Situated In Tallahassee Is Florida's Breathtaking State Park For Lake Views, Paddling, And Great Fishing
While Florida's 825 miles of beachfront typically gets all the attention, the Sunshine State also boasts plenty of watery wonders inland. Located just outside of Tallahassee — the underrated Southern capital that's a trendy college city — is Lake Talquin, a manmade lake that sprawls about 10,000 acres and is flanked by ridges. The lake's name of Talquin is a portmanteau of Tallahassee and the nearby city of Quincy, dubbed Florida's underrated "Coca Cola Town," due to a number of its residents investing in the Coca-Cola Company in the 1930s.
The lake was created in the 1920s after the Ochlockonee River was dammed to harness hydroelectric energy for Tallahassee. Situated on the southeastern shores of the lake is Lake Talquin State Park, which was established in 1970. The 526-acre reserve is a gateway to lakefront adventures, from kayaking to hiking. Skirting the lake is a boardwalk for scenic panoramas of the lake, from which you can spot some of the lake's fauna, such as blue herons or eagles flying overhead. You can head out on paddling excursions on Lake Talquin or fish off the park's dock for bass and crappie, which thrive in the lake's waters. Back on shore, a nature trail leads through the park's forested expanse. After you've thoroughly explored the park, there are picnic tables available for group gatherings.
Lake Talquin State Park is ensconced in pristine nature, despite being just a 30-minute drive west of downtown Tallahassee. The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset, and an admission fee of $3 per vehicle (at the time of writing) is collected by an honor box. For comfortable weather, visit during the spring and fall months, when high temperatures hover between 74 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit.
Enjoying waterfront views at Lake Talquin State Park
A great way to get acquainted with Lake Talquin State Park is to take a guided tour of the park led by a park ranger. These guided tours are complimentary, but they need to be organized in advance. The ranger will provide helpful background about the park's century-old history, unique geography, and flora and fauna.
To admire views of the lake, set out on the park's nature trail. The 1.2-mile loop through the park's dense forest leads to the blufftop Eagle Scouts' Observation Point, which offers sweeping vistas of the picturesque lake. Back near the trailhead, you can also enjoy lake views from the picnic area, which is perched above the lake in a forested setting. Under the canopy of trees are barbecue pits and a picnic pavilion that can accommodate up to 100 people for large gatherings.
From the picnic area, the 650-foot-boardwalk is accessible by descending a wooden stairway to shore level. Here, visitors can stroll along the water and spot blue herons and tortoises from the observation platform. However, recent reviews have suggested the boardwalk is currently closed. "Beautiful park, lots of trees and gorgeous view of the lake," reported a Google reviewer. "Pavilions are in great shape and there's clean restrooms available. However, on our visit, the boardwalk was closed because it is in major disrepair." Even if the boardwalk is inaccessible, you can still enjoy the lake by heading out on a kayak or canoe from the boat landing, or by fishing from the small dock.
Fishing and paddling adventures at Lake Talquin State Park
Active travelers who want to get out on the lake should venture just north of the park's main entrance to the Vause Landing. Here, you can launch canoes and kayaks into the lake's peaceful waters for breathtaking paddling excursions. From the water, you'll have a unique perspective of the park's forested bluffs, composed of pine trees and southern magnolias. You may just think you've been transported from Florida to somewhere far further north, as Lake Talquin has been compared to the landscape of the Adirondacks. Where there are no paddle rentals on-site, you can find rentals in Tallahassee.
Anglers also often flock to Lake Talquin, which is renowned for its great fishing opportunities. Whether from a boat or at the park's fishing dock, you can catch multiple types of bass (including largemouth bass and striped bass), crappie, bluegill, and more. What you'll catch largely depends on where in the lake you're fishing and what time of year it is, according to Ingram's Marina on Lake Talquin. For example, crappie fishing is best in the winter, while striped bass are more prolific between February and April, and largemouth bass can be found in the deeper parts of the lake. If you're fishing for the first time on Lake Talquin, consider venturing out on a fishing charter with an experienced guide who can show you the best spots. To visit another unique Florida state park, drive about 30 minutes south to Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park, which is located outside of Crawfordville, Florida's peaceful community near Tallahassee.