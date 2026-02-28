5 US Cities With The Cleanest Hotels Worth Visiting, According To Studies
Hotel cleanliness is one of the most important considerations for travelers. It's why people are constantly questioning the cleaning practices of their chosen accommodation, such as whether hotels ever actually clean their pillows. But the importance of staying in a clean hotel can't be overstated. Your comfort, relaxation, and stress levels can all benefit from staying in a well-kept room, which can drastically change how much you enjoy your vacation or city break.
Not all U.S. cities stand equal when it comes to clean hotels. According to reporting by OnFocus in 2024 on a Home Spritz analysis, and by Yahoo in 2025 on a Boutique Hotel Hub study, certain cities around the country perform consistently better than others when it comes to ensuring travelers have somewhere clean and comfortable to stay. While it's still not guaranteed that you'll stay in a clean hotel wherever you go, the Tripadvisor and Booking.com reviews analyzed for these studies show far more consistency across the board.
Comparing the cities on both lists, we can see some common standouts that deserve mentioning here. If you're looking for your next vacation destination and are invested in the cleanliness of your accommodation, one of these five cities might be your safest bet. Here are the five U.S. cities with the cleanest hotels, in no particular order.
Boston
Boston is the most consistent high performer out of all the cities on this list. Beantown, as it's lovingly known, earned the top-ranked position from Home Spritz in 2024 before placing second in Boutique Hotel Hub's 2025 study. It's comforting to see that cleanliness remains a priority for Boston hotels, especially considering the city welcomes over 2 million international visitors each year.
Tripadvisor highlights some of Boston's top picks for clean hotels, including The Godfrey Hotel, The Dagny, Hilton Boston Park Plaza, Seaport Hotel, and The Colonnade Hotel in the top five spots. The Dagny Boston is a particular standout with 4.9 stars from over 1,100 reviews, many of which commend the hotel for its clean common areas and rooms. "Very nice, historic hotel in the heart of Boston. Clean and comfortable with very helpful and kind staff," one guest wrote on Tripadvisor.
If you're looking for somewhere unique to stay in the city, you could check into the Liberty Hotel. This once-notorious New England jail is now a chic five-star boutique hotel with a 4.1-star rating on Tripadvisor from over 1,600 reviews. "The room was beautiful, the service was prompt, the rooms and spaces were clean. I would stay here again," one happy guest wrote on Tripadvisor. It's also located on Charles Street, positioning you close to the iconic Charles River and 10 minutes' walk from the Boston Common.
Seattle
Seattle is another strong performer when it comes to clean hotels, topping the list of U.S. cities in the 2025 study and finishing in eighth place in the 2024 study. That eighth-place finish, however, was only 0.26 points below first-place Boston. Seattle also earned first place from Boutique Hotel Hub after the booking platform analyzed over 80,000 reviews for 81 hotels.
The Emerald City is renowned for its art, local markets, fashion retailers, iconic Space Needle, waterfront downtown area, and numerous other attractions and experiences. This is the kind of city where you can stumble upon unexpected highlights, such as Sweet Mickey's Candy Shoppe, which has some of the best nostalgic sweets in Washington. It's also where you can relive your childhood arcade days at a museum dedicated entirely to pinball machines, before kayaking or canoeing in the city's bays and lakes.
Some of the cleanest hotels in Seattle, according to Tripadvisor, are in the city's heart. The Mayflower Park Hotel, Inn at the Market, and Mediterranean Inn are just three of the cleanest hotels on the booking platform. The Inn at the Market stands out with its 4.8-star rating from over 3,800 reviews. It's located in Downtown Seattle, only two minutes' walk from the famous Pike Place Market, one of the oldest farmers' markets in the nation. "Spectacular location, very clean, very stylish, and the staff is really nice. The shower was next-level — spacious, clean, and you can get a really hot shower," one guest wrote on Tripadvisor.
Chicago
The Windy City is getting a lot of attention for all the right reasons at the moment. It recently ranked on Tripadvisor's 2026 list for the Best of the Best Destinations in the United States. And now it's also ensuring the world knows its hotels are kept in tip-top shape for guests. Chicago finished in sixth place in Home Spritz's 2024 study, then made it to fourth place in the 2025 study after Boutique Hotel Hub analyzed over 186,000 reviews for 141 hotels.
