Florida's Once-Thriving Forgotten Resort Near Disney Is Now Transforming Into A Multi-Store Shopping Destination
Walt Disney World in Florida is said to receive more than 48 million visitors each year. Naturally, this theme park complex, plus the surrounding area, is home to an assortment of lodging options (according to a 2026 study, the best Disney World hotels include the Four Seasons Resort Orlando, among others). Thus, it may be surprising to learn that near the hustle and bustle of the Mickey magic lies a long-abandoned hotel: the Orlando Sun Resort. Established in 1972, the property welcomed guests until 2012 and has since been overtaken by nature and the elements. However, the Orlando Sun Resort will now be transformed into a shopping, dining, and entertainment destination, dubbed Ovation Orlando.
Located in Kissimmee right off Interstate 4 and Route 192 (just a few minutes away from Walt Disney World), the Orlando Sun Resort was formerly open as the Hyatt Orlando Resort, when it had 77 acres and 900 rooms. Per the hotel's official blog, the palm-tree filled site featured pools, tennis courts, a 60,000-square-foot convention center, and more. Nevertheless, these amenities, and its central location were not enough to keep the Orlando Sun Resort afloat and the hotel was ultimately closed due to a lack of tourists and other factors.
But after years in limbo, it was announced in early 2026 that the decaying property had been purchased with the intention to create Ovation Orlando. While this marks the official end of the Orlando Sun Resort, guests will find that there will be no shortage of experiences at the new Florida attraction that is taking its place.
Goodbye Orlando Sun Resort, hello Ovation Orlando
Ovation Orlando will have 650,000 square feet and five zones for guests to explore. Its website reports that 34% of this destination will be used for retail, and the rest for restaurants and entertainment. Digital renderings present a sneak peak, demonstrating a walkable site lined with greenery and common area seating surrounded by contemporary structures that will house these establishments. Plus, Ovation Orlando will include a lake and three hotels, providing even more accommodation options for visitors to the neighboring theme parks. The Orlando Sun Resort is set to be demolished and as of this writing, Ovation Orlando is scheduled to open in 2027.
Before redevelopment plans were set in motion, the abandoned Orlando Sun Resort was a favorite among urban explorers. YouTube vlogs and social media images provided an inside look into the forgotten hotel, which has been graffitied, covered in mold, and was overall in bad shape. On Reddit, the reaction to the Orlando Sun Resort's upcoming demolition and transformation can be summed up in one writer's comment: "Definitely an upgrade from the abandoned resort that's been there the last 20 years."
Although abandoned, the Orlando Sun Resort was not entirely empty. According to Flamingo Magazine, unhoused individuals were living on the property and were told that they had to leave in wake of its demolition. Still, most comments are in favor. "Honestly, thank God," wrote another Redditor. "It should be illegal for properties to be left to just rot like this." If you want to explore some other abandoned properties in Florida, though, check out the Hampton Springs Hotel, which remains as a hauntingly scenic park, and Miracle Strip, the amusement park that holds the creepy ruins of a once-thriving gem.