Between Pittsburgh And Cleveland Is An Under-The-Radar Ohio Suburb With Impressive Shopping And Local Eats

If you're traveling between Cleveland, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, there's a hidden Ohio suburb that you'd be remiss to skip. Nestled just outside Youngstown – an affordable Midwest city that's one of the top destinations to retire — you'll find the neighborhood of Boardman Township. This vibrant and charming hub has a population of just under 40,000, and brings to the table myriad dining and retail options, along with a lively community spirit. To visit is to set foot in an under-the-radar gem that locals know and love.

Getting there is easy. Boardman is around an hour by car from the lovely, walkable neighborhoods of Pittsburgh and under 90 minutes from Cleveland, making it an accessible stop on a road trip between the two cities or elsewhere. Boardman is just 30 minutes from the nearest small airport, Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport – although, for commercial flights to the area, you'll likely be better off arriving at the larger Pittsburgh International Airport, just 50-odd minutes away. Once you're in Boardman, you've got multiple choices for accommodation, including the Boardman Inn, Holiday Inn Boardman, and several other hotels and motels in Boardman and the adjacent suburb of Poland, plus cozy residential options on Airbnb.