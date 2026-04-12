​​Canada's Sunny River City Is A Canyon-Framed Escape With Unparalleled Outdoor Thrills And A Vibrant Downtown

While British Columbia is well-known for its mountains and rainforests, the province offers a sunny getaway with its interesting inland city — Kamloops. Situated in Canada's best-kept secret, the Thompson Valley, Kamloops has a population of about 113,000 residents and boasts spectacular and unique landscapes. The city is in a semi-arid desert area, and there are a number of canyons, valleys, and gorges around the area to explore. Enjoy breathtaking views of the rocky terrain around the Black Canyon, which is particularly impressive when traveling on the Rocky Mountaineer train.

With over 2,000 hours of annual sunshine, Kamloops is the second-sunniest city in British Columbia, after Cranbrook, and it's located at the point where the North Thompson and South Thompson Rivers meet. Soak up scenic river views at Riverside Park, which one YouTuber describes as a great way to "get a dose of nature in the heart of Kamloops" — the park has a water park, beach for swimming, and sports courts.

Alternatively, relax in the sun at Monte Creek Winery, one of the three wineries on the Kamloops Wine Trail, which has stunning views over the Thompson River from its modern winery building. There is a wide range of fun year-round outdoor activities, and in the city itself, visitors will find a thriving downtown full of cultural attractions and local independent businesses.