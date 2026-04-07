Wilmington's Yearly Flower Festival Presents Stunning Seasonal Blooms With Live Entertainment

Spring is here, and so are the flowers. It's the perfect moment to visit a tulip festival in the Pacific Northwest, see California's iconic wildflowers on a hike, or — if you're on the other side of the country — enjoy bright azaleas in bloom. The 78th edition of the North Carolina Azalea Festival kicks off in Wilmington, North Carolina, on April 8, 2026, with 5 days of stunning seasonal flowers and live entertainment.

The event, which draws around 300,000 people each year, was founded by Dr. Houston Moore, a prominent physician and flower enthusiast. He died just months after the inaugural Azalea Festival in 1948. As The News & Observer of Raleigh noted, "Dr. Moore has lived, thought, and dreamed azaleas." It's no wonder the North Carolina-born doctor was such a fan of the azalea: The rhododendron genus is one of the state's most recognizable natural features. There are 17 azalea species native to North America, typically grouped by color — white, pink, and red-orange — and many grow locally, with Wilmington seeing peak blooms from early April through early May.

The North Carolina Azalea Festival takes place at venues throughout the coastal city's River District and Historic District. Downtown Wilmington hosts the festival parade at 9:30 a.m. April 11, taking over 3rd Street with flower-bedecked floats, giant balloons, and musical performances. It's also where you'll find the festival's street fair, starting Friday at 6 p.m. and running through Sunday evening — a walkable, open-air event with artisan vendors, hands-on children's activities, and a beer garden.