 Google rating, and a menu showcasing New Orleans' French and Creole culinary roots, with dishes like blackened catfish served over crawfish étouffée, Louisiana shrimp and grits, and buttery, char-grilled oysters. For raw and prepared seafood straight from local fisheries, Porgy's Seafood Market and Restaurant is another local gem.
Boston, Massachusetts
Boston is practically synonymous with dishes like New England clam chowder, lobster rolls, scallops, and oysters. The waterfront restaurant Barking Crab has become a local institution since opening in the '90s, with a 4.1 Google rating and over 6,600 reviews. Here, you'll find everything from traditional chilled lobster rolls to full clam bakes, complete with lobster, mussels, and steamers. Union Oyster House is one of the country's oldest, most renowned restaurants, open since 1826, serving not only oysters, but also dishes like broiled Boston scrod, a young codfish prepared with breadcrumbs, butter, and herbs, and local sea scallops.
As for the Boston Harbor, it's steeped in history, namely due to the Boston Tea Party, a political protest prior to the start of the American Revolution. Today, the harbor area is still lined with historic and cultural sightseeing, like Faneuil Hall, which was constructed in 1742, and houses over 100 shops as well as Quincy Market, one of the country's oldest food halls. While you'll find all sorts of cuisines here, there's also no shortage of fresh seafood, with long-running spots like the Boston Chowda Company and Boston & Maine Fish Company.
Baltimore, Maryland
Over a third of the country's blue crab hails from the Chesapeake Bay, so it's no surprise that in Baltimore, one of the most underrated foodie destinations in the U.S., crab is all the rage. If you're looking for a classic Maryland crab cake, head to Koco's Pub. The 4.7-rated family-run eatery has become a Baltimore mainstay since opening in 1985 — and their massive, 11-ounce crab cakes are considered among the best in the city, both by locals in the subreddit r/Baltimore and by food publications like Bon Appétit. "Koco's ruined other crabcakes for me," said one Reddit user. "It's the most meatiest blue-crabbiest decadence readily available to humankind."
Apart from crab cakes, oysters, catfish, and more all have deep roots in Maryland's fishing history, and this is all reflected in Baltimore's restaurant scene. More top Baltimore seafood can be found at Thames Street Oyster House, also rated a 4.7 on Google. Located in Fells Point, Baltimore's harborfront neighborhood, in a historic building, the restaurant features a raw bar, Chesapeake rock fish, Maryland shrimp salad rolls, and fried Chesapeake oysters. Afterwards, take a stroll around Baltimore's harbor area, which is lined with multiple parks, like West Shore Park, which often hosts events like fitness classes and holiday festivals.
Portland, Maine
Portland is arguably New England's foodie capital, especially thanks to its mouth-watering seafood scene. And one of the city's anchors for waterfront fun and renowned seafood can be found especially within the Old Port neighborhood overlooking the harbor, with its cobblestone streets dotted with charming restaurants and historic buildings. The city's harbor has been operating for over three centuries, and is known as the busiest commercial port in Maine.
Although there's no shortage of seafood eateries in town, Scales Restaurant earned a Travelers' Choice Best of the Best designation on Tripadvisor in 2025, with past guests consistently praising the atmosphere, service, and of course, the seafood. "We've traveled around the U.S. and world, and personally I believe these dishes would hold their own against almost any middle/upper middle restaurant out there, price for price, taste for taste," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. Here, seafood offerings range from a raw bar to warm lobster rolls, potato-crusted cod, local mussels, and seared scallops. Street and Co. is another top spot (both according to Redditors in r/PortlandME and on Tripadvisor) that's been running since 1989 in the historic Old Port neighborhood. Menus are seasonal, but expect dishes like branzino with mussels and clams, grilled lobster with butter and garlic over linguine, and grilled octopus with parsley green sauce.
Seattle, Washington
Nine 19th-century piers can be found across Seattle's walkable, 1.2-mile-long waterfront. Commercial fishing has operated in the Emerald City for just as long (although its fishing history stretches back thousands of years), and nowadays, oysters, geoduck, salmon, squid, are just some of the seafood specialties in this Pacific Northwest city. Plus, "Dungeness crab is the best crab in the world," according to one Redditor in r/Seattle. "Getting fresh caught and well prepared (even just simply boiled and served with lemon and clarified butter) Dungeness crab should be on the menu for any foodie visiting Seattle."
When it comes to oysters, Seattle-based blogger Postcards to Seattle recommends the Walrus and the Carpenter. Located in Ballard, a Seattle neighborhood every visitor should explore for food, the James Beard-nominated establishment has been open since 2010 and offers a range of local oyster preparations, along with other fish and shellfish dishes on their daily-changing menus. Taylor Shellfish Oyster Bar has remained another popular choice since getting its start all the way back in 1890. Now, you can find all sorts of seafood delights ranging from geoduck sashimi to baked oysters Rockefeller and fresh crab at a few locations across Seattle. And if you're looking for sushi, head to Sushi Kashiba. Also helmed by a James Beard-nominated chef, Shiro Kashiba, the restaurant offers an a la carte menu along with coursed options, including a chef's counter omakase experience.
