What's The Most Popular Hotel Chain In The US?
In a crowded travel market where hotel and lodging choices range from luxurious resorts to budget motels, consumer loyalty is often a fickle pursuit. One storied brand, however, which celebrated its centennial last year, is a customer favorite. Hilton Hotels and Resorts has emerged as the most popular hotel chain, according to online market research firm, YouGov, among 65 hotels ranked in 2025. The YouGov poll showed that 58% of people have a positive opinion about Hilton. Its closest rivals are Marriott and Holiday Inn. Hilton beat out names such as Four Seasons, Ritz-Carlton, and W Hotels.
Founded by Conrad Hilton, the hotel has become a trailblazer in the hospitality industry. As the nation's first coast-to-coast hotel chain, it was a pioneer of the modern-day central reservation system and was the first hotel to furnish guest rooms with televisions. Along the way, it's also earned some street cred with its cultural influences. The piña colada was created at its Puerto Rico property in 1954, and the former Las Vegas Hilton was once an entertainment epicenter through the 1970s, selling out hundreds of performances by Elvis and hosting legendary television shows, "Let's Make a Deal," "Jeopardy," and "Wheel of Fortune."
Now publicly traded, Hilton today continues to embed itself into the cultural conversation with help from a famous influencer associated with the brand – Paris Hilton, the founder's great-granddaughter. Lately, she has injected herself into the company's website, touting the hotel's perks, and starring in ads promoting her "Stay Like an Infinite Icon" monochromatic pink suites at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. A hot spot in its own right, the hotel has hosted presidents and red-carpet events in a city where you can rub elbows with celebrities along glitzy Rodeo Drive.
Loyalty perks engender loyalty at Hilton
So, what exactly is driving Hilton's popularity? For starters, it helps that it's part of Hilton Worldwide, which features an extensive footprint of 27 iconic brands, including Waldorf Astoria, DoubleTree, and Embassy Suites, with about 9,000 locations worldwide. Not only is it ubiquitous, but the Hilton brand itself is held to high standards — even in cities with the cleanest hotels, spots like Hilton Boston Park Plaza and the Hilton Hotel in New Jersey often top the charts when it comes to cleanliness, per Reader's Digest. In other words, guests know what to expect at a Hilton regardless of location.
Hilton's loyalty program is also more than worth it for customers, with 250 million members drawn to its generous point system. Hilton Honors members earn points for every dollar spent on a stay, with rewards increasing as you spend more nights at its properties. Just joining gets you free Wi-Fi. You can climb the ladder pretty quickly, hitting Silver Status after just four stays, earning the "Fifth-Night free" perk. Frequent travelers may appreciate the Gold and Diamond tiers, which can include free room upgrades, or Diamond Reserve, the new top-tier, guaranteeing late checkouts and access to high-end lounges.
Hilton's co-branded credit card can confer immediate status as well. One Reddit poster appreciates that the cards offer generous perks, like "free night certificates" that can be used anywhere. Some of Hilton's more popular family-friendly destinations include The Waterfront Beach Resort — a Hilton Hotel in Huntington Beach, California, with its ocean view rooms, lagoon-style pool, and rooftop bar – and the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort on the beach with five pools and waterslides. One Google reviewer calls the Huntington Beach property a "perfect spot for a beachy getaway, staycation, or weekend reset." Another Google guest said the Hawaiian location is a "fantastic escape" that took her "breath away."