The 5 Most Charming And Walkable Downtowns In Pennsylvania, According To Reviews
The picturesque state of Pennsylvania is practically bursting at the seams with unique, charming cities that are waiting to be explored. Although big cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh draw the biggest crowds, there are plenty of smaller towns that offer a unique way to experience the Keystone State. One of the best ways to explore a new area is by walking around and taking everything in, something that is incredibly easy to do in the five cities on this list.
For those who want to ditch the car and experience a new town on foot, these cities are not only easy to get around, but are full of charm and character. We combed through various discussion forums, blogs, and social media platforms to find cities and towns in Pennsylvania that received the most positive reviews from visitors. Each place also has its own unique appeal, from stunning natural scenes to historical landmarks, and each offers a break from the busy, crowded downtowns of large cities while still having tons of inviting opportunities.
Gettysburg
As the second state in the nation, Pennsylvania has no shortage of historic places. One of the most-visited ones is Gettysburg, where the famously bloody Civil War battle took place. Over 742,000 people visited this area in 2023 alone, but it still maintains a small-town charm that is ripe with opportunities to explore. From the friendly residents to the picturesque streets, a stroll through downtown Gettysburg reveals a town that is rich in history, beauty, and community.
Gettysburg is a very compact town, with most attractions sitting within a few blocks of each other. The distance from the town center to the southern end of town is only a mile, making it an incredibly easy area to explore in a day. Downtown is where visitors can find the Gettysburg Museum of History, a free museum with over 4,000 artifacts from across American history. Once you're finished, take a five-minute stroll over to Lincoln Square in the heart of Gettysburg to find even more historical landmarks, such as the David Wills House, where Abraham Lincoln stayed the night before delivering his Gettysburg Address in 1863. "Living in Gettysburg, PA is like living in a history book," said one resident on Niche. "I love the small-town feel, the walkable downtown, and the deep sense of community."
About a 10-minute walk south from Lincoln Square is Steinwehr Avenue, where visitors can find tons of unique bars, restaurants, and hotels. One local favorite is the Reliance Mine Saloon, a historic pub with plenty of character. A few steps away is Dobbin House Tavern; built in 1776, this is the oldest building in Gettysburg, and served as both a temporary Civil War hospital and an Underground Railroad stop.
Doylestown
About 35 miles north of Philadelphia is Doylestown, an underrated town brimming with creativity and shops. This little town earned the title of USA Today's 2019 "Best Small Town Cultural Scene," and was featured on The Culture Trip's 2025 list of the "10 Most Beautiful Towns and Cities in Pennsylvania." The downtown area features a unique scene of historic architecture and character, with tons of museums, coffee shops, and restaurants all within walking distance of each other. "Doylestown is great!" praised one Niche reviewer. "There are lots of very friendly people, and it has that homely feel and sense of community of a smaller town without being small or giving residents a trapped feeling."
One of Doylesville's most charming attractions lies on the Mercer Mile, a stretch of town that houses three historical structures commemorating the artistry of Henry Chapman Mercer. Begin your adventure at the breathtaking Fonthill Castle, a 44-room home finished in 1912, filled with stunning handcrafted tiles and winding passages. Afterwards, head over to the Mercer Museum, which houses a collection of over 40,000 antique artifacts. Your final stop is the Moravian Pottery & Tile Works, where guests can create unique, colorful tiles using Mercer's original technique.
After perusing this unique area, explore more of what this charming, walkable downtown has to offer. Right across the street from the Mercer Museum is the Michener Art Museum, housed in a converted 19th-century prison. Afterwards, head over to South Main Street for tons of locally owned businesses and unique attractions. Book lovers should make sure to visit Doylestown Bookshop, which was listed in Reader's Digest as one of the most beloved community bookstores in the nation in 2025. Right next door is Main Street Marketplace, a hub of upscale shopping and dining options that offers "a warm, inviting, hometown ambiance that shoppers of all ages will enjoy."
New Hope
Nestled right against the Delaware River on the state border is the tiny and trendy town of New Hope. In 2024, it was featured as "America's best small arts and culture town" in Travel + Leisure, and a stroll through this vibrant town will show you why. From the tree-lined streets and the historic buildings to the stunning river views, this picturesque town has a tranquil atmosphere that invites you to slow down and take everything in. New Hope also faces the small town of Lambertville, the "Antiques Capital of New Jersey," only minutes away across the Delaware River.