Many of the city's hotels are also featured on Tripadvisor for having spotless rooms and communal spaces. The top hotels for cleanliness include LondonHouse Chicago by Hilton, Swissôtel Chicago, and two Hampton Inn properties. LondonHouse Chicago is one of the most popular, with a 4.7-star rating from over 4,800 reviews, which also gives it a 4.8-star cleanliness score. "The LondonHouse is in a prime location for exploring the city. Our room was stylish, clean and comfortable," one guest wrote on Tripadvisor.
Another standout hotel is The Langham, which offers floor-to-ceiling window views, heated bathroom floors, and a luxurious spa. It's included within the top 20 Chicago hotels on Tripadvisor and has a 4.9-star cleanliness rating from over 4,000 reviews. "Wonderful property, period. And we've seen a lot of them over the years. High service, meticulously clean, and a pleasure to come back to at the end of the day," one happy guest wrote on Tripadvisor. The hotel's downtown location is also ideal for exploring the city's riverfront, shopping, nightlife, and museums.
New Orleans
Another strong performer across both studies, New Orleans tied for sixth place with Louisville, Kentucky, in 2025 and finished in 10th place in 2024. However, in both studies, it was only 0.30 points or fewer behind the top-ranked city. The city welcomes over 19 million visitors a year on average, so it's encouraging to see its hotels maintaining a high standard of cleanliness even with the influx of tourists.
While New Orleans might keep travelers comfortable and relaxed with its clean hotel rooms, it's the city's attractions and experiences that initially draw them in. Entertaining jazz and blues musicians bring the city's streets to life, along with the vibrant Creole and French architecture, cuisine, and history. The city also hosts some of America's biggest festivals, including the world-famous Mardi Gras. It's during these packed and wild festivities that you really appreciate clean and comfortable accommodation.
If you're looking for a clean hotel in New Orleans, Tripadvisor lists over 100 properties that have impressed guests with their cleanliness. Included in the booking platform's top five are Hotel Monteleone, Bourbon Orleans Hotel, NOPSI Hotel, Bienville House, and The Royal Sonesta. The top-ranked Hotel Monteleone won a Travelers' Choice award in 2025 and has a 4.7-star cleanliness rating from over 11,000 reviews. "The rooms are always clean, and there is no better location. It's my home away from home when I am in New Orleans," one regular guest wrote on Tripadvisor.
Denver
Don't sleep on Denver if you're looking for clean hotels and an enigmatic city to explore. Boutique Hotel Hub ranked The Mile High City in fifth place for its 2025 study, analyzing more than 71,000 reviews for 86 hotels, while Home Spritz's 2024 study placed Denver at 14th.
The city has numerous unique hotels for your next vacation, including the Urban Cowboy Denver, which is a Western-inspired gem with a cozy, adult-only vibe. While it only has three reviews on Tripadvisor, they've given it a perfect 5-star rating across the board. If you'd rather choose somewhere with more appraisals, Tripadvisor also lists the Warwick, two Hilton hotels, the Magnolia Hotel, and the SpringHill Suites in downtown as some of Denver's best for cleanliness.
When it comes to sightseeing, Denver is a city of many personalities. Sports fans have an array of games to watch live, including professional basketball, football, soccer, and ice hockey. If you prefer to be part of the action, you can also go mountain biking, hiking, whitewater rafting, cross-country skiing, fly fishing, and more in the city's surrounding natural playgrounds. Confluence Park even lets you kayak and surf right in downtown (weather permitting). Union Station's cluster of restaurants, breweries, and shops is also only 20 minutes' walk away.
Our methodology
To compile this list, we looked at two studies focusing on the U.S. cities with the cleanest hotel rooms. The Home Spritz study was conducted in 2024 and reported on by OnFocus, while the Boutique Hotel Hub study was done in 2025 and reported on by Yahoo. For its data, Home Spritz looked at over 10 million reviews for about 10,000 hotels on Tripadvisor. Boutique Hotel Hub, meanwhile, analyzed over 7,700 hotels in 123 U.S. cities, focusing only on hotels with 250 reviews or more.
For this list, we chose cities that scored high on both lists, which meant we didn't include some cities that scored in the top three positions for just one. We also made sure that each chosen city had at least 50 hotels on Tripadvisor recommended for being consistently clean. We then took it one step further, looking at individual hotels in each city to see what actual guests were saying about the rooms and communal spaces.