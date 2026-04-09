Canada's Lakeside Park Is A Scenic Gem With Forest Hiking Trails

Canada may be known as The Great White North, but someone needs to come up with a nickname for its lakes. The country has around 2 million of them, accounting for 14% of all the world's lakes. Many of these come with parks along their shorelines, such as Batchawana Bay Provincial Park, an Ontario oasis on the warm, beachy shores of Lake Superior. While you may associate these parks with summer days spent sunbathing and swimming, many of them are also hotspots for scenic hiking. Hardy Lake Provincial Park is one of these, providing lakeside trails through dense forest only 120 miles north of Toronto.

Hardy Lake is one of Canada's non-operating provincial parks. This means it's free to visit, but you won't find the facilities and activities you'd expect at a provincial park. In fact, Ontario Parks lists hiking as the only activity for visitors on its official Hardy Lake Provincial Park page. You can't camp, bike, boat, kayak, cross-country ski, or really anything other than going for a good old trek along 10 miles of trails. You can take a dip in the lake's pristine waters, but you won't find proper beaches or any designated swimming spots. Fortunately, the hiking trails are well-maintained by the local government, offering marked, easy-to-follow routes.

There are three main loops around Hardy Lake (A, B, and C), with an additional West loop that follows most of the A route. Hardy Lake A Loop, a 5.6-mile, moderately challenging hike, is the highest-rated route on AllTrails. It's the longest and best option for seeing all sides of the lake, and includes trails through wetlands, forests, rocky areas, and along the shoreline. At one point, you also walk across Hardy Lake along a boardwalk that's perfect for a photo op.