Between Pittsburgh And Winchester, Pennsylvania's 'Maple City' Has Natural Beauty And Small-Town Charm

The origin story of the Pennsylvania Maple Festival is about as sugary as they come: In 1947, celebrity singer Kate Smith made a passing remark on her radio show about a craving for Vermont maple syrup. The national broadcast caught the attention of some sugarers in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, who figured their syrup was just as good as anything tapped in the Green Mountain State. So, they sent Smith a sample, and she was deeply impressed. In fact, she later announced on her show that this was "the sweetest she had ever tasted." Bolstered by this radio-era influencer, the town of Meyersdale decided to host its first-ever Maple Festival, drawing 1,500 people to this small town in the Laurel Highlands.

Today, Meyersdale has the official nickname "Maple City," and the festival is still celebrated every April. And that's not all: The town may be small (population 2,000) and relatively isolated (about 85 miles south of Pittsburgh), but it has retained its pastoral beauty and charm. The center of town has a nice collection of vintage brick buildings, and a couple of them have been painted over with vibrant murals. There's a sizable Amish community around Meyersdale — one of the oldest Amish colonies in the nation — and it's perfectly normal to spot a horse and buggy on local streets.

I've been to Meyersdale twice, thanks to the Great Allegheny Passage bike trail, which cuts right through town. Spanning 150 miles, the GAP is a former railroad line that runs almost continuously from Pittsburgh to Cumberland, Maryland. I've cycled its full length twice, and each time I spent the night in Meyersdale, one of my favorite stops on the journey. You can also take the GAP on foot; this epic hike from Maryland to Pennsylvania has top state parks, historic sights, and Appalachian beauty.