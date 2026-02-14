These Are America's 5 Largest Casinos To Visit (And They're Not In Nevada)

Although Las Vegas has been voted America's most fun city and is known as the gambling capital of the world due to its sheer number of casinos, Nevada doesn't actually claim a spot among the five largest casinos in the United States by size. Instead, two are in Connecticut, two are in California, and Oklahoma takes the top spot.

Ranging from 270,000 to more than 600,000 square feet, these sprawling properties may not have the cachet of appearing in multiple Bond films like the Casino de Monte-Carlo, or boast the world's largest rooftop infinity pool like Singapore's Marina Bay Sands. Nor do they offer safari parks like Sun City Casino Resort in South Africa. Still, you don't have to leave the U.S. to find expansive casino destinations with plenty to offer. From championship golf courses and Native American cultural institutions to spas with aqua therapy and crystal energy healing, each property on this list offers its own appeal.

Of course, their size alone doesn't automatically make them must-visit destinations, but it does mean plenty of gaming options, such as slot machines and roulette, as well as a wide variety of restaurants and entertainment to suit many different tastes. To identify America's largest casinos, we began with data from Casino.org and verified details on each property's official website. With gaming floors this large, getting your steps in likely won't be a problem. So, pick your favorite, practice your poker face, and book your trip — and don't forget your good luck charm!