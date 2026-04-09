England's Largest Lake Is A Beauty To Visit

When envisioning a trip to England, many travelers picture the buzzing streets of walkable and iconic London, named the "World's Best City" in 2025. While the English capital gets roughly 16 million visitors every year, many corners of the nation are much less trodden. Among them is England's largest lake, and arguably the U.K.'s No. 1 most beautiful lake (via Daily Mail): Lake Windermere.

At 10.5 miles long, Windermere is England's largest natural freshwater body, nestled in the north-western county of Cumbria. Windermere is part of a constellation of more than 80 bodies of water, including 16 lakes, forming the Lake District region. There are plenty of quintessentially English villages dotted around the lake, and the tranquil shores themselves are ideal for picnics by the water, scenic hiking routes, and embarking on boat trips. Whether you are planning to trek around the lake or enjoy the shores at a leisurely pace, Lake Windermere offers fantastic scenery year-round.

While Lake Windermere is England's largest lake, it's important to note it is not the largest in the United Kingdom. The top spot in the British Isles, in fact, goes to Lough Neagh in Northern Ireland's Antrim region, which is also one of the prettiest coastal destinations on the Emerald Island, according to Rick Steves.