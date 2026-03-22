Massachusetts's Stunning Little Coastal Getaway Has Inviting Village Shops, A Boardwalk, And Cape Cod Charm
A favorite New England destination is Cape Cod, where serene dunes create a beautiful beach paradise on the southeastern coastline of Massachusetts. Visitors to this iconic hooked peninsula can sink their toes in the sand, soak up idyllic seashore views, and stroll around the historic streets of villages like Eastham, home to one of the best beaches in America. What's more, autumn leaf-peepers will even find excellent fall foliage spots around Cape Cod, which are often overlooked. Meanwhile, travelers in search of more underrated locales hidden along the coastline should consider spending time in Yarmouth Port, a sleepy yet charming village overlooking Cape Cod Bay.
Mottling the village's shorefront are swaying tufts of vast marshland, which form a dense, bristly carpet against the ebb and flow of the sea. Forming part of the larger town of Yarmouth, visitors to Yarmouth Port will find an idyllic snapshot of Cape Cod charm. Flanked by shady trees is Main Street, where colonial houses in pastel hues beckon tourists to browse the quaint boutiques and local watering holes. Culture fiends can also explore the smattering of historic homes and museums around the village.
Travelers keen on coastal adventure should bring their kayaks to Gray's Beach, where the shallow waters are ideal for paddling between the salt marshes. Stretching for a quarter of a mile across the tidal landscape is the Gray's Beach Boardwalk, offering visitors a picturesque stroll amidst a coastal wilderness that has been bustling with human activity since the Revolution. "At low tide, one will see the most incredible array of waterways winding through the vegetation," a previous visitor shared. Stay until sunset to catch the golden glow across the tufted marsh grasses. Just over an hour's drive from Boston, stop at Yarmouth Port for a relaxed New England getaway.
Explore the local shops and tasty eateries around Yarmouth Port
Bask in the sleepy Cape Cod atmosphere along Yarmouth Port's minuscule Main Street, where the local shops amidst historic architecture will keep visitors busy. Find unique souvenirs at Just Picked Gifts, tucked inside a charming white building. Shoppers can browse the shelves of handcrafted wares and Cape Cod-themed keepsakes. In the dark red farmhouse right next door is the Dunn & Sons Wine store, which offers "a vast array to choose from," according to a previous visitor.
Continue down Main Street, where antique collectors can pop into Simply Vintage of Cape Cod. With an eclectic stock of jewelry, clothing, and home decor items, treasure hunters will surely find something worth keeping. Stop for a quick snack at Seagulls Landing of Yarmouth Port right next door, which offers fresh coffee and donuts along with healthy produce. Around the corner is Parnassus Book Services, an independent bookshop squeezed within a two-story farmhouse. The shelves are packed with titles from all kinds of genres, ranging from history, science, and geography to literature and the arts. "Get lost inside and enjoy," a previous visitor recommended.
When it's time for a proper meal, head to the Old Yarmouth Inn right across the bookshop. Originally a stop for stagecoaches dating back to the 1690s, this colonial mansion now serves hungry guests classic New England dishes like clam chowder and lobster bisque. "What a great historical restaurant in the heart of the cape," wrote a previous guest. For a more casual lunch spot with sandwiches and salads, swing by the Lighthouse Keeper's Pantry, a delightful café with shaded seating on the front lawn. More exotic flavors can be found at Inaho, a cozy clapboard establishment where diners can enjoy tasty sushi.
Museums to visit and places to stay around Yarmouth Port
Tourists who enjoy cultural sightseeing will find a handful of historic landmarks around Yarmouth Port. Towering above the trees along Main Street is the angular spire of Thacher Hall, which was once the village church. Head inside for a peek at the frescoes and impressive wooden ceiling arches, and snap photos outside with the white Gothic façade. From there, head across the street to the Captain Bangs Hallet House Museum, which features an elegant colonnaded entrance portico. Dating to the 1840s, the mansion was once the abode of the seafaring Captain Hallet. Visitors can take guided tours to poke around the cluttered rooms, where antique decor and gilt-frame paintings offer a glimpse back in time.
Next, make a stop at the Edward Gorey House, which is open seasonally. Another historic colonial mansion with a slightly haunted house atmosphere, for many years, it was the home of Edward Gorey, a famed book cover illustrator. The interiors of the mansion have been preserved with quirky exhibits that take visitors on a journey through Gorey's imagination. "If you know his work, it's a pilgrimage; if you don't, it's a kooky, spooky spot to visit", declared a previous visitor.
With so much to do amidst such delightful surroundings, consider an overnight stay in Yarmouth Port. Conveniently located on Main Street is The Inn at Cape Cod, a stately white edifice set against shady lawns. Pose for memorable photos in front of the inn's gargantuan entrance columns before retreating to the spacious guest suites for relaxation. Also on Main Street is the Liberty Hill Inn, a Greek Revival stunner with peaceful gardens perfect for winding down after a day of exploring. For a refreshing New England escape, add Yarmouth Port to your itinerary.