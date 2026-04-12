Between DC And Richmond Is Virginia's Largest Family-Friendly Water Park Opening In The Fall Of 2026

Virginia is already a thrill-seeker's paradise, thanks to amusement parks like the two-in-one Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens. And this year, the Old Dominion state is adding another top entertainment destination to its roster. Kalahari Resorts and Conventions — also known as the largest indoor water park resort in America — is opening its doors to Virginia families starting in mid-November 2026. Located in Spotsylvania County (a little over an hour from Richmond and about an hour and a half from Washington, D.C.), the Virginia water park will be Kalahari Resorts' fifth location, since first launching in 2000 in Wisconsin Dells, the water park capital of the world.

Kalahari's largest resort (and the biggest water park in the country) is located in Round Rock, Texas, and the new Virginia addition will now take on the title of the largest in the state, encompassing over 175,000 square feet. Within the African-themed water park, visitors will find over 50 different attractions, from an "indoor master blaster water coaster" (the longest of its kind in North America, according to Kalahari) and an action-filled raft ride to an indoor surf simulator. While the majority of the attractions are kid-friendly, there's a swim-up bar made for the adults, too.