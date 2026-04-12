Canada's Largest National Park Is A Bison-Filled Escape For Fishing, Lakeside Camping, And Wildlife Watching

Canada is the second-largest country in the world, spanning 3.8 million square miles — so it's no surprise that its national parks are massive, too. The largest national park in Canada is located in the north of the country, in Alberta and the Northwest Territories, and covers an impressive 17,000 square miles. Journey into the remote reaches of Canada to Wood Buffalo National Park, an unforgettable destination for outdoor adventures and those seeking to spot wild Bison.

The landscape of Wood Buffalo National Park is characterized by salt plains and boreal forest, and the park is home to the largest inland delta in the world, the confluence of the Athabasca and Peace Rivers. Enjoy hiking and paddling opportunities throughout the park, soaking up spectacular views along the way. It's also the largest Dark Sky Preserve in the world, so stargazing is popular here.

Dark Sky Circle at Pine Lake is a top spot, but avoid visiting in May to July, when daylight hours are long. The Northwest Territories' capital, Yellowknife, is one of the best places to see the northern lights in Canada, and the northern lights can also be seen at Wood Buffalo — visit in January or February for the best conditions to see them. There are also excellent opportunities for fishing, spotting wildlife, and camping at the park.