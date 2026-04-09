Canada's Lakeside Park Is A Scenic Gem With Forest Hiking Trails
Canada may be known as The Great White North, but someone needs to come up with a nickname for its lakes. The country has around 2 million of them, accounting for 14% of all the world's lakes. Many of these come with parks along their shorelines, such as Batchawana Bay Provincial Park, an Ontario oasis on the warm, beachy shores of Lake Superior. While you may associate these parks with summer days spent sunbathing and swimming, many of them are also hotspots for scenic hiking. Hardy Lake Provincial Park is one of these, providing lakeside trails through dense forest only 120 miles north of Toronto.
Hardy Lake is one of Canada's non-operating provincial parks. This means it's free to visit, but you won't find the facilities and activities you'd expect at a provincial park. In fact, Ontario Parks lists hiking as the only activity for visitors on its official Hardy Lake Provincial Park page. You can't camp, bike, boat, kayak, cross-country ski, or really anything other than going for a good old trek along 10 miles of trails. You can take a dip in the lake's pristine waters, but you won't find proper beaches or any designated swimming spots. Fortunately, the hiking trails are well-maintained by the local government, offering marked, easy-to-follow routes.
There are three main loops around Hardy Lake (A, B, and C), with an additional West loop that follows most of the A route. Hardy Lake A Loop, a 5.6-mile, moderately challenging hike, is the highest-rated route on AllTrails. It's the longest and best option for seeing all sides of the lake, and includes trails through wetlands, forests, rocky areas, and along the shoreline. At one point, you also walk across Hardy Lake along a boardwalk that's perfect for a photo op.
Shorter hikes in Hardy Lake Provincial Park
If a 5-mile hike is too much, you can opt for one of the shorter routes. Hardy Lake B Loop is only 2 miles long, while Hardy Lake C Loop is 3.5 miles long. The former is known for its expansive lake vistas and various swimming spots, but it sticks to the shoreline more than the others. The latter is better for mixing up the environment, as it takes you along the lake and through hardwood forests, where you'll have more chances to see wildlife.
Speaking of the environment, Hardy Lake is a haven for native Canadian wildlife. As you walk along the trails, you might spot foxes, white-tailed deer, beavers, porcupines, and even coyotes. Unless you're in Prince Edward Island, Canada's only province without any bears, wilderness areas here also typically call for bear awareness and safety. Hardy Lake Provincial Park is no different. It's home to black bears, who tend to keep to themselves. Still, it's always a good idea to pack bear spray and maybe wear a bear bell. Birdwatching is also a popular activity here, with songbirds, loons, and various duck species around.
You can drive to Hardy Lake Provincial Park in about 2.5 hours from Toronto or just over an hour from Barrie, a smaller city on the shore of Lake Simcoe. If you end up staying in Toronto, be sure to check out the CN Tower, the tallest observation platform in the Western Hemisphere, for 360-degree views of the city and Lake Ontario. Parking is available at Hardy Lake, and dogs are allowed on leash. You can visit any time of year, but summer is better for swimming, autumn for beautiful foliage colors, spring for birdwatching, and winter for rugged hiking. Don't forget to pack plenty of food, water, and other supplies.