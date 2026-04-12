Canada's Sunny River City Is A Canyon-Framed Escape With Unparalleled Outdoor Thrills And A Vibrant Downtown
While British Columbia is well-known for its mountains and rainforests, the province offers a sunny getaway with its interesting inland city — Kamloops. Situated in Canada's best-kept secret, the Thompson Valley, Kamloops has a population of about 113,000 residents and boasts spectacular and unique landscapes. The city is in a semi-arid desert area, and there are a number of canyons, valleys, and gorges around the area to explore. Enjoy breathtaking views of the rocky terrain around the Black Canyon, which is particularly impressive when traveling on the Rocky Mountaineer train.
With over 2,000 hours of annual sunshine, Kamloops is the second-sunniest city in British Columbia, after Cranbrook, and it's located at the point where the North Thompson and South Thompson Rivers meet. Soak up scenic river views at Riverside Park, which one YouTuber describes as a great way to "get a dose of nature in the heart of Kamloops" — the park has a water park, beach for swimming, and sports courts.
Alternatively, relax in the sun at Monte Creek Winery, one of the three wineries on the Kamloops Wine Trail, which has stunning views over the Thompson River from its modern winery building. There is a wide range of fun year-round outdoor activities, and in the city itself, visitors will find a thriving downtown full of cultural attractions and local independent businesses.
Experience outdoor adventures around Kamloops
Thrill seekers will have plenty of activities to enjoy in Kamloops. In winter, skiers descend on nearby Sun Peaks Resort, the second-largest ski resort in Canada. There are 4,400 acres of skiable terrain here and runs for all ability levels, along with snowshoeing, snowmobiling, and ice skating. In summer, golfers can tee off at the highest golf course in British Columbia, Sun Peaks' 18-hole course situated at around 4,000 feet, while cyclists seeking an adrenaline rush can try biking the downhill alpine trails.
There are plenty of trails close to Kamloops that offer excellent opportunities for hikers to discover the beautiful environment. Kenna Cartwright Nature Park, one of the largest municipal parks in British Columbia, has 25 miles of trails — including the popular 1.8-mile Kenna Cartwright Tower Trail, which has great views of the city from the top. See the unique hoodoo rock formations on the 1-mile Cinnamon Ridge Trail, or admire the panorama overlooking the river from the easy 2.2-mile Sage Trail and Panorama Trail Loop.
Kamloops also has a variety of wildlife you may spot while out on an adventure. Bighorn sheep, deer, river otters, and birds like bald eagles, ospreys, and owls all call the area home. See larger mammals, such as bears and wolves, at the British Columbia Wildlife Park, which has some 200 animals representing 65 different species.
Discover downtown Kamloops
Don't miss the city's vibrant downtown on a trip to Kamloops. There are shops, restaurants, and cultural attractions alongside heritage buildings and diverse street art — bring your camera and check out the 30 murals comprising the Back Alley Art Gallery. Kamloops Art Gallery showcases 12 annual exhibitions and holds a remarkable collection of 3,100 pieces of art, as well as having a lovely gift shop. Kamloops Museum and Archives has over 20,000 artifacts along with a mix of permanent and temporary exhibitions that tell the region's history. Families with kids shouldn't miss the Children's Museum on the first floor.
Once you're done hitting up the museums and art galleries, you can grab some gifts and artisan items at Crooked Crown Boutique, which is one of the most popular shops in downtown Kamloops — it also has an impressive 4.9-star rating on Google. You can also relax at Noble Pig, which is the first microbrewery in Kamloops — besides its craft-brewed beer, it has a tasty menu featuring pizzas and burgers.
Kamloops is in south-central British Columbia, about a 4-hour drive from Vancouver. The city has its own airport (YKA) — Canadian airports all have airport codes that start with the letter Y — which has regular flights from Vancouver, Calgary, and Victoria. But Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is the closest major airport for more flight options and connections; it's about a two-hour drive from Kamloops. Kamloops does have a public transport network, and you can get around downtown without a car, but it'll be easiest to explore the area's outdoor attractions with your own vehicle.