Canada's Charming College Town Is A Vibrant Gem With A Walkable Downtown, Quaint Shops, And Wineries
From towns surrounded by jagged peaks and surreal scenery to idyllic thermal spas with majestic waterfalls, Canada is often associated with epic, breathtaking adventures. And Nova Scotia, nicknamed the country's "ocean playground" isn't any different. Yet, sharing space with panoramic coastline, and rugged boulders ready to be climbed, are plenty of laid-back towns with relaxing vibes, that don't require any off-road vehicle (or climbing ropes) to enjoy.
It is the case with Wolfville, a vibrant college town in the heart of Annapolis Valley, one of Nova Scotia's prime wine regions. Not only is Wolfville a very walkable destination, it is also home to a wide variety of independent shops, and wineries. You can craft your own wine trail, or join the Magic Winery Bus Experience, covering three-four stops atop a quirky double-decker bus (priced from $80). Home to the liberal arts Acadia University, Wolfville's population of about 5,000 (Via Canada Census) gets a boost during term-time, with thousands of students flocking in. Aside from its town and gown appeal, Wolfville is also a rich hub of history, from traces of its first Mi'kmaq territory denomination, to its ties with the Grand-Pré memorial monument, commemorating the deportation of Acadian peoples settled in the region since the 18th century.
Wolfville is linked directly to Halifax, Nova Scotia's vibrant capital with maritime history and European vibes. You can easily reach the college town in about one hour (about 55 miles) following the NS Highway 101 north.
Stroll in Wolfville's walkable downtown
Downtown Wolfville is easy to navigate on foot, as its WalkScore of 72 testifies. Start your exploration in the Waterfront Park to watch the majestic tides of the Bay of Fundy rise and fall along the Wolfville Harbour. The park is mere steps away from the town's Main Street, where you can enjoy the laid-back atmosphere of central Wolfville. Pop into worker-owned cafe and cooperative Just Us! for a caffeinated brew, or sit down for a full lunch at Troy Restaurant & Grill. Owned by two former Acadia University classmates (now alumni), Troy serves Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern inspired dishes from hot and cold meze to moussaka and falafels.
You can also visit the town's second oldest building, Randall House, now operating as a community museum with exhibits on regional and city life boasting about 7,000 artifacts. It is located on Main Street, about four minutes' walk from the main town hall, and is only open seasonally, during spring and summer – so make sure to book ahead of time, and check the website, if you want to secure a visit.
In the afternoon, head to the Acadia University campus, with its picturesque red brick Carnegie Hall, and the imposing Greek-style columns welcoming you into the main University Hall. From the heart of campus, you can reach the Harriet Irving Botanical Gardens on foot, about a five minutes' walk away. The gardens are filled with wildflowers and native flora representing nine of Acadia's forest habitats. After visiting Wolfville's main attractions, loop back downtown to Paddy's Brew Pub and Rosie's Family Restaurant. This Wolfville establishment has operated for 25 years, and claims to be the oldest craft brewery in the Maritimes (and the very first in Wolfville).
Visit quaint shops and wineries in Wolfville
Quaint shops are dotted around downtown Wolfville. From independent clothing stores, to quirky gift shops, and small-town food markets, the town offers a wide variety of shopping options. Wild Lily sells women's apparel, including jewelry, and home decor, while Jane's Again is a more traditional boutique women's garment shop. Both are located on Main Street, facing each other across the street. If you are after quirky keepsakes and gifts, head to Realm Boutique for esoteric-inspired objects and curios, or to Rainbow's End Books & Discs for vinyls, magazines, and collectors' media.
Owing to the Annapolis Valley's rich history of wine-making, Wolfville is a surrounded by independent wineries. Lightfoot & Wolfville Vineyards look after 40 acres of rolling hills and vineyards right by the Minas Basin. They offer a horse-drawn vineyard tour to experience the estate in a unique, slow-paced way, priced about $35 per adult. The vineyard can be reached on foot from downtown Wolfville in about 30 minutes, or in a 3 minutes drive. Though slightly further away, Luckett Vineyards organizes wine tastings, cellar and vineyard tours, and has its own bistro with stunning views. Here you can enjoy a wine pairing with its locally-sourced menu (including oysters!). It's worth noting that Luckett Vineyards is open to the public seasonally from May onwards.
After visiting one of Wolfville's vineyards, make a stop at Hennigar's Farm Market on the way back downtown, and taste the shop's signature apple cider donuts dipped in maple. Attesting to Wolfville's passion for food, the city hosts Devour! Fest, the largest food film festival in the world, which takes place in October every year.