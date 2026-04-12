5 Highly-Anticipated Caribbean Resorts And Hotels Expected To Open In 2026
Nothing spells "vacation" quite like the Caribbean. With lush rainforests, azure waters, dramatic mountains, and miles of sun-drenched coastline stitching the archipelago together, each Caribbean island offers experiences you can only have here — from swimming with pigs in the Bahamas to exploring Mayan ruins a stone's throw away from the sea. It's no wonder travelers can't get enough of the region.
As it turns out, 2026 is shaping up to be a strong year to book that flight. Five resorts are slated to open across the islands this year, coinciding with numbers that back up the excitement: hospitality data firm STR (via Caribbean Journal) reported a 2.6% uptick in hotel stays from the previous year, putting Caribbean hotels at 76.5% occupancy as of February 2026.
Proving the point are global hotel heavyweights like Blue Diamond Resorts, Marriott's Autograph Collection, Hyatt, and InterContinental Hotels Group — alongside independent boutique hotel developers — staking their claim in the region. Like the islands themselves, these new luxury-driven resorts have their own unique slants: adults-only retreats for maximum freedom, sustainability-forward properties that consciously limit their environmental footprint, and cozy boutique hotel vibes within private gated communities. From hotel brand announcements and travel industry press rooms, we zeroed in on resorts opening across five different islands — giving you five more reasons to book that next Caribbean escape.
Royalton Vessence Barbados
A 20-minute drive from the underrated and historic beach getaway Speightstown, and 45 minutes from Grantley Adams International Airport, Royalton Vessence Barbados is a Blue Diamond Resorts brand. Enjoying an enviable beachfront location along the shores of Barbados' Platinum Coast, this new resort is expected to set a high bar for luxurious getaways: 220 artfully decorated suites, 13 restaurants and 4 bars, a wellness spa, personal butlers, and a rooftop space with panoramic views.
What ultimately seals it as a rest-and-relaxation resort is its premise — Royalton Vessence Barbados is an adults-only resort, catering to couples or groups seeking child-free escapes. Spaces and experiences reflect the resort's adult-centric atmosphere: cozy restaurants and bars for languid meals and quiet conversation, a rooftop for enjoying cocktails and sunsets, and a swimming pool open for nocturnal laps for those who prefer to swim after dark. "We create forward-thinking concepts that speak to evolving guest expectations while pushing the boundaries of what an adults-oriented escape can be," said Blue Diamond Resorts president Jordi Pelfort.
Guests can drop by The Studio, an outdoor space that doubles as a crafts or culinary workshop hub by day and an entertainment venue by night. And when the Caribbean waters beckon, stuff your beach essentials into the exclusive art-crafted beach bag provided by the hotel before heading off for a day of swimming or water sports. The resort is scheduled to open June 1, 2026.
The Pyrmont Curacao
If there's a Caribbean island that deserves to be on your travel list this year, it's Curaçao. The Dutch Caribbean island topped USA Today's list of Caribbean islands to have on your travel radar in 2026 and was voted one of the best beach towns in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Travel Awards — accolades that come hot on the heels of a 13% growth in visitor arrivals in 2025 compared to the year before, according to the Curaçao Tourist Board. It's easy to see why travelers can't stay away. From its Amsterdam-meets-Caribbean architecture to the thriving marine life beneath its turquoise waters, there's little arguing against booking a trip to paradise.
Here's another reason to head to Curaçao this year: the third quarter of 2026 will see the opening of The Pyrmont Curaçao — the first Marriott-branded resort on the island, and an all-inclusive, adult-only retreat at that. Guests can check into 269 rooms and 36 suites overlooking sea or city views, each furnished with the thoughtful, signature comforts of the Autograph Collection. Dining options are set to span seven restaurants and bars serving international and Caribbean cuisine.
Once you've settled in, relax in a cabana setup by the two oceanside pools, book a spa session, or head directly across the sand into the sea. The Cerro Bonito restaurant and the Kas di Pueblo spa will be housed in restored 19th-century landmarks, but an easy stroll from the resort will get you up close and personal with the heritage architecture of Pietermaai — nestled in the UNESCO World Heritage site of Willemstad, it's a neighborhood trendy enough for people to call it the SoHo of Curaçao.
