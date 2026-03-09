The 5 Most Charming And Walkable Downtowns In Pennsylvania, According To Reviews

As the second state in the nation, Pennsylvania has no shortage of historic places. One of the most-visited ones is Gettysburg, where the famously bloody Civil War battle took place. Over 742,000 people visited this area in 2023 alone, but it still maintains a small-town charm that is ripe with opportunities to explore. From the friendly residents to the picturesque streets, a stroll through downtown Gettysburg reveals a town that is rich in history, beauty, and community.

Gettysburg is a very compact town, with most attractions sitting within a few blocks of each other. The distance from the town center to the southern end of town is only a mile, making it an incredibly easy area to explore in a day. Downtown is where visitors can find the Gettysburg Museum of History, a free museum with over 4,000 artifacts from across American history. Once you're finished, take a five-minute stroll over to Lincoln Square in the heart of Gettysburg to find even more historical landmarks, such as the David Wills House, where Abraham Lincoln stayed the night before delivering his Gettysburg Address in 1863. "Living in Gettysburg, PA is like living in a history book," said one resident on Niche. "I love the small-town feel, the walkable downtown, and the deep sense of community."

About a 10-minute walk south from Lincoln Square is Steinwehr Avenue, where visitors can find tons of unique bars, restaurants, and hotels. One local favorite is the Reliance Mine Saloon, a historic pub with plenty of character. A few steps away is Dobbin House Tavern; built in 1776, this is the oldest building in Gettysburg, and served as both a temporary Civil War hospital and an Underground Railroad stop.