San Francisco, California
San Francisco already has a reputation as a culinary powerhouse — in 2025, Travel + Leisure even named it the "Culinary Capital of the U.S." based on data from Yelp. Its seafood is where this city really shines, thanks to its location between the Pacific and the San Francisco Bay, and walkable waterfront area that stretches for over 7 miles. Don't miss places like California's oldest restaurant, Tadich Grill, which got its start in 1849 and serves San Francisco specialties like seafood cioppino (an Italian-inspired stew, plus seafood in practically every preparation you can imagine, from mesquite charcoal-broiled to pan-fried or poached.
Apart from cioppino, you'll want to add clam chowder, Dungeness crab, and oysters to your must-try list — and at Thanh Long, a Vietnamese eatery dating back to the '70s, you can get your crab roasted with garlic sauce and secret seasonings, or royal tiger prawns layered over the restaurant's specialty garlic noodles. For dining alongside waterfront views, head to Hog Island Oyster Company, which has a location tucked into the 1898 Ferry Building Marketplace, along San Francisco's sun-soaked harbor. Here, you can dine on local grilled oysters, sautéed squid, and mussels served with chorizo and garlic parsley butter.
Ketchikan, Alaska
Nestled in the forested Revillagigedo Island lies Ketchikan, a city steeped in Native Alaskan culture and historic fishing practices. Accessible only by boat, and home to five different harbors, today, the city is known as the world's salmon capital, so you can be sure to find plenty of fresh catches throughout town. Offering a simple menu based around Pacific cod, salmon, halibut, and Dungeness crab, The Alaska Fish House is a top spot for local and sustainable seafood in a waterfront setting. "The fish was impeccably fresh and cooked just right," said one reviewer on Google. "The batter, light with a noticeable panko crunch, struck that rare balance of crisp without overwhelming the fish."
Annabelle's Famous Keg and Chowder House is another local institution, founded in 1927, and serving wild caught salmon and halibut, Bering Sea crab, chowders, and cozy pub fare like fish and chips. And since the Inside Passage is home five different types of salmon, along with halibut, rockfish, trout, and more, if you're looking to catch some of your own fish, Ketchikan is also a top spot to visit. Opt for one of the local fishing charters that operate right in Ketchikan Harbor, or explore one of numerous waterways surrounding the city.
San Diego, California
In San Diego, the harbor is a destination, complete with museums like the U.S.S. Midway Museum, art and street performers, and lots of waterfront dining. And speaking of dining, when visiting this sunshine-filled seaside escape, you can't miss trying a legendary fish taco. Although it originally hails from Ensenada, the dish is said to have been popularized across the border in the '80s, thanks to Rubio's Coastal Grill, a casual Mexican food chain that got its start in San Diego. Your standard fish taco is typically made with beer-battered fish, and topped with lime crema, cabbage, and salsa, but you'll find all sorts of takes on the classic across San Diego. At TJ Oyster, find a variety of taco options served in a casual setting, ranging from smoked tuna and grilled fish to stingray and shrimp chipotle.
Beyond fish tacos, San Diego is home to plenty of standout seafood spots like the Michelin Bib Gourmand-designated Mabel's Gone Fishing, which showcases an ever-changing, Iberian-inspired menu with locally-sourced seafood. At Karina's Ceviches & More, a casual spot with a 4.5 Google rating, find an array of seafood ceviches, plus a selection of tacos, seafood cocktails, and more. "Literally some of the best food my family and I have ever had," said one Google reviewer. "The ahí tuna tostada was especially good — the tuna was so fresh, taste was perfectly balanced, and the tostada itself was unlike any I have ever tried ... We will definitely be visiting San Diego again, just to come to Karina's!"
Galveston, Texas
Galveston isn't just home to one of Texas' most underrated beaches, but it's also where you'll find one of the country's best seafood scenes. Shrimp, oysters, crab, redfish, and snapper, are all unmissable in this Gulf Coast city. For waterfront dining, head to Nick's Kitchen and Beach Bar, where you can find charcoal grilled oysters, fried blue crab claws, and breaded shrimp. "We enjoyed it so much that we ate there three times during our stay, and every visit was just as amazing as the last," said one guest on Google. "The food was fresh, delicious, and full of flavor, making each meal a great experience."
For more upscale fare, the James Beard award-winning Gaido's has been around since 1911. And still, it's a prime spot for fresh and local oysters, fish, and shrimp dishes, like parmesan-coated red snapper and crab cake-stuffed Gulf shrimp. You'll also find over 30 different fishing charters operating out of Galveston's harbor, for anyone looking for an extra-fresh catch.
