Between Pittsburgh And Cleveland Is An Under-The-Radar Ohio Suburb With Impressive Shopping And Local Eats
If you're traveling between Cleveland, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, there's a hidden Ohio suburb that you'd be remiss to skip. Nestled just outside Youngstown – an affordable Midwest city that's one of the top destinations to retire — you'll find the neighborhood of Boardman Township. This vibrant and charming hub has a population of just under 40,000, and brings to the table myriad dining and retail options, along with a lively community spirit. To visit is to set foot in an under-the-radar gem that locals know and love.
Getting there is easy. Boardman is around an hour by car from the lovely, walkable neighborhoods of Pittsburgh and under 90 minutes from Cleveland, making it an accessible stop on a road trip between the two cities or elsewhere. Boardman is just 30 minutes from the nearest small airport, Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport – although, for commercial flights to the area, you'll likely be better off arriving at the larger Pittsburgh International Airport, just 50-odd minutes away. Once you're in Boardman, you've got multiple choices for accommodation, including the Boardman Inn, Holiday Inn Boardman, and several other hotels and motels in Boardman and the adjacent suburb of Poland, plus cozy residential options on Airbnb.
Where to go shopping in Boardman
This Mahoning County suburb boasts an impressive assortment of shopping opportunities belying its small size, including a unique shopping center. Lovers of yesteryear's styles will be delighted by the offerings at Boardman Plaza. At this hub, you'll find an array of shops ranging from vintage clothing to baked goods, as well as other useful shops such as Rite Aid and Ace Hardware — so you can grab the essentials and find a superlative vintage treasure (or a baked good from Butter Maid Bakery, first established in 1955) to take home, too. The shopping center itself is historic, dating back to the 1950s – meaning that by perusing the retailers at Boardman Plaza, you're part of an impressively time-honored shopping tradition. Lost Youngstown refers to the center as significant for being this area's "first substantial shopping alternative" outside of the city of Youngstown when it first opened.
For a truly one-of-a-kind shopping experience, don't miss out on the Amish Market. As the name suggests, this is a fully Amish-owned and operated indoor market that operates year-round. Grab tasty treats like donuts and fry pies, pick up groceries, or check out the craftsmanship of the Amish furniture and decor for sale. Or, if you'd prefer a more mainstream retail experience, head to nearby Southern Park Mall. Here, you'll find a vast array of emporiums spanning department stores (the mall is anchored by Macy's and JCPenney), apparel and accessories shops, technology retailers, gift shops, health and beauty stores, and more.
Nosh at Boardman's local eateries
If you've worked up an appetite from shopping at the aforementioned Amish Market, you're in luck. The market also has an on-site restaurant, aptly named the Market Restaurant, which dishes up delectable homestyle meals and even offers all-day breakfast. Like the market itself, this restaurant is open on Thursdays through Saturdays.
And for a relaxed and tasty dinner out, grab a table at the Springfield Grille. This locally loved restaurant (it has 4.5 stars on Google from nearly 1,500 reviews to date) serves up New American cuisine in a welcoming yet elegant setting, and is known for its friendly service and a menu that centers on steaks, chicken, and seafood. Be sure to take note of the mouthwatering daily specials, which can include anything from seafood chowder to house-made meatballs.
And if you're celebrating a special occasion (or simply eager to celebrate the weekend), come in on a Sunday to enjoy some fizz with your meal at the restaurant's iconic Champagne Sunday Brunch. To continue filling up your belly, consider making a stop at The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa, which is called the "most beautiful restaurant in Ohio" and located about an hour away from Boardman.