England's Largest Lake Is A Beauty To Visit
When envisioning a trip to England, many travelers picture the buzzing streets of walkable and iconic London, named the "World's Best City" in 2025. While the English capital gets roughly 16 million visitors every year, many corners of the nation are much less trodden. Among them is England's largest lake, and arguably the U.K.'s No. 1 most beautiful lake (via Daily Mail): Lake Windermere.
At 10.5 miles long, Windermere is England's largest natural freshwater body, nestled in the north-western county of Cumbria. Windermere is part of a constellation of more than 80 bodies of water, including 16 lakes, forming the Lake District region. There are plenty of quintessentially English villages dotted around the lake, and the tranquil shores themselves are ideal for picnics by the water, scenic hiking routes, and embarking on boat trips. Whether you are planning to trek around the lake or enjoy the shores at a leisurely pace, Lake Windermere offers fantastic scenery year-round.
While Lake Windermere is England's largest lake, it's important to note it is not the largest in the United Kingdom. The top spot in the British Isles, in fact, goes to Lough Neagh in Northern Ireland's Antrim region, which is also one of the prettiest coastal destinations on the Emerald Island, according to Rick Steves.
Explore Lake Windermere's beautiful scenery
The Lake District is immortalized in the world's collective imagination thanks to a group of 19th-century poets who wrote extensively about the area's beauty. The landscapes and colors of Lake Windermere appear across several works of two of the "Big Six" Romantic poets: Samuel Taylor Coleridge and William Wordsworth. The two, with fellow poet Robert Southey, came to be known as the "Lake poets." Visitors today can walk in their steps — from strolling among quaint thatched-roof cottages in Grasmere to visiting fields of bright yellow daffodils surrounding the lake shores.
One of the best ways to experience Lake Windermere is by taking to the waters. A 75-minute sunset cruise is a comfortable way to journey to the northern shores while learning about the history and features of the lake on board. Evening cruises depart from Bowness and culminate in Waterhead; they cost about $25 return per adult as of this writing. It's worth checking the weather forecast — and, in general, planning your English escape with the best times for optimal weather in mind – before setting off.
Another popular way to explore England's largest lake is by following the hiking trails around it. Walk the 5.8-mile loop trail from Ambleside to Troutbeck for superb views of the Cumbrian fells (medium and large-sized hills), historic cottages on the way to Lake Windermere, and even a waterfall . Though shorter (and often mobility-accessible) trails are available, adventurous trekkers may want to tackle the challenge of walking the Windermere Way, which circumnavigates the lake in its entirety. Also known as "Windermere Circular," this very challenging hiking trail covers 41.1 miles, some at over 4,000 feet of elevation, and is best spread out across a few days.
Visit the towns and villages around the lake
While the lake's glistening, swimmable waters rightfully take center stage, much of the appeal of Lake Windermere is in the surrounding townships and villages. While one of the oldest towns, Bowness-on-Windermere, dates back to 1190, the area has been inhabited for several millennia, as the Neolithic stone circles present in the Lake District testify. But the real tourism boom arrived much later, during Victorian times, with the expansion of the railway system opening up new routes to more and more visitors.
Though not directly on the lake shores, the town of Windermere is worth visiting for its historic and natural sites, including the architecturally eclectic, 19th-century St. Mary's Church and the trail leading up to the Orrest Head hill. The moderately challenging hike up Orrest Head is worth it if you are after breathtaking 360-degree views of the lake. The town of Windermere is also linked to the waterside by taking public transport, driving, cycling, or walking.
Among the district's most popular towns, Ambleside, located on the northern shore, is also a good option for guests who want to stay in a quintessential Lake District hamlet overnight, but want to avoid the crowds of Windermere and Bowness. Ambleside has no shortage of quaint cottages where you can rest. Similarly, the neighboring town of Troutbeck has a more relaxed vibe and, aside from offering both modern and classic cottage stays, is also home to The Queens Head, a charming inn locally renowned for serving some of the best food in the area.