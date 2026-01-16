5 Glitzy Shopping Districts In Los Angeles Where You'll Rub Elbows With Celebrities

While New York City boasts the world-famous Fifth Avenue – often cited as one of the most expensive shopping streets in the world – Los Angeles is home to one of the priciest retail strips in America: Rodeo Drive. Stretching between Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards in Beverly Hills, the iconic corridor of fashion and rising stars is famed for its luxury shops. Within a three-block radius, you'll find brands like Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, and Versace (just to name a few). It's even home to what is considered the most expensive store in the world, House of Bijan, an appointment-only men's boutique that sells warm cashmere sweaters for a cool $2,500.

If you're a 1990s movie fan, you may recognize Rodeo Drive from Julia Roberts' iconic shopping spree in "Pretty Woman," or the Tiffany & Co. that Alicia Silverstone walks past in "Clueless." However, the stars don't just visit the bougie boulevard for filming movie scenes. Over the years, loads of A-listers, including Kristin Chenoweth, Britney Spears, Danny DeVito, and Leonardo DiCaprio with his signature pulled-down baseball cap, have been spotted strolling the cobblestone-lined street with shopping bags in tow.

Of course, shopping can work up quite the appetite. Located less than a block from Rodeo Drive, Spago is a celebrity-frequented fine dining restaurant that's hosted everyone from Tom Hanks to Bradley Cooper. You'll also find an Erewhon nearby, where Miley Cyrus, Bella Hadid, and countless others have been known to grocery shop. Arguably one of the most renowned streets in Los Angeles, Rodeo Drive remains a must-visit for indulgent spending and celebrity sightseeing.