Between The Mountains And The Great Salt Lake Is A Walkable Utah City With Cute Shops And Affordable Stays
There's no denying that Utah is full of adventure. Whether it's exploring the red-tinged rock formations of Arches National Park or skiing down powdery slopes, the Beehive State is buzzing with excitement. Seasoned skiers can carve up the slopes at Sundance Mountain Resort, a jaw-dropping ski resort once owned by Robert Redford, while anyone craving a blissful hot springs getaway can relax in Fifth Water Waterfalls and Hot Springs, one of Utah's most beautiful swimming holes. For travelers in search of small-town adventure with a side of pretty landscapes, Brigham City awaits. Less than an hour's drive north of Salt Lake City, a weekend trip to Brigham City will be an exciting adventure.
With the shores of the Great Salt Lake to the west and the peaks of the Wasatch Mountains to the east, Brigham City sits at the heart of mesmerizing Utah scenery. The main thoroughfare slicing through downtown is a patchwork of old brick buildings, with soaring green slopes on the horizon creating a picturesque backdrop. It's no surprise that Brigham City's historic district has been included among some of the country's most beautiful streets. Tourists can amble around to browse the smattering of cute boutiques, while history fiends can explore the museums and cultural landmarks.
Sprawling parks offer a breath of fresh air while wandering through downtown, and nature enthusiasts can venture into the great outdoors at the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge Center, which opens up to sweeping panoramas of Utah's windswept wetlands. Nostalgic diners and quaint local eateries serve up tasty flavors after the day's exploits. What's more, you don't have to break the bank while in town. Travelers extending their stay in Brigham City will find plenty of affordable motels nearby. For underrated Utah adventures, add Brigham City to your itinerary.
Explore the shops and sights in downtown Brigham City, Utah
Travelers itching for a shopping spree have come to the right place, with many of Brigham City's lovely shops less than a five-minute walk from each other. Need greeting cards for friends and family? Pop into Coppin's Hallmark Shop, which also stocks plenty of unique gifts. Looking for quilting kits, sewing patterns, and pretty fabrics? Village Dry Goods has got you covered. The shelves are crowded with a rainbow of yarns and bolts of cloth to choose from, and previous shoppers have mentioned the friendly employees.
For all kinds of goodies from bath bombs to jewelry and baby clothes, head to The Peach Tree. "My whole family loves this store," a previous visitor shared. A snow cone machine even lets shoppers cool down on a hot day. Anyone looking for cute home decor items should stop by Consignology, which is packed with vintage treasures and stylish furniture. Shoppers with a sweet tooth will be thrilled by the assortment of candies and chocolates at Idle Isle Candy. Geology fiends should make a stop at Inclusions Rock Shop, which offers not just colorful crystals but also tarot cards, incense, and even fossils.
Meanwhile, history fiends can spend the day touring the town's cultural sights. The first stop, just a short walk away from Main St., should be the Brigham City Museum of Art & History, which takes visitors on a trip to the past. Antique artifacts and memorabilia tell the story of Brigham City's history, while rotating exhibitions highlight contemporary artists. Next, train fiends can delve into the town's railway history at the Brigham City Depot, which dates to the early 1900s. Old-school locomotives from the Union Pacific Railroad are on display outside, a perfect backdrop for fun photos.
Outdoor adventures and places to stay in Brigham City
Travelers craving some fresh air can enjoy plenty of outdoor adventures in Brigham City. Not far from downtown is Brigham Young Park, a petite slice of green lawns shaded by trees. Take a leisurely stroll here in between sightseeing stops, and snap photos with the historic log cabin standing amidst the foliage. For more refreshing scenery, head to Rees Pioneer Park. Weeping willows frame the edge of a small pond where ducks splash by the shore. "Great for long walks and sunset views," shared a previous visitor. Families with children can head to the playground or enjoy picnics amidst the scenery.
Panoramic views of jagged slopes rising above the Bear River can be found at the Bear River Migratory Bird Center, just a 10-minute drive west of town. Swaying marshlands hide hiking trails to head out exploring, while road-trippers can also take a scenic loop drive through the landscape. Wildlife watchers should keep an eye out for geese, swans, and pelicans on the water, and perhaps even the occasional coyote in the tall grass. More spectacular Utah scenery can be found just 90 minutes away at Tony Grove Lake in Logan Canyon, which is brimming with spring wildflowers.
The good thing about Brigham City is that the lodging options are mostly affordable. At the heart of downtown is the Hampton Inn, where guests can enjoy great mountain views from their rooms. South of town is the Best Western, featuring comfy beds and a tasty breakfast. Travelers in a motorhome can save money with a stay in the Golden Spike RV Park, which offers affordable rates for full hookup sites. Other popular chains like Days Inn and Holiday Inn Express are also economical options for travelers exploring Brigham City.