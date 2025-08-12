One Of Florida's Few Remaining Lakes With An Undeveloped Shore Is A Fishing Paradise With A Quaint Campground
Among Florida's 7,500 lakes and reservoirs, Lake Arbuckle is a rare gem. Located just outside Frostproof in Central Florida, it's one of the only undammed lakes with an undeveloped shoreline, a destination devoid of houses, rental shops, or any other human touch. Instead, productive wetlands filled with gnarled oak hammocks and moss-draped cypress trees line the water's edge, creating the feeling of being thrown back in time to some primordial age.
The 3,800-acre lake is about a two-hour drive from Tampa and Orlando, making it an ideal overnight trip from either for wildlife enthusiasts, kayakers, anglers in search of excellent bass fishing, or campers who don't mind roughing it a little. Although some of the shoreline falls within the Avon Park Air Force Range or the McDill AFB Auxiliary Field, it's partially located in the Arbuckle Wildlife Management Area, a section of the Lake Wales Ridge State Forest.
Here, visitors can spot river otters, relocated alligators, and armadillos in their natural habitats or enjoy a peaceful escape at the family campground. Whether you're an avid birder or someone who simply enjoys witnessing a healthy ecosystem, Lake Arbuckle's birds are sure to impress. From the campground, visitors report sightings of wild turkeys and raccoons, while bald eagles and osprey frequently visit the lake. Plus, the lake's proximity to the Arbuckle Tract's 13,530 acres opens up at least 23 miles of trails thanks to the efforts of the Florida Trail Association.
Discover excellent bass fishing and camp along the shore at Lake Arbuckle
Locals know that some of America's best fishing spots are hidden in Frostproof, but Lake Arbuckle is a real treat for bass fishing. Welcoming a variety of crafts, including kayaks, canoes, and motorized boats, it's a year-round fishing destination, but the spring months are the most productive. The waters are also home to crappie, shellcracker, and bluegill, but the bass usually spawn between January and April, in water about 2.5 feet deep. In fact, the lake is so productive that anglers have caught bass weighing a staggering 15 pounds.
As the banks are quite wild, shore fishing options are limited, so a boat is essential. You'll find a ramp at the north end of the lake, on the grassy banks in front of the campground. Per usual, lakegoers over 16 years of age need a Freshwater Fishing License issued by the state of Florida.
Identified as "Lake Arbuckle Park and Campground" on Google Maps, the county campground is another of the park's main draws. Although the sites are basic, they're nestled on the calm lake shores and offer everything you need for a rustic stay. There are 38 partial hookup sites (water and electricity) for RVs and six primitive sites for those seeking a back-to-nature experience. Shaded by huge cypresses and oaks, the sites offer access to bathrooms with showers, a dump station, and a boat launch. The site fees are reasonable, allowing visitors to enjoy multiple days on the lake.
Enjoy miles of scenic paddle trails without seeing a soul along Arbuckle Creek
While canoe and kayak fishing are popular at the lake, nearby Arbuckle Creek is a top destination for kayakers and canoers. Measuring 26.5 miles (three or four hours on the water), the paddling trail starts at Lake Arbuckle and ends at Lake Istokpoga, only a 20-minute drive from Sebring, a unique circular city with a quirky downtown. This serene paddling paradise is a hidden haven for those seeking shady canopies and wildlife spotting without the crowds. As you paddle through ancient cypress forests, you might encounter an airboat tour, but it's not a constant occurrence.
Although Lake Arbuckle is the headwaters of Arbuckle Creek, the best place to put in your kayak is a little further downstream. Referred to as "Burnt Out Bridge" on Google Maps, this access point is about 15 minutes from the lake and has a simple boat ramp. Once you exit CR64 onto East Arbuckle Road, drive for about 3 miles until you reach the parking area and ramp at the end of the road. Keep in mind, there are no facilities, so you'll want to use the bathroom and get drinking water in advance. Before heading out, check the water and bacteria levels at Polk County Water Atlas and consider turning your adventure into a multi-day trip with a stop at nearby Polk City's quiet, untouched swamplands.