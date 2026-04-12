Dick's Sporting Goods Sells A $470 Portable Camping Stove — But Is It Worth The Price Tag?

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Ahhh... There's nothing like the smell of beef sizzling on a grill. The scent conjures up memories of backyard barbecues, long summer days, and blissful camping trips. And if you're planning to hit the road soon, there's one handy accoutrement that you can't leave home without: a portable stove. A popular but pricey option is the Camp Chef Mountaineer Aluminum Stove, currently selling for $469.99 at Dick's Sporting Goods (including taxes). It boasts two burners with 20,000 BTUs each (British Thermal Units, a measurement of energy output and the one number you should always check on a camping stove) — enough power to boil a massive pot of water in under 10 minutes. It features a three-sided windscreen, matchless ignition, and a 302-square-inch cooking area. Its aluminum frame makes it lightweight (just 16 pounds) and rust-resistant. It's also convenient to carry, with its suitcase-style latch and handle.

As of this writing, the Camp Chef Mountaineer has a 4.6 overall rating on Dick's Sporting Goods out of 14 reviews and an average rating of 4.0 from over 20 reviews on Amazon. If purchasing from the former, same-day delivery is possible for certain locations, and the item comes with free standard shipping. However, its exorbitant cost means that it's not within everyone's budget. But even if it is, you might wonder if it's worth the price tag. There are certainly excellent mid-range options available, like this tabletop Coleman grill, an affordable alternative at just over $100. So, let's jump into the pros and cons to help you decide whether this big-ticket item should be your next splurge.

For this story, Islands poured through reviews on Dick's Sporting Goods, Amazon, Walmart, and more. We also perused reviews from outdoor and travel blogs, including Gear Lab and Gondirtin, to understand the product's advantages and disadvantages.