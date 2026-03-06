5 Incredible Island Destinations That Could Pass For Hawaii, According To Reddit

So you've been to Hawaii too many times to count — a great dilemma to have, by the way — and have your heart set on another Hawaii-like island across the seas. Maybe you've just caught wind of the big changes to Hawaiian vacation bookings in 2026, which amount to new fees and higher taxes on vacation rentals, in a nutshell. Or perhaps you're just looking to shake things up.

Whatever the reason for giving the Aloha State a pass, the Reddit community has done the legwork on alternative islands that duly deliver on the Hawaii vibe. While it's hard to truly match Hawaii's rugged volcanic landscapes, historic landmarks, and intense diversity of nature that spans waterfalls, mountain ranges, and the best waves for surfing, these five islands — handpicked for their climate, beaches, activities, tourist-friendliness, and natural landscapes — come pretty darn close.

Ready to diversify your island destination portfolio? Travel to Hawaii by way of South Korea, where a small fishing island carries the same swagger, or head to Portugal's Azores archipelago. Hop to the Okinawa islands that make a case for being Japan's Hawaii. And if you want to stay on U.S. soil, visit two U.S. territory islands in Micronesia and Polynesia — they've got the same aloha atmosphere, and one of them doesn't even require a U.S. passport.