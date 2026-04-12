5 Highly-Anticipated Caribbean Resorts And Hotels Expected To Open In 2026

Nothing spells "vacation" quite like the Caribbean. With lush rainforests, azure waters, dramatic mountains, and miles of sun-drenched coastline stitching the archipelago together, each Caribbean island offers experiences you can only have here — from swimming with pigs in the Bahamas to exploring Mayan ruins a stone's throw away from the sea. It's no wonder travelers can't get enough of the region.

As it turns out, 2026 is shaping up to be a strong year to book that flight. Five resorts are slated to open across the islands this year, coinciding with numbers that back up the excitement: hospitality data firm STR (via Caribbean Journal) reported a 2.6% uptick in hotel stays from the previous year, putting Caribbean hotels at 76.5% occupancy as of February 2026.

Proving the point are global hotel heavyweights like Blue Diamond Resorts, Marriott's Autograph Collection, Hyatt, and InterContinental Hotels Group — alongside independent boutique hotel developers — staking their claim in the region. Like the islands themselves, these new luxury-driven resorts have their own unique slants: adults-only retreats for maximum freedom, sustainability-forward properties that consciously limit their environmental footprint, and cozy boutique hotel vibes within private gated communities. From hotel brand announcements and travel industry press rooms, we zeroed in on resorts opening across five different islands — giving you five more reasons to book that next Caribbean escape.