Forget Florida, Retire To This North Carolina Town With Natural Beauty And Easy Access To Beaches

Arapahoe's proximity to the Crystal Coast makes it the perfect home base for retirees wanting the beachside experience without the daily crowds. Known as the Southern Outer Banks, the coastline boasts 85 miles of wide, sandy beaches like Atlantic Beach, Emerald Isle, and Cape Lookout. One of the closest, just under an hour from Arapahoe, is Atlantic Beach, a secret coastal community offering uncrowded white sands and turquoise water with gentle, rolling waves. Retirees can spend the day moving between the shore and the area's many waterfront eateries. You can also book a charter for fishing trips with knowledgeable local guides, dive with a SCUBA guide, or bike along the shoreline at your own pace. Those looking for a change of scenery can spot wildlife and go birding along the Hoop Pole Creek Nature Trail, a one-mile loop through the maritime forest.

Just over an hour from Arapahoe is Emerald Isle, a laid-back beach destination with plenty of activities for retirees. At Bogue Inlet Pier, anglers line the railings in hopes of a big catch as onlookers watch from the observation deck. Beyond the pier, private boat charters give visitors the chance to spot dolphins or take in the sunset from offshore. For something more active, stand-up paddleboard tours for all experience levels present an exciting way to explore Bogue Sound.

Arapahoe is also around a 90-minute drive from Cape Lookout National Seashore, a 56-mile stretch of barrier islands known as one of the best places in America for stargazing without equipment. Cape Lookout National Seashore is part of the National Park Service and offers a myriad of activities, including horse watching, camping, and surf fishing. But one of its most iconic attractions is the Cape Lookout Lighthouse, which stands 163 feet tall and dates back to the early 1800s.