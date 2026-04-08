Visit Rome's Picturesque Ivy-Covered Street That Audrey Hepburn Once Called Home
Thanks to her star turn in "Breakfast at Tiffany's" (1961), Audrey Hepburn is inextricably linked with New York City. But the legendary Belgian-born actress traveled the world and lived in many other cities throughout her lifetime, from Los Angeles to London to Rome. In fact, the Eternal City was Hepburn's home for more than two decades. Today, visitors can walk down the picturesque ivy-covered street, Via Giulia, where she resided in the late sixties.
As film enthusiasts know, a twentysomething Hepburn won an Oscar for her breakout role as Princess Anne in "Roman Holiday" in the early 1950s. The movie was filmed at famous locations around the city, including at the Trevi Fountain and the Spanish Steps, two of the places you should go if you have only one day in Rome. Onscreen, the young princess falls in love with the Italian capital. "Rome! By all means, Rome," her character responds when asked what her favorite city is. "I will cherish my visit here in memory as long as I live."
And so did Hepburn herself, it would seem. Along with Paris and her birthplace of Brussels, the Eternal City was one of the star's favorite European getaways, according to historical accounts. She returned to Rome in a professional capacity in 1955 to film "War and Peace," then began spending more time there. Eventually she moved to the city and married an Italian psychiatrist, Andrea Dotti. The couple's first apartment was on Via Giulia, a quaint street in the Centro Storico (Historic Center) that was designed in the early 16th century as part of Pope Julius II's urban development program.
Stroll down the historic Via Giulia
Running parallel to the Tiber River for about half a mile, the cobblestoned Via Giulia originates at the Piazza di San Vincenzo Palotto, near the entrance to the Ponte Sisto bridge. The street is lined with elegant palazzi (palaces), ornate churches, and upscale residences. As you begin strolling along it, you'll spot the Fontana del Mascherone (Fountain of the Mask), an eye-catching fountain where wine once reportedly flowed (instead of water) on special holidays, per Turismo Roma. Just a block further is the Arco Farnese, an ivy-draped stone archway designed by Michelangelo.
Take a quick detour to shop for fruit at the open-air market in the famous Campo de' Fiori, as Audrey Hepburn once did, just two blocks away. Then continue along Via Giulia to see more of its highlights. Step inside the Chiesa di Sant'Eligio degli Orefici, a 16th-century church designed by Raphael, then continue following Hepburn's footsteps northward along the street where she once lived. You'll end up at the Basilica of San Giovanni Battista dei Fiorentini, a colossal church completed over two centuries and dedicated to the patron saint of Florence.
The actress and her family moved to the stylish suburb of Parioli district in 1970, but it's easy to picture a young Audrey walking down the ivy-covered Via Giulia or sitting at a nearby café for coffee and gelato. One café to try is Old Bar Pasticceria Mariani, a historic café that dates back to 1878, just off Piazza San Vincenzo Pallotti. Or you could go for a glass of wine and enjoy people-watching at Giulietta Vino e Cucina, a bustling bistro right on Via Giulia. While there, check out more of the best places to eat while exploring Rome, from Italian sandwiches to splurge-worthy seafood dinners.