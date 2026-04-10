Canada's 'Little Hawaii' Is A White Sand Escape

White sandy beaches, warm aquamarine water, and lush forest hugging the coastline: Tribune Bay Park may be thousands of miles away from the Aloha State, but it's one of those incredible island destinations that could pass for Hawaii. In fact, the pristine escape on Canada's Hornby Island is nicknamed "Little Hawaii," according to BC Parks, the public trust that manages British Columbia's protected areas. Like the famous archipelago in the central Pacific Ocean, it's a popular destination for swimming, sunbathing, and hiking.

Located in the Salish Sea off the eastern coast of North Central Vancouver Island – and near Canada's secret archipelago — Hornby Island is an outdoor wonderland characterized by sandy beaches and quiet forests. Around 40% of the island is parkland, including the day-use Tribune Bay Park (also known as Tribune Bay Provincial Park) on the southeastern shore. The park's long, curving beach faces the picturesque Tribune Bay, a popular spot for swimming or wading. No lifeguards are on duty, but the water is shallow and relatively warm — Tribune Bay Park offers one of the warmest saltwater swimming areas in British Columbia, on par with Parlee Beach Provincial Park, Canada's "warmest saltwater beach" along New Brunswick's Acadian Coast. "Clean pristine water, warm, beautiful white sand and tons of starfish," said one visitor on Google Reviews. "You will think you have landed in Hawaii. No passport required."

You won't find any Hawaiian-style palm trees along the shore of Tribune Bay — the island's forests are populated by Douglas-firs. On the plus side, in summer, you'll see blue salal berries and red huckleberries (which you can pick and eat on the spot) on the hillsides sloping down to the sand, and in spring, the island is alive with colorful wildflowers.