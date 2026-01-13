The One Number You Should Always Check On A Camping Stove Before Buying (And What It Means)

The number of BTUs you need in a camping stove depends on what you want to cook and how much food you plan to prepare. However, 10,000 BTUs per burner is enough for most campers to make a satisfactory meal. You'll be able to make breakfast staples like pancakes and omelets, as well as burgers or sautéed vegetables. The 10,000 BTUs also allow you to boil water quickly, so you don't have to wait for your morning tea or coffee. For searing steaks or stir-frying with a lightly charred finish, camping stoves packing over 15,000 BTUs are a better choice.

If you're cooking for a lot of people (and don't want it to take all night), choose a camping stove with more BTUs (between 15,000 and 20,000). However, all the power doesn't need to be in one burner. Costco's Camp Chef Tundra 3 Burner Stove is a compact option that cooks for a crowd with three 30,000 BTU burners. This is a great choice for large families or chefs cooking multiple dishes at once.

If you're backpacking, you'll want a lightweight stove with lower BTUs. The higher the BTU output, the more fuel you'll go through. Plus, gas canisters are heavy and take up valuable space in your pack. For fan-favorite camping stoves, check out Walmart's portable camping stoves that reviewers rave about, and essential camping items at Costco for under $50.