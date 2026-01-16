5 Glitzy Shopping Districts In Los Angeles Where You'll Rub Elbows With Celebrities
As the entertainment hub of the U.S., Los Angeles is brimming with celebrity hot spots to visit if you want to get close to the stars. If you want to sleep among Hollywood royalty, you can book a suite at the Beverly Hills Hotel, a luxe 5-star resort and one of California's most legendary hideaways. To dine with the A-listers, heading to Canter's Deli, LA's iconic eatery with regular midnight celebrity sightings, is a good bet. And if you want to shop with the stars, the City of Angels boasts a plethora of retail-rich enclaves to explore.
You don't need a red carpet invite to rub elbows with celebrities. From famously fashionable Beverly Hills boulevards lined with palm trees and luxury shops to trendy malls with chic boutiques, fancy restaurants, and bustling promenades, we've rounded up a list of five glitzy districts across Los Angeles, where you can star-gaze while you window-shop.
Rodeo Drive
While New York City boasts the world-famous Fifth Avenue – often cited as one of the most expensive shopping streets in the world – Los Angeles is home to one of the priciest retail strips in America: Rodeo Drive. Stretching between Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards in Beverly Hills, the iconic corridor of fashion and rising stars is famed for its luxury shops. Within a three-block radius, you'll find brands like Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, and Versace (just to name a few). It's even home to what is considered the most expensive store in the world, House of Bijan, an appointment-only men's boutique that sells warm cashmere sweaters for a cool $2,500.
If you're a 1990s movie fan, you may recognize Rodeo Drive from Julia Roberts' iconic shopping spree in "Pretty Woman," or the Tiffany & Co. that Alicia Silverstone walks past in "Clueless." However, the stars don't just visit the bougie boulevard for filming movie scenes. Over the years, loads of A-listers, including Kristin Chenoweth, Britney Spears, Danny DeVito, and Leonardo DiCaprio with his signature pulled-down baseball cap, have been spotted strolling the cobblestone-lined street with shopping bags in tow.
Of course, shopping can work up quite the appetite. Located less than a block from Rodeo Drive, Spago is a celebrity-frequented fine dining restaurant that's hosted everyone from Tom Hanks to Bradley Cooper. You'll also find an Erewhon nearby, where Miley Cyrus, Bella Hadid, and countless others have been known to grocery shop. Arguably one of the most renowned streets in Los Angeles, Rodeo Drive remains a must-visit for indulgent spending and celebrity sightseeing.
Melrose Avenue
Another iconic spot in Los Angeles where you can shop among the stars is Melrose Avenue. Running roughly 6 miles between Beverly Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard, the street comprises an eclectic mix of chic boutiques, vintage stores, hip coffee shops, and trendy dining spots. Teetering on the border of funky West Hollywood and swanky Beverly Hills, colorful Melrose appeals to a variety of shoppers, including A-listers. Upscale women's apparel shop, Alice + Olivia, is a magnet for stylish celebrities like Beyoncé, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Nicky Hilton. Situated just above the shop is E.P. & L.P., a posh rooftop lounge that's welcomed an all-star cast of cocktail sippers over the years, including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and the stars of Netflix's "Selling Sunset."
Made famous by the hit 1990s television show of the same name, Melrose Place is home to The Row, the luxury fashion label founded by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Meanwhile, across the street is the original Alfred Coffee, the Instagrammable coffee shop where celebs like Mila Kunis, Selena Gomez, and Kendall Jenner have been known to pop in for caffeinated beverages. If you want to laugh with the stars, head back to Melrose Avenue to catch a stand-up comedy show at Hollywood Improv, whose hallowed stage has hosted everyone from Steve Martin to Lily Tomlin, and more recently, Caroline Rhea.
If you're visiting on a Sunday, the Melrose Trading Post at Fairfax High School is worth a stop. Commencing weekly since 1997, the vibrant outdoor market hosts a variety of local vendors peddling handmade treasures, art, and vintage wear, as well as food booths and a stage with live music. Over the years, the buzzing Sunday market has attracted big-name buyers like Paris Hilton, Taylor Swift, Drew Barrymore, and Lana Del Rey.