Miami, Florida
According to a WalletHub report, Miami was the country's top food city in 2025 thanks to its number of restaurants, affordability, and high quality. And that's especially true when it comes to seafood. Stone crabs, which are in season from October to May, are a highlight, but you'll find all sorts of fresh catches on local Miami menus.
Joe's Stone Crab is Miami Beach's oldest restaurant, dating back to 1913, and is a retro seafood mecca, serving dishes like chilled stone crabs with mustard sauce, grilled snapper with Creole sauce, and miso-marinated Chilean sea bass. Casablanca on the River is another gem, overlooking the Miami River. Operating as a market and restaurant for more than three decades, enjoy freshly-caught seafood and dishes like lemon and herb grilled branzino, Peruvian-style ceviche, and truffle risotto with shrimp, scallops, and octopus. And for Cuban fare, a must while in Miami, head to El Floridita Seafood Restaurant — its original Bird Road location serves up seafood-stuffed paella, fresh fried whole fish, and chipotle-marinated shrimp feasts.
Honolulu, Hawaii
This premier travel destination has world-class eats, and the dream is especially real for seafood lovers. Honolulu's restaurant scene is extensive, whether you're looking for fine dining or casual food trucks, but fresh poke, sushi, garlic butter shrimp, and squid luau (a stew made from taro plant leaves and coconut milk) all deserve spots on your dining itinerary. When it comes to Japanese cuisine, Honolulu has no shortage of options, but Furusato Sushi is a local staple that's been around since 1964. The highly-rated restaurant offers a menu of both classic and creative sashimi and rolls, utilizing local ingredients.
For fresh poke and a relaxed atmosphere, head to Ono Seafood. "It's so fresh, and the texture is honestly crazy in the best way," said one Google reviewer, where the eatery is rated 4.6 "Every bite tastes clean and high quality, and you can tell right away this isn't average poke. The portions are good, and the price feels very fair for what you get." And for a classic food truck experience, you can't leave Honolulu without visiting Giovanni's Shrimp Truck. This legendary spot got its start in the '90s, and is best-known for its shrimp scampi, which is marinated with garlic and lemon butter and served over rice.
Charleston, South Carolina
With its double dose of access to South Atlantic and Mid-Atlantic fisheries, a deeply-seated seafood culture, and a creative dining scene, it's no wonder why Charleston is a top seafood city. Eastern oysters, East Coast white shrimp, triggerfish, tile fish, soft shell crab, and grouper, are just some of the sea fare to look out for while in Charleston, while starring dishes include the sherry-topped she crab soup, buttery shrimp and grits, and a low country boil — a spicy mix of shrimp, sausage, potatoes, and corn.
Dock-to-table cuisine can be found at Chubby Fish, which has earned a number of accolades, including a James Beard nomination, since opening in 2018. Led by local chef James London, menus change by the day, but you can expect lots of low country seafood and seasonal ingredients. CudaCo. Seafood House, meanwhile, is a Charleston hotspot famous for its fish sandwich. If you'd like to get out onto the water yourself, you can travel across the Charleston Harbor on a boat tour — along the way, you can learn about the city's storied history, while enjoying the city's picturesque waterfront scenery.
Apalachicola, Florida
You'll get plenty of "coastal meets country" vibes in this trendy Florida town tucked into Florida's panhandle. Apalachicola was established back in 1831, making it one of Florida's oldest port cities, the region produces 90% of Florida's oysters. But you'll also find local shrimp, crab, finfish, and clams on restaurant menus in town. While here, check out Hole In The Wall Seafood And Raw Bar, the city's top restaurant on Tripadvisor and a Travelers' Choice in 2025. Tucked into a bright green building a couple of blocks from the Apalachicola River, wild-caught oysters served various ways — including raw and with parmesan and butter — as well as baskets with your choice of fish with hush puppies and fries, are all on the menu here.
And as far as local institutions go, you can't beat Owl Cafe. Open since 1900, find bites like local raw and fried oysters, crab cakes, and shrimp and grits, in an upscale space. And while in town, don't skip exploring Apalachicola's harbor front, where you can go fishing, kayaking, or boating, just to name a few options.
Methodology
To best represent the country's top seafood cities, we included cities with a well-known reputation for seafood, along with a couple of more underrated options that don't get quite as much attention. We used Reddit, Google Reviews, Yelp, and Tripadvisor, to make specific recommendations, along with food publications such as Eater and the Infatuation.
Additional sources such as New England.com, James Beard Awards, Travel + Leisure, Bon Appétit, San Diego Union-Tribune, WalletHub, Food & Wine, travel blogs like Postcards to Seattle, and local tourism board sites, were also used occasionally to provide additional information.