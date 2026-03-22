Massachusetts's Stunning Little Coastal Getaway Has Inviting Village Shops, A Boardwalk, And Cape Cod Charm

A favorite New England destination is Cape Cod, where serene dunes create a beautiful beach paradise on the southeastern coastline of Massachusetts. Visitors to this iconic hooked peninsula can sink their toes in the sand, soak up idyllic seashore views, and stroll around the historic streets of villages like Eastham, home to one of the best beaches in America. What's more, autumn leaf-peepers will even find excellent fall foliage spots around Cape Cod, which are often overlooked. Meanwhile, travelers in search of more underrated locales hidden along the coastline should consider spending time in Yarmouth Port, a sleepy yet charming village overlooking Cape Cod Bay.

Mottling the village's shorefront are swaying tufts of vast marshland, which form a dense, bristly carpet against the ebb and flow of the sea. Forming part of the larger town of Yarmouth, visitors to Yarmouth Port will find an idyllic snapshot of Cape Cod charm. Flanked by shady trees is Main Street, where colonial houses in pastel hues beckon tourists to browse the quaint boutiques and local watering holes. Culture fiends can also explore the smattering of historic homes and museums around the village.

Travelers keen on coastal adventure should bring their kayaks to Gray's Beach, where the shallow waters are ideal for paddling between the salt marshes. Stretching for a quarter of a mile across the tidal landscape is the Gray's Beach Boardwalk, offering visitors a picturesque stroll amidst a coastal wilderness that has been bustling with human activity since the Revolution. "At low tide, one will see the most incredible array of waterways winding through the vegetation," a previous visitor shared. Stay until sunset to catch the golden glow across the tufted marsh grasses. Just over an hour's drive from Boston, stop at Yarmouth Port for a relaxed New England getaway.