The Largest Lake In Africa To Visit Is Renowned For Its Breathtaking Islands And Chic Beachside Stays

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The sprawling continent of Africa lays claim to some pretty massive attractions. Looming over the Egyptian desert is the Great Pyramid of Giza, while the incredible Grand Egyptian Museum is a jaw-dropping colossus that took almost as long to build as the Great Pyramid. The natural landmarks found in Africa are just as gargantuan. Victoria Falls in Zambia is one of the world's widest waterfalls, which intrepid explorers can experience while aboard a unique, luxurious steam train. Meanwhile, travelers looking to embark on a tropical adventure to picturesque islands should head to the shores of Lake Victoria, Africa's largest lake.

Sitting almost directly along the Earth's equator, Lake Victoria is mostly split between Uganda and Tanzania, with a smaller portion spilling into Kenya. The lake stretches more than 26,000 square miles. Fringed by swathes of verdant jungle and sandy beaches that merge into sweeping slopes, Lake Victoria feels more like a tropical ocean. It's also one of the main sources of the Nile River.

Bustling cities like Kampala, the capital of Uganda, and Kisumu in Kenya act as entry points for travelers to reach the lakeshore, while a scattering of island chains all across the vast waters offer a dreamy tropical escape. What's more, Tanzania's iconic Serengeti National Park, which should absolutely be considered a wonder of the world, sits on the southwest border of Lake Victoria, so travelers can combine a dream safari trip with relaxation by the lakefront. From Kampala, travelers can make the journey to the Ssese Islands, where waterfront resorts offer easy access to beaches and lake sunsets. On the Kenyan portion of the lake, Mfangano Island is perfect for tropical relaxation, while Ukerewe Island in Tanzania is dotted with lush jungle and rocky cliffs. Lake Victoria is certainly an underrated getaway.