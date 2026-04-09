Utah's Remote Ghost Town Is An Abandoned Beauty

A visit to Sego will reveal the remnants of a not-so-distant past. The area is filled with foundations and structures that once supported the mining town, as well as old pieces of the railroad. Situated in the middle of the town's remains are the partially standing stone walls of the old company store, Sego's most prominent and well-preserved structure. The area is also littered with shacks built by miners in varying conditions, as coal miners were permitted to build their homes wherever they pleased. Visitors are advised to check the weather before visiting the area, as heavy rain can cause flooding, which makes the roads impossible to traverse, although it's rare.

Though the history of Sego as a mining town was quite short-lived, Sego Canyon itself has seen visitors for thousands of years before that. The canyon features stunning rock art along its walls, painted by three different Indigenous groups who resided in the area over the centuries. The oldest artwork on display are the Barrier Canyon style petroglyphs, which is estimated to have been completed by the Archaic people between 8,000 B.C. to 1,000 A.D. Right beside it is the Fremont Style panel, believed to have been carved by the Fremont people between 300 and 1300 A.D. Finally, there is the Ute Panel, created by the Ute people, from which the state of Utah gets its name. This panel is believed to have been placed after 1493, as it contains imagery of horses that were not known in the Americas before then.