Florida's Once-Thriving Forgotten Resort Near Disney Is Now Transforming Into A Multi-Store Shopping Destination

Walt Disney World in Florida is said to receive more than 48 million visitors each year. Naturally, this theme park complex, plus the surrounding area, is home to an assortment of lodging options (according to a 2026 study, the best Disney World hotels include the Four Seasons Resort Orlando, among others). Thus, it may be surprising to learn that near the hustle and bustle of the Mickey magic lies a long-abandoned hotel: the Orlando Sun Resort. Established in 1972, the property welcomed guests until 2012 and has since been overtaken by nature and the elements. However, the Orlando Sun Resort will now be transformed into a shopping, dining, and entertainment destination, dubbed Ovation Orlando.

Located in Kissimmee right off Interstate 4 and Route 192 (just a few minutes away from Walt Disney World), the Orlando Sun Resort was formerly open as the Hyatt Orlando Resort, when it had 77 acres and 900 rooms. Per the hotel's official blog, the palm-tree filled site featured pools, tennis courts, a 60,000-square-foot convention center, and more. Nevertheless, these amenities, and its central location were not enough to keep the Orlando Sun Resort afloat and the hotel was ultimately closed due to a lack of tourists and other factors.

But after years in limbo, it was announced in early 2026 that the decaying property had been purchased with the intention to create Ovation Orlando. While this marks the official end of the Orlando Sun Resort, guests will find that there will be no shortage of experiences at the new Florida attraction that is taking its place.