Visit Rome's Picturesque Ivy-Covered Street That Audrey Hepburn Once Called Home

Thanks to her star turn in "Breakfast at Tiffany's" (1961), Audrey Hepburn is inextricably linked with New York City. But the legendary Belgian-born actress traveled the world and lived in many other cities throughout her lifetime, from Los Angeles to London to Rome. In fact, the Eternal City was Hepburn's home for more than two decades. Today, visitors can walk down the picturesque ivy-covered street, Via Giulia, where she resided in the late sixties.

As film enthusiasts know, a twentysomething Hepburn won an Oscar for her breakout role as Princess Anne in "Roman Holiday" in the early 1950s. The movie was filmed at famous locations around the city, including at the Trevi Fountain and the Spanish Steps, two of the places you should go if you have only one day in Rome. Onscreen, the young princess falls in love with the Italian capital. "Rome! By all means, Rome," her character responds when asked what her favorite city is. "I will cherish my visit here in memory as long as I live."

And so did Hepburn herself, it would seem. Along with