Secrets Macao Beach Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
The all-inclusive, adults-only resort opening streak continues, this time in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Joining the slew of resorts in this sprawling tropical oasis is Hyatt Hotels' all-inclusive, adults-only Secrets Macao Beach — located adjacent to its sister property, the family-friendly Dreams Macao Beach.
The resort plans to deliver a serene and luxurious atmosphere to guests through elevated accommodations, thoughtful services, and a variety of amenities. In a Hyatt press release, Georges Santa-Maria, manager of GSM Investissements Dominicana S.R.L., expressed confidence that the resort would offer "a premier, adults-only experience to perfectly complement Hyatt's existing brand footprint in the destination."
Expect 406 suites, 111 of which feature swim-out suites, while 13 upper-level swim-out suites will spoil guests with panoramic views of the sand and sea. Nine restaurants and nine bars are slated to offer food, drinks, and snacks to satisfy even the most discerning palates, while a farm-to-table restaurant will serve dishes prepared with ingredients from the resort's on-site organic garden. Three pools will grace the premises, including a rooftop pool reserved exclusively for Preferred Club members. And should resort fever ever set in, guests can enjoy complimentary access to the restaurants and amenities of the adjacent Dreams Macao Beach. A 2026 opening is anticipated.
Six Senses Grand Bahamas
Grand Bahama is one of the most budget-friendly island getaways from the U.S., and the soon-to-open Six Senses Grand Bahama, which graces the northern tip of the island, aims to indulge guests in understated luxury, design-led architecture, and a soothing retreat into nature. Anticipated to open during the fourth quarter of 2026, the resort is the brand's second address in the Caribbean, following its Grenada property.
The resort community is set to encompass 50 acres of Grand Bahama. Seventy resort villas and 28 residences will dot the property, anchored between the shores of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and the Grand Lucayan Waterway on the other. Pathways will connect guests from their dwellings to the beach and through the resort's amenities, which will include a signature Six Senses Spa, restaurants focused on local, sustainable, and seasonal ingredients, a beach club, and a jetty bar. Curated experiences, from coral planting to mangrove reforestation activities, are to be offered to guests to foster a spirit of community and cultural connection.
Renowned architecture studios Gensler and Olson Kundig were brought in to design the resort and residences respectively, their expertise delivering the sustainable vision embraced by Six Senses properties worldwide. "We believe Six Senses Grand Bahama has the potential to set a new benchmark for sustainable living and ecotourism models in The Bahamas and the Caribbean, not only through its design, but also through its operations and programming," said Marc Weller, founding partner and President of Weller Development Partners.
The Botany, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands
U.S. Virgin Islands' St. Thomas is known for treasures that span land and sea. It hosts Charlotte Amalie, the archipelago's largest city, home to 17th-century historic landmarks that sit within walking distance of its waterfront. Shopping, nightlife, culinary treats, and beaches abound, making it a sought-after Caribbean destination when it comes to balancing city amenities with laid-back island vibes.
It shouldn't come as no surprise then that St. Thomas is no stranger to big-name luxury hotels. Come spring 2026, the western end of the island will be sharing its coastline with newcomer The Botany, an eco-luxury boutique resort cradled within the exclusive gated community of The Preserve at Botany Bay.
Secluded by the Botany Bay's lush natural landscape and overlooking the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, The Botany will feature all the makings of an intimate retreat. Guests can expect a full lap of luxury: private villas and suites in one or two-bedroom configurations designed for couples, small groups, or families, while culinary spots will serve fine-dining menus and casual beach eats. A wellness spa and two swimming pools complete the resort's amenities. And between all the pampering, nature is at the resort's doorstep — dips in the sea and hikes through Botany Bay's lush hills will round out this Caribbean escape. Dallas-based Practice Hospitality, with its "anything-but-cookie-cutter" approach to hotel management, will helm The Botany experience.