Major Airport Will Undergo Big Lounge Upgrades, Giving Travelers Greater Options For Tasty Eats And Relaxation
North Carolina's Charlotte welcomed a new airport terminal lobby in 2025, and now, travelers passing through Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) can expect yet another upgrade just around the corner. American Express announced plans to open a new Sidecar by The Centurion Lounge concept in Charlotte's Concourse A in 2027. The project will become only the second Sidecar lounge in the world, following the debut location in Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport. While Charlotte already has an existing Centurion Lounge, the Sidecar concept is meant for solo travelers and small groups, offering small bites and drinks delivered to their seats.
Unlike traditional lounges used by passengers waiting out long layovers, the Charlotte Sidecar lounge will focus on those who don't have much time before they need to head to their gate, according to American Express. While some experts have said travelers should avoid airport lounges, partly because of the lingering crowds, American Express plans to tighten up Sidecar's entry rules to make access more exclusive. Lounges can often be clogged up with passengers hanging around for hours before flights and on long layovers, but Charlotte's Sidecar lounge will limit entry to within 90 minutes of departure.
"Sidecar by the Centurion Lounge is a welcome addition for passengers seeking a quick break with premium amenities," Ted Kaplan, CLT's chief business and innovation officer, shared in the American Express news release. That quick break will reportedly still include tableside service with small plates, wine, cocktails, and coffee ordered via QR code rather than buffet-style dining. Other amenities include private restrooms, charging outlets, and free high-speed Wi-Fi. For travelers already familiar with the airport's existing Centurion Lounge, this new Sidecar concept may end up being a faster alternative for those flying out of gates in Concourse A.
More lounges are coming to Charlotte Douglas International Airport
We can't say for sure what sort of bites will be served at Charlotte's Sidecar lounge, but the debut Las Vegas lounge's menu was reportedly informed by award-winning chefs, including menu items like crushed cucumber salad with crispy rice pearls, mushroom and mustard green egg bites, and monthly featured chef specialties. But, the Sidecar lounge is just one of a handful of upgraded lounge options coming soon to Charlotte Douglas, which is good news for travelers in other loyalty programs. In January 2026, Capital One announced plans for its own Concourse A lounge expansion. At roughly 14,000 square feet, the company's new lounge is expected to be the largest Capital One lounge in the country and will feature a full-service coffee bar, locally inspired menu options, and large windows offering views of planes as they take off. Dedicated workstations also suggest it's designed as a longer-stay alternative to quick-stop lounges like Sidecar.
American Airlines has already opened a grab-and-go Provisions by Admirals Club lounge in Charlotte for travelers on a time crunch, but the company also announced its investment in expansions in late 2025. The announcement said the investment marked "the long-awaited arrival of the Flagship lounge experience at CLT," although details are still pending. American's Flagship lounges feature amenities like showers, table service, premium drinks and cocktails, and chef-driven menus. The company also said it plans to expand its existing Admirals Club lounge options.
With the Sidecar concept, Capital One Lounge, and upcoming Flagship Lounges coming to Charlotte, travelers will have more ways to grab a quick bite or drink pre-flight. However, for those who still prefer to stick to the main public airport offerings, here are the five best restaurants in Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to reviews.