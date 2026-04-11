Between Orlando And Fort Myers Is Florida's 'City Of Charm' With A Walkable, Artsy Downtown Mall

While Orlando has its world-famous theme parks and Fort Myers has its renowned Gulf Coast beaches popular with spring breakers, Avon Park offers a sense of calm in between the two. It has a reputation of conjuring up images of "Old Florida," the nostalgic era before the state's theme parks and sprawling resorts came to be. Citrus groves and natural lakes surround Avon Park, while its downtown is lined with elegant, historic buildings. These are some of the reasons it gets its nickname of the "City of Charm." Add in its pedestrian mall that stretches for a mile through downtown, lined with monuments and an art museum, and you can easily make a weekend visit of it.

The story of Avon Park's emergence is quite fascinating, and it lends itself to the city's charm. Of all the settlements in Highlands County, including Sebring, the unique circular city with a glistening lake just south, Avon Park was the oldest to be founded, per the Florida History Blog. It dates back to the 1880s and got its name from Shakespeare's birthplace, Stratford-upon-Avon. Avon Park still holds some nostalgic relics of its early days. Though not as old as the city itself, its downtown Hotel Jacaranda dates to the 1920s and still operates along the Main Street Mall. Walking down the plant-bordered mall, you can admire the historic hotel while discovering some of the other gems on an afternoon stroll down the strip.