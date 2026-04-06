This Major US Airport Set An Unusual Guinness World Record For 2026

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is known as the "City of Brotherly Love" and "The Birthplace of America." It's full of historic buildings, sites from the American Revolutionary War, and lots of secret spots to explore.

However, if you're into food, or if it's getting close to lunchtime when you read this, you may immediately think of the tasty cheesesteak when you think of all things Philly. Pat's King of Steaks is said to have invented the cheesesteak in 1930, and it remains a staple of Philadelphia cultural symbols to this day. It's made of thinly-sliced beef and cheese on a bun, with or without (pronounced "wit" or "witout") onions, and it's got fans all over the world.

In March 2026, the Philadelphia International Airport set a new Guinness World Record for the longest line of cheesesteaks in the world. The record was set for the first time on National Cheesesteak Day, which was March 24, 2026, with a whopping 1,291 cheesesteaks laid end-to-end in the airport itself.

Guinness received over 49,000 applications for world records in 2025, according to the official Guinness World Records website. The company itself started in 1954, and as of the time of this writing, there are 71,571 active record titles.