These Are America's 5 Largest Casinos To Visit (And They're Not In Nevada)
Although Las Vegas has been voted America's most fun city and is known as the gambling capital of the world due to its sheer number of casinos, Nevada doesn't actually claim a spot among the five largest casinos in the United States by size. Instead, two are in Connecticut, two are in California, and Oklahoma takes the top spot.
Ranging from 270,000 to more than 600,000 square feet, these sprawling properties may not have the cachet of appearing in multiple Bond films like the Casino de Monte-Carlo, or boast the world's largest rooftop infinity pool like Singapore's Marina Bay Sands. Nor do they offer safari parks like Sun City Casino Resort in South Africa. Still, you don't have to leave the U.S. to find expansive casino destinations with plenty to offer. From championship golf courses and Native American cultural institutions to spas with aqua therapy and crystal energy healing, each property on this list offers its own appeal.
Of course, their size alone doesn't automatically make them must-visit destinations, but it does mean plenty of gaming options, such as slot machines and roulette, as well as a wide variety of restaurants and entertainment to suit many different tastes. To identify America's largest casinos, we began with data from Casino.org and verified details on each property's official website. With gaming floors this large, getting your steps in likely won't be a problem. So, pick your favorite, practice your poker face, and book your trip — and don't forget your good luck charm!
Oklahoma: WinStar World Casino and Resort
The WinStar World Casino and Resort has certainly put Thackerville, Oklahoma (population 411) on the map. Covering an impressive 616,960 square feet – 400,000 square feet of it just on the gaming floor – WinStar is the world's largest casino. With more than 55 poker tables and 10,000 electronic games to choose from, you'll have plenty of opportunities to move around and find your lucky seat. The property has received 2.6 stars on Yelp, based on more than 1,000 reviews. A November 2025 visitor noted its world theme, explaining that "each section of the casino is designed as a different country or state."
The resort has more than 20 restaurants and bars, and golfers will want to schedule a tee time at one of two 18-hole courses and perhaps get some tips on improving their game at the Golf Academy. When it's time to relax, the pools and the spa beckon. Find your perfect spot at the three-tier Cascades pool or settle into a private cabana at the Terrace Pool. The spa offers standard massages, facials, and hair and nail services as well as hydrotherapy and aquathermal bathing.
WinStar is an hour from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Texas and about 2 hours from Oklahoma City. There are 1,700 rooms in the hotel on site, 100 rooms in the nearby inn accessible by shuttle, and 155 RV sites at the Fun Town RV Park at WinStar.
Connecticut: Mohegan Sun
Despite being the third-smallest U.S. state, Connecticut is surprisingly home to two of the country's largest casinos. America's second-largest casino is Mohegan Sun, known for its dining and concert venue. It has more than 350,000 square feet of gaming space, 130,000 square feet of retail, and 375,000 square feet of meeting space. With two casinos, two hotel towers, two spas, two indoor pools, three live performance venues, and 45 restaurants and bars, it's no wonder that more than 25,000 people walk through its doors every day. It's also home to the Connecticut Sun, a WNBA franchise.
Because many casinos discourage or ban children, it's noteworthy that Mohegan Sun not only has facilities and entertainment for them but also offers hourly childcare. Drop children ages two-and-a-half up to 12 years old at Kids Quest to play games, watch a movie, and sing karaoke under staff supervision while parents enjoy the adult casino amenities. There's also a Cyber Quest arcade for older children.
Mohegan Sun's architecture is also a standout feature. "All the touches of decor honoring Native history are incredible," a guest wrote in a Google review, referencing murals and animatronic wolves that howl on the hour. Visitors should look out for design enhancements, such as a 55-foot indoor waterfall and a large indoor planetarium dome with varying celestial projections. Mohegan Sun receives 4.5 stars on Google from more than 44,000 reviews. It's located in Uncasville, one hour from Bradley International Airport in Hartford, and about 2 hours from Boston.
Connecticut: Foxwoods
Foxwoods Resort Casino is about 15 minutes from Mohegan Sun, making it possible — though a bit ambitious — to visit both in a single day. With 340,000 square feet of gaming space, Foxwoods offers about 3,400 slot machines, 54 poker tables, and 249 table games across five casino areas. It also includes four hotels, two spas, two golf courses, six nightclubs, as well as an escape room, a bowling alley, axe-throwing, and pottery workshops – so no one can claim boredom.
Located in the Native American history-rich town of Mashantucket, Foxwoods is also home to the 308,000-square-foot Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center, which explores the history of the Mashantucket Tribal Nation. The resort earns 4.3 stars on Google, based on more than 24,000 reviews. One guest in December 2025 wrote: "There is so much to see and do around every corner ... Amazing restaurants for every taste and budget."
Well placed in New England, Foxwoods is one hour from Bradley International Airport in Hartford, 1.5 hours from Boston, and only 20 minutes from the laid-back town of Mystic, one of the best small towns in the U.S. for a fall escape.
California: Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Yaamava' Resort & Casino, located in Highland, California, ranks fourth among the largest casinos in America with 7,500 slot machines and 150 table games covering 290,000 square feet of gaming space. It sits on the reservation of the Yuhaaviatam clan San Manuel Nation and is roughly an hour from Palm Springs International Airport and 2 hours from LAX.
In addition to having AAA Five-Diamond status, Yaamava' has also been voted the best casino outside of Las Vegas. Guests can catch major headliners, take a dip in the third-floor Helix Pool, or unwind at Serrano Spa, which offers services like sound-therapy massages and gold-infused facials. Dining options include Pines Steakhouse, a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence recipient, and a USA Today Readers' Choice winner for casino dining.
Despite its scale, the on-site hotel has only 432 rooms. The casino holds a 2.9-star rating on Tripadvisor from 603 reviews, with crowding frequently cited as a drawback. "Be prepared to wait for machines during peak hours," a former guest noted in a January 2026 review. Another had a hard time getting in and out: "We were stuck in standstill traffic trying to enter the parking structure and stuck over one hour in parking structure trying to leave," they wrote.
California: Thunder Valley Casino
Thunder Valley Casino Resort rounds out the top five largest casinos in America, with 270,000 square feet of gaming space. Located in Lincoln, Northern California, the resort has earned a AAA Four-Diamond designation annually since 2011. The property features 3,500 slot and video machines, 90 table games, a 4,500-seat entertainment venue, a seasonal outdoor pool with cabanas, and a 24-hour fitness center.
Take your pick of 20 restaurants and bars on-site, including the cleverly named High Steaks Steakhouse and Dos Coyotes Border Café for Mexican fare. If you don't want to spend the time or money at a sit-down restaurant, grab a bite at fast-dining options on the property like Fatburger and Panda Express. The spa offers standard treatments like massages and facials alongside amenities such as a eucalyptus steam room, sauna, meditation room, and halotherapy. Operated by the United Auburn Indian Community, the resort includes a 408-room hotel.
Thunder Valley Casino Resort has a 4.5-star rating from 1,752 Tripadvisor reviews. "The new rooms are beautiful and ... Love the latest expansions," a guest wrote in January 2026. The property is about 30 minutes from Sacramento International Airport, 2 hours from Reno, Nevada, and a little over 2 hours from San Francisco.
Methodology
To come up with the list of the largest casinos in America, we referenced casino square footage from the industry-leading independent gaming review and advice platform, Casino.org. We then verified the square footage for each of the five properties and incorporated information from their websites and external sources, such as Tripadvisor, Google Reviews, and Just Luxe.