With a total area of 1.3 square miles, it is easy to make your way around this vibrant little town. Visitors and residents took to the r/BucksCounty subreddit to praise the town's walkability: "In New Hope, just walking the town is really nice," one review said.
Walking down South Main Street reveals a town bursting with creativity and community. Find one-of-a-kind clothing and gifts at The Catwalk of New Hope, or grab a fresh, handmade pastry at the elegant Vanilla Cafe. One of Main Street's more popular dining options is Ferry Market, which features several vendors serving anything from sushi to macarons to gyros. South Main Street is also where theater lovers can find the legendary Bucks County Playhouse, self-described as "America's most famous summer theater." Since opening in 1939, a long list of theater icons have graced its stage, including Liza Minnelli, John Lithgow, and Audra McDonald, among many others.
Lititz
One of Pennsylvania's most popular small towns is Lititz, a trendy, bustling town filled with interesting history. Some consider this picturesque town to be one of the best in the state, and Visit PA even claims it has been called the "Coolest Small Town in America." Despite a population of just under 10,000 residents, Lititz is bursting with activity. One Niche review describes it as a "nice small town with everything you need," while another enjoys "the walkability of the town, cute shops and restaurants."
Downtown Lititz possesses a unique, historic charm as it houses the very first pretzel bakery in America. The Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery was established in 1861, and visitors can get hands-on experience making their own pretzels. Another fun attraction is Wilbur Chocolate, about a 10-minute walk from the bakery. Try their popular Wilbur Buds, which are made using flower-shaped molds and have been a staple of the shop since it was established in 1894. After your sweet treat, walk across North Broad Street to spend a tranquil afternoon in the scenic Lititz Spring Park, which has become a local favorite ever since it was established in 1856. One Tripadvisor review called it the "Fabulous heart of the small town of Lititz", a fitting title for this picturesque, family-friendly park.
Be sure to check the town's festival calendar before planning your trip, as these town-wide celebrations transform downtown Lititz into a lively show of community fun. In June, Taste of Lititz celebrates the local food scene with a block party on East Main Street, while in October, you can tour various shops downtown for delicious treats during the Lititz Chocolate Walk.
Jim Thorpe
Rounding out this list is the underrated town of Jim Thorpe, known as America's Little Switzerland. Nestled in the Pocono Mountains, this petite town is framed by lush green summits during the warmer months and enchanting snowy peaks during the colder months. The town is split in half by the scenic Lehigh River, and outdoor enthusiasts can walk the Delaware & Lehigh (D&L) trail that runs along it. As you walk around town, take note of the stunning Victorian mansions that now house eclectic shops, galleries, and restaurants. One Facebook user who lives in Jim Thorpe describes it as "such a beautiful, special hidden gem of scenic abundance and full of historical treasures."
The compact downtown area of Jim Thorpe has many charming attractions within walking distance of one another. Begin exploring the town on West Broadway, a long winding road with tons of unique shops and eateries. It's also where visitors can find The Stabin Museum, which houses the eclectic work of Victor Stabin in a refurbished 1846 factory. In the mood for a live show? A 15-minute walk will place you in front of The Mauch Chunk Opera House, a historic vaudeville theater that now hosts frequent live music performances.
Though Jim Thorpe has incredible scenery year-round, fall brings even more charm to this storybook town. Travel + Leisure included this little town on their 2025 list "19 Charming U.S. Towns Where Fall Foliage is Absolutely Magical," stating that it is "a haven for outdoor enthusiasts — especially in the fall, when the Pocono Mountains show off their best colors." This is a vibrant, cozy time to visit Jim Thorpe — its annual Fall Foliage Festival occurs during the first three weekends in October.
Methodology
To compile the towns on this list, we combed through several lists that ranked various cities and towns across Pennsylvania, particularly ones that focused on walkability, atmosphere, and interesting attractions. After narrowing down the towns most often featured, we scoured through reviews of each town and its attractions on platforms like Reddit, Facebook, Tripadvisor, and Niche, where residents and visitors alike voiced their praise for these towns.
We also prioritized towns that were the most picturesque, as the look of an area can add to its charm. From there, we verified walking times and distances to determine the walkability of each downtown area, ensuring that each selected area could easily be explored on foot.