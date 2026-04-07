Wilmington's Yearly Flower Festival Presents Stunning Seasonal Blooms With Live Entertainment
Spring is here, and so are the flowers. It's the perfect moment to visit a tulip festival in the Pacific Northwest, see California's iconic wildflowers on a hike, or — if you're on the other side of the country — enjoy bright azaleas in bloom. The 78th edition of the North Carolina Azalea Festival kicks off in Wilmington, North Carolina, on April 8, 2026, with 5 days of stunning seasonal flowers and live entertainment.
The event, which draws around 300,000 people each year, was founded by Dr. Houston Moore, a prominent physician and flower enthusiast. He died just months after the inaugural Azalea Festival in 1948. As The News & Observer of Raleigh noted, "Dr. Moore has lived, thought, and dreamed azaleas." It's no wonder the North Carolina-born doctor was such a fan of the azalea: The rhododendron genus is one of the state's most recognizable natural features. There are 17 azalea species native to North America, typically grouped by color — white, pink, and red-orange — and many grow locally, with Wilmington seeing peak blooms from early April through early May.
The North Carolina Azalea Festival takes place at venues throughout the coastal city's River District and Historic District. Downtown Wilmington hosts the festival parade at 9:30 a.m. April 11, taking over 3rd Street with flower-bedecked floats, giant balloons, and musical performances. It's also where you'll find the festival's street fair, starting Friday at 6 p.m. and running through Sunday evening — a walkable, open-air event with artisan vendors, hands-on children's activities, and a beer garden.
Witness North Carolina's spectacular azalea display
One of the street fair's highlights is the Performing Arts Stage at Market and 2nd streets. Throughout the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday, a diverse lineup of multicultural performers — including folkloric musicians and dance troupes — will entertain the crowd. The festival also features larger concerts by headliners such as Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Jon, performing at Live Oak Bank Pavilion as part of the Azalea Festival Concert Series. Tickets start at $68, including taxes and fees, for the concert, which starts at 7 p.m. on April 9.
Many come to the festival for the lively atmosphere. But if you're focused on admiring the flower that inspired the annual celebration — the brilliantly blooming azalea — you'll probably want to escape into one of the city's beautiful old gardens, where peak blooms stun with dense color. Take a self-guided walk through spring blooms on the Cape Fear Garden Club Azalea Garden Tour (contact the festival's box office for ticket pricing and availability). Or head to the Airlie Luncheon Garden Party on Friday, April 10, for a chance to explore Airlie Gardens, a historic green space with mighty oaks, wandering wildlife, and more than 75,000 azaleas, many in full bloom during the festival's peak. The gardens are also open to the public outside of festival events (daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; admission is $10).
Festival organizers say the weekend will be busy and recommend using rideshare services, allowing extra time for parking, and arriving early for scheduled events. Wear comfortable shoes and sunscreen, and bring a camera to snap photos of North Carolina's seasonal blooms. While in town, flower lovers may also want to consider visiting the New Hanover County Arboretum, a large, family-friendly garden considered one of Wilmington's top-rated free attractions.