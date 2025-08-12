One Of Florida's Few Remaining Lakes With An Undeveloped Shore Is A Fishing Paradise With A Quaint Campground

Among Florida's 7,500 lakes and reservoirs, Lake Arbuckle is a rare gem. Located just outside Frostproof in Central Florida, it's one of the only undammed lakes with an undeveloped shoreline, a destination devoid of houses, rental shops, or any other human touch. Instead, productive wetlands filled with gnarled oak hammocks and moss-draped cypress trees line the water's edge, creating the feeling of being thrown back in time to some primordial age.

The 3,800-acre lake is about a two-hour drive from Tampa and Orlando, making it an ideal overnight trip from either for wildlife enthusiasts, kayakers, anglers in search of excellent bass fishing, or campers who don't mind roughing it a little. Although some of the shoreline falls within the Avon Park Air Force Range or the McDill AFB Auxiliary Field, it's partially located in the Arbuckle Wildlife Management Area, a section of the Lake Wales Ridge State Forest.

Here, visitors can spot river otters, relocated alligators, and armadillos in their natural habitats or enjoy a peaceful escape at the family campground. Whether you're an avid birder or someone who simply enjoys witnessing a healthy ecosystem, Lake Arbuckle's birds are sure to impress. From the campground, visitors report sightings of wild turkeys and raccoons, while bald eagles and osprey frequently visit the lake. Plus, the lake's proximity to the Arbuckle Tract's 13,530 acres opens up at least 23 miles of trails thanks to the efforts of the Florida Trail Association.