Between DC And Richmond Is Virginia's Largest Family-Friendly Water Park Opening In The Fall Of 2026
Virginia is already a thrill-seeker's paradise, thanks to amusement parks like the two-in-one Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens. And this year, the Old Dominion state is adding another top entertainment destination to its roster. Kalahari Resorts and Conventions — also known as the largest indoor water park resort in America — is opening its doors to Virginia families starting in mid-November 2026. Located in Spotsylvania County (a little over an hour from Richmond and about an hour and a half from Washington, D.C.), the Virginia water park will be Kalahari Resorts' fifth location, since first launching in 2000 in Wisconsin Dells, the water park capital of the world.
Kalahari's largest resort (and the biggest water park in the country) is located in Round Rock, Texas, and the new Virginia addition will now take on the title of the largest in the state, encompassing over 175,000 square feet. Within the African-themed water park, visitors will find over 50 different attractions, from an "indoor master blaster water coaster" (the longest of its kind in North America, according to Kalahari) and an action-filled raft ride to an indoor surf simulator. While the majority of the attractions are kid-friendly, there's a swim-up bar made for the adults, too.
About Virginia's new Kalahari Resort
Reservations are currently available for stays beginning from November 13, 2026, but even more fun will be added Memorial Day weekend the following year, with the launch of an outdoor water park as well. The outdoor space will be made up of an outdoor basketball pool, a zero-depth entry pool, a play area, and another swim-up bar, and will remain open through Labor Day, weather permitting. Apart from its water parks, at the new Kalahari, you'll also find Tom Foolerys Adventure Park, a 90,000-square-foot entertainment space with family-friendly amusement park rides, plus arcade games, bowling, laser tag, and mini golf.
As not only an amusement park but a full-fledged resort, Kalahari's Virginia location will feature over 900 guest rooms, along with event spaces and various shops, such as a Marrakesh-inspired market, and a Build-a-Bear Workshop. Guests can also choose from over a dozen food and drink options, which will include upscale dining like Double Cut Steak House and Sortino's Italian Kitchen, a classic Italian restaurant with a modern spin, plus a piano lounge with nightly live entertainment. (Resort stays aren't required to dine at Kalahari.) Admission to the water park is included in your hotel stay.