The Grove
The Grove is more than your average shopping mall — it's a Los Angeles landmark. Located at the intersection of Third Street and Fairfax Avenue, the open-air complex opened in 2002 and has been a go-to shopping spot for both starry-eyed tourists and stars ever since. Comprising 575,000 square feet, it's an amusement park of shopping, dining, and entertainment within a European-inspired setting. Its cobblestone walkways are lined with popular retailers like Apple, Nordstrom, Sephora, Gucci, and Lululemon, alongside a collection of cafes and eateries with alfresco dining. Adding to its village-like charm, one of The Grove's most iconic features is an old-fashioned trolley that offers leisurely rides to and from the adjacent Original Farmer's Market, a historic market that's one of Los Angeles' oldest tourist attractions, dating to 1934.
While The Grove may not be as luxurious as Rodeo Drive or as hip as Melrose, it's still known to attract celebrities. In recent years, stars like Jeff Goldblum, Rihanna, and Cardi B have all been spotted, so you just might see them browsing the clothing racks or strolling past the dazzling water displays of the Dancing Fountain. If you're lucky, you might even bump into Lana Del Rey and score a selfie.
For red carpet moments, hit up AMC The Grove 14. The shopping plaza's art deco-style movie theater hosts a variety of festivals, film screenings with Q&A sessions, and movie premieres throughout the year. In 2023, the premiere of Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" concert movie lit The Grove up with stars like Adam Sandler, Beyoncé, Mariska Hargitay, and — of course — Miss Swift herself. Meanwhile, stars have also been known to surprise audiences by crashing screenings of their own movies.
West Hollywood
The Ivy is one of LA's most vibrant areas. Beyond its sprawling collection of queer bars and trendy restaurants, WeHo is home to a ton of celebrity-luring shops, particularly on Robertson Boulevard. Stretching for six miles between Beverly Boulevard and 3rd Street, 75% of Robertson Boulevard is made up of clothing retailers, including Chanel, Beach Bunny, and Intermix, that have drawn in big names like Paul Rudd, Sharon Stone, Ben Stiller, Lauren Conrad, and countless others.
Hoping to snap photos of celebrity diners after their shopping sprees, paparazzi often linger outside The Ivy on Robertson. Opened in 1980, the stylish, cottage-inspired restaurant has been a favorite of many A-listers, including Paris Hilton. A quick Google search will reveal dozens of photos and videos of the iconic heiress leaving The Ivy over the last two decades, as recently as 2025. Other famous patrons over the years include Brad Pitt, Nicole Kidman, Jack Nicholson, and the late Diane Keaton. Grab a sunny spot on the patio, and the chances are high that you'll see a star — or even be mistaken for one.
Beyond Robertson Boulevard, WeHo is home to the legendary Sunset Strip. Known for its historic rock 'n roll clubs and the infamous French-style celebrity hotel, Chateau Marmont, Sunset Boulevard is also where you'll find Sunset Plaza. Comprising a two-block stretch of high-end boutiques, beauty care spots, and upscale eateries, the tree-lined shopping plaza is great for people-watching and star-hunting. While you're in the area, be sure to pop into Mystery Pier Books on Sunset. Boasting a museum-like collection of rare and first edition literature, the independent book shop has attracted famous bookworms over the years, including Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Bette Midler, and Julia Roberts.
Silver Lake
If the posh spots in West Hollywood and Beverly Hills aren't quite your style, and you're looking for a more low-key shopping spree, make your way to Silver Lake. Great for food, art, and hikes, the trendy lakeside neighborhood is home to celebrities like Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, and Christina Ricci, so you never know who you might bump into. Situated at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Sanborn Avenue, Sunset Junction is the epicenter of Silver Lake, where you'll find a walkable pocket of coffee shops, vintage stores, and hip clothing boutiques. Mohawk General Store is a fan favorite, where stars like Rachel Bloom of The CW's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" have been known to shop for threads. The trendy apparel shop was also featured on Gwyneth Paltrow's 2019 "Best Gift Shops" list on her wellness and lifestyle brand website, Goop.
Another must-stop shop in Silver Lake that stars love is Golden Age Hollywood. Offering a treasure trove of vintage clothes, the shop also has its own fashion line that features baseball caps stitched with the names of Golden Age icons like Zelda Fitzgerald and Errol Flynn, and stylish women's shoes inspired by Hollywood luminaries like Rita Hayworth. Its "Norma" sandals — named after Gloria Swanson's character in "Sunset Boulevard" — gained attention after Lily-Rose Depp was photographed wearing them at The Grove.
While strolling the shops of Silver Lake, be sure to make a pit stop at Erewhon on Santa Monica Boulevard for a viral celebrity-inspired smoothie, including Hailey Bieber's Strawberry Glaze. And, if you're lucky, you could find yourself standing in line behind Erewhon regulars like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.