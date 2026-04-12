Upstate New York's Scenic Lake Is A Peaceful Locale For Camping And Fishing
New York's Adirondack Park is home to more than 3,000 lakes. That means there are plenty of remote places for you to go fishing and camping this spring. One worth visiting is Nicks Lake, a picturesque spot surrounded by forests. It's easy to leave the rest of the world behind when you find tranquility like this.
The Adirondack Park is a National Historic Landmark that spreads across more than six million acres of northeastern New York. It is, by far, America's largest state park outside of Alaska. It also extends into a dozen counties and numerous wilderness and wild forest areas, including the Black River Wild Forest. This nearly 130,000 acres just south of Old Forge is somewhat remote, and it's also where you'll find Nicks Lake. The pretty, shallow lake's shores are the perfect spots to get lost in the woods.
The closest airport, Watertown International, is in Dexter, about 80 miles away. But only nonstop flights from Philadelphia land at Watertown International Airport (ART), so you might want to consider flying to Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) instead. Though the larger airport is about 95 miles away, it receives flights from all over the country. Another option is to drive the Central Adirondack Trail, New York's sensational road trip route full of gorgeous Adirondack views. The trail starts in Glens Falls, which is about an hour north of Albany, and passes Old Forge en route to Rome, New York.
Enjoy the day at Nicks Lake
Nicks Lake might not be very big — It only covers 206 acres and goes no deeper than 17 feet — but it offers plenty of outdoor activities to keep visitors occupied. It has a reputation as a great fishing spot. One Adirondack Forum user says,"Nicks is one of our favorites" when it comes to fishing. You can expect to find brook and brown trout after the fishing season opens in April, and then cast for largemouth and smallmouth bass, as well as yellow perch, the rest of the year. You must purchase a New York fishing license (from $5) in advance to fish on Nicks Lake.
Though boats with motors are not allowed on the lake, there is a launch for you to access the water with canoes and kayaks. As you paddle around the edge of the lake, keep an eye out for white-tailed deer. If you don't want to go out very deep, you can still cool off from the big beach, where you'll find an information kiosk, a playground, and restrooms.
The beach is also where you'll discover the trailhead for the Nicks Lake Loop. The trail is 4.5 miles long and relatively flat. It crosses a few bridges, meets up with other trails (including the Remsen Falls Trail and the Nelson Lake Loop), and has one steep incline along the path. You can expect scenic views along the way and picnic tables, for a well-deserved lunch, at the end.
Spend the night at the lake's campground
After fishing, kayaking, and hiking around the lake all day, you won't be in a hurry to leave this beautiful spot. Luckily, you can spend the night at the lake. Nicks Lake Campground has 112 campsites for both tents and trailers. These campsites surround five loops, which are on the eastern edge of the lake. There are no electric, sewer, or water hookups, but each loop has bathrooms, showers, and freshwater spigots. Nicks Lake Campground is open from May 15 to October 12, and camping fees start at $22 per night.
With Nicks Lake as your home base, you can start to explore more of this remote part of New York. Black River Wild Forest is full of quiet trails used by snowmobilers in the winter, and hikers and mountain bikers the rest of the year. McCauley Mountain Ski Area, just two miles north of Nicks Lake, is another year-round destination. The mountain's 21 trails are groomed for skiers and snowboarders in the winter, while a chair lift offering stunning views of the Fulton Chain of Lakes is open from late June until Columbus Day.
You also should plan to spend some time in Old Forge, a year-round mountain paradise surrounded by clear lakes and attractions. Restaurants and shops line Main Street, plus kids will love the seasonal Enchanted Forest Water Safari in "Adirondack Base Camp." Your peaceful lake will be awaiting your return.