The One Number You Should Always Check On A Camping Stove Before Buying (And What It Means)
Before you invest in a brand-new camping stove, there's one number you should always check — and no, we don't mean the price. When reading through the stove specs, you'll encounter a number, usually somewhere between 3,000 and 20,000, followed by "BTUs." It's important to check this number because it determines how hot your stove can get and, ultimately, what you can cook.
BTU stands for "British Thermal Unit," a unit of measurement of heat or energy output. In terms of camping stoves, the BTU output measures how powerful a stove is. Specifically, "One BTU is the quantity of heat required to raise the temperature of one pound of liquid water by 1 degree Fahrenheit," per the U.S. Energy Information Administration. In practice, one BTU is often compared to the heat a match gives off. You'll encounter BTUs when talking about stoves, heaters and electric fireplaces, and air conditioning units, to name a few. For simplicity's sake, the higher the BTU, the more heat the stove will produce.
How many BTUs should my camping stove have?
The number of BTUs you need in a camping stove depends on what you want to cook and how much food you plan to prepare. However, 10,000 BTUs per burner is enough for most campers to make a satisfactory meal. You'll be able to make breakfast staples like pancakes and omelets, as well as burgers or sautéed vegetables. The 10,000 BTUs also allow you to boil water quickly, so you don't have to wait for your morning tea or coffee. For searing steaks or stir-frying with a lightly charred finish, camping stoves packing over 15,000 BTUs are a better choice.
If you're cooking for a lot of people (and don't want it to take all night), choose a camping stove with more BTUs (between 15,000 and 20,000). However, all the power doesn't need to be in one burner. Costco's Camp Chef Tundra 3 Burner Stove is a compact option that cooks for a crowd with three 30,000 BTU burners. This is a great choice for large families or chefs cooking multiple dishes at once.
If you're backpacking, you'll want a lightweight stove with lower BTUs. The higher the BTU output, the more fuel you'll go through. Plus, gas canisters are heavy and take up valuable space in your pack. For fan-favorite camping stoves, check out Walmart's portable camping stoves that reviewers rave about, and essential camping items at Costco for under $50.