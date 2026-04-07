Major Airport Will Undergo Big Lounge Upgrades, Giving Travelers Greater Options For Tasty Eats And Relaxation

North Carolina's Charlotte welcomed a new airport terminal lobby in 2025, and now, travelers passing through Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) can expect yet another upgrade just around the corner. American Express announced plans to open a new Sidecar by The Centurion Lounge concept in Charlotte's Concourse A in 2027. The project will become only the second Sidecar lounge in the world, following the debut location in Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport. While Charlotte already has an existing Centurion Lounge, the Sidecar concept is meant for solo travelers and small groups, offering small bites and drinks delivered to their seats.

Unlike traditional lounges used by passengers waiting out long layovers, the Charlotte Sidecar lounge will focus on those who don't have much time before they need to head to their gate, according to American Express. While some experts have said travelers should avoid airport lounges, partly because of the lingering crowds, American Express plans to tighten up Sidecar's entry rules to make access more exclusive. Lounges can often be clogged up with passengers hanging around for hours before flights and on long layovers, but Charlotte's Sidecar lounge will limit entry to within 90 minutes of departure.

"Sidecar by the Centurion Lounge is a welcome addition for passengers seeking a quick break with premium amenities," Ted Kaplan, CLT's chief business and innovation officer, shared in the American Express news release. That quick break will reportedly still include tableside service with small plates, wine, cocktails, and coffee ordered via QR code rather than buffet-style dining. Other amenities include private restrooms, charging outlets, and free high-speed Wi-Fi. For travelers already familiar with the airport's existing Centurion Lounge, this new Sidecar concept may end up being a faster alternative for those flying out of gates in Concourse A.