What's The Most Popular Hotel Chain In The US?

In a crowded travel market where hotel and lodging choices range from luxurious resorts to budget motels, consumer loyalty is often a fickle pursuit. One storied brand, however, which celebrated its centennial last year, is a customer favorite. Hilton Hotels and Resorts has emerged as the most popular hotel chain, according to online market research firm, YouGov, among 65 hotels ranked in 2025. The YouGov poll showed that 58% of people have a positive opinion about Hilton. Its closest rivals are Marriott and Holiday Inn. Hilton beat out names such as Four Seasons, Ritz-Carlton, and W Hotels.

Founded by Conrad Hilton, the hotel has become a trailblazer in the hospitality industry. As the nation's first coast-to-coast hotel chain, it was a pioneer of the modern-day central reservation system and was the first hotel to furnish guest rooms with televisions. Along the way, it's also earned some street cred with its cultural influences. The piña colada was created at its Puerto Rico property in 1954, and the former Las Vegas Hilton was once an entertainment epicenter through the 1970s, selling out hundreds of performances by Elvis and hosting legendary television shows, "Let's Make a Deal," "Jeopardy," and "Wheel of Fortune."

Now publicly traded, Hilton today continues to embed itself into the cultural conversation with help from a famous influencer associated with the brand – Paris Hilton, the founder's great-granddaughter. Lately, she has injected herself into the company's website, touting the hotel's perks, and starring in ads promoting her "Stay Like an Infinite Icon" monochromatic pink suites at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. A hot spot in its own right, the hotel has hosted presidents and red-carpet events in a city where you can rub elbows with celebrities along glitzy Rodeo Drive.