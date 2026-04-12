Dick's Sporting Goods Sells A $470 Portable Camping Stove — But Is It Worth The Price Tag?
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Ahhh... There's nothing like the smell of beef sizzling on a grill. The scent conjures up memories of backyard barbecues, long summer days, and blissful camping trips. And if you're planning to hit the road soon, there's one handy accoutrement that you can't leave home without: a portable stove. A popular but pricey option is the Camp Chef Mountaineer Aluminum Stove, currently selling for $469.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods (including taxes). It boasts two burners with 20,000 BTUs each (British Thermal Units, a measurement of energy output and the one number you should always check on a camping stove) — enough power to boil a massive pot of water in under 10 minutes. It features a three-sided windscreen, matchless ignition, and a 302-square-inch cooking area. Its aluminum frame makes it lightweight (just 16 pounds) and rust-resistant. It's also convenient to carry, with its suitcase-style latch and handle.
As of this writing, the Camp Chef Mountaineer has a 4.6 overall rating on Dick's Sporting Goods out of 14 reviews and an average rating of 4.0 from over 20 reviews on Amazon. If purchasing from the former, same-day delivery is possible for certain locations, and the item comes with free standard shipping. However, its exorbitant cost means that it's not within everyone's budget. But even if it is, you might wonder if it's worth the price tag. There are certainly excellent mid-range options available, like this tabletop Coleman grill, an affordable alternative at just over $100. So, let's jump into the pros and cons to help you decide whether this big-ticket item should be your next splurge.
For this story, Islands poured through reviews on Dick's Sporting Goods, Amazon, Walmart, and more. We also perused reviews from outdoor and travel blogs, including Gear Lab and Gondirtin, to understand the product's advantages and disadvantages.
The Camp Chef Mountaineer Aluminum Stove — is it for you?
At this price point, the Camp Chef Mountaineer is high-quality, as expected. One reviewer claimed this is "the last stove you will ever buy for camping. Buy nice or buy twice." Others praised the construction, temperature control, and ease of cleaning. Those who were less impressed with their purchase, though, noted some flaws in the workmanship — namely, the grate, which is "poorly cut," the lack of adjustable windscreen wings, and the fact that it's incompatible with RV low-pressure hookups (via Amazon). One reviewer shared a workaround for the latter issue, but it involves running a line directly from the tank and is best carried out by a professional.
Because of its cost, this stove is best suited for those who take outdoor cooking seriously. If you're planning to create meals from scratch or prepare food for a large group, then you need a higher BTU output and more powerful controls, which the Camp Chef Mountaineer gives you. Additionally, its durability and portability make it an excellent choice for the frequent camper or road-tripper.
On the other hand, the Camp Chef Mountaineer isn't for you if you like to travel light or don't road-trip or camp regularly. It's not worth it if you have no intention of creating complex dishes or cooking for a group, and your on-the-road repertoire consists of three recipes. You certainly don't need a tool hot enough to sear a steak to perfection if you're only going to make cups of Nescafé and instant noodles on it. If this sounds like you, then you're better off with one of these five camping stoves you can find on Amazon for under $100.