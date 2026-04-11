2 Beachy Cape Cod Destinations Are Among The Best In America For Retirement

What is it like to run away to Cape Cod? Many of us can close our eyes and picture it: sunny summers on the beach, watching the tides come in and out. Casting reels off of piers, or guiding sailboats into the bay. Pots of lobster and beds of oysters. Shingled cottages and plein air artists painting lighthouses. There are at least 12 experiences that you can only have on Cape Cod, and this fishhook-shaped peninsula has attracted such diverse celebrities as Kurt Vonnegut, Henry David Thoreau, and Taylor Swift. Indeed, parts of the Cape are considered some of the best places in the U.S. to retire.

What are these magical places, though? The Cape may not look very big, but it's a driving distance of about 64 miles from the Cape Cod Canal to Provincetown, which can take well over an hour on these meandering roads. You'll find 15 distinct towns in between, and each has cultivated a unique personality over the past four centuries. Every town has access to the coast — thanks to the Cape's narrow outline — but some of these beach towns seem designed for long-term stays.

If you want to spend some quality time in the Cape, or you're contemplating a post-career move there, the two destinations that are best suited to retirees are Barnstable and West Yarmouth, according to certain online rankings. All of Cape Cod is worth vacationing in, but these communities have earned some buzz. And wherever you end up, try the "chow-dah."