Upstate New York's Scenic Lake Is A Peaceful Locale For Camping And Fishing

New York's Adirondack Park is home to more than 3,000 lakes. That means there are plenty of remote places for you to go fishing and camping this spring. One worth visiting is Nicks Lake, a picturesque spot surrounded by forests. It's easy to leave the rest of the world behind when you find tranquility like this.

The Adirondack Park is a National Historic Landmark that spreads across more than six million acres of northeastern New York. It is, by far, America's largest state park outside of Alaska. It also extends into a dozen counties and numerous wilderness and wild forest areas, including the Black River Wild Forest. This nearly 130,000 acres just south of Old Forge is somewhat remote, and it's also where you'll find Nicks Lake. The pretty, shallow lake's shores are the perfect spots to get lost in the woods.

The closest airport, Watertown International, is in Dexter, about 80 miles away. But only nonstop flights from Philadelphia land at Watertown International Airport (ART), so you might want to consider flying to Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) instead. Though the larger airport is about 95 miles away, it receives flights from all over the country. Another option is to drive the Central Adirondack Trail, New York's sensational road trip route full of gorgeous Adirondack views. The trail starts in Glens Falls, which is about an hour north of Albany, and passes Old Forge en route to Rome, New York.