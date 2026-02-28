5 US Cities With The Cleanest Hotels Worth Visiting, According To Studies

Hotel cleanliness is one of the most important considerations for travelers. It's why people are constantly questioning the cleaning practices of their chosen accommodation, such as whether hotels ever actually clean their pillows. But the importance of staying in a clean hotel can't be overstated. Your comfort, relaxation, and stress levels can all benefit from staying in a well-kept room, which can drastically change how much you enjoy your vacation or city break.

Not all U.S. cities stand equal when it comes to clean hotels. According to reporting by OnFocus in 2024 on a Home Spritz analysis, and by Yahoo in 2025 on a Boutique Hotel Hub study, certain cities around the country perform consistently better than others when it comes to ensuring travelers have somewhere clean and comfortable to stay. While it's still not guaranteed that you'll stay in a clean hotel wherever you go, the Tripadvisor and Booking.com reviews analyzed for these studies show far more consistency across the board.

Comparing the cities on both lists, we can see some common standouts that deserve mentioning here. If you're looking for your next vacation destination and are invested in the cleanliness of your accommodation, one of these five cities might be your safest bet. Here are the five U.S. cities with the cleanest hotels, in no particular order.