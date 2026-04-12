Situated In Tallahassee Is Florida's Breathtaking State Park For Lake Views, Paddling, And Great Fishing

While Florida's 825 miles of beachfront typically gets all the attention, the Sunshine State also boasts plenty of watery wonders inland. Located just outside of Tallahassee — the underrated Southern capital that's a trendy college city — is Lake Talquin, a manmade lake that sprawls about 10,000 acres and is flanked by ridges. The lake's name of Talquin is a portmanteau of Tallahassee and the nearby city of Quincy, dubbed Florida's underrated "Coca Cola Town," due to a number of its residents investing in the Coca-Cola Company in the 1930s.

The lake was created in the 1920s after the Ochlockonee River was dammed to harness hydroelectric energy for Tallahassee. Situated on the southeastern shores of the lake is Lake Talquin State Park, which was established in 1970. The 526-acre reserve is a gateway to lakefront adventures, from kayaking to hiking. Skirting the lake is a boardwalk for scenic panoramas of the lake, from which you can spot some of the lake's fauna, such as blue herons or eagles flying overhead. You can head out on paddling excursions on Lake Talquin or fish off the park's dock for bass and crappie, which thrive in the lake's waters. Back on shore, a nature trail leads through the park's forested expanse. After you've thoroughly explored the park, there are picnic tables available for group gatherings.

Lake Talquin State Park is ensconced in pristine nature, despite being just a 30-minute drive west of downtown Tallahassee. The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset, and an admission fee of $3 per vehicle (at the time of writing) is collected by an honor box. For comfortable weather, visit during the spring and fall months, when high temperatures hover between 74 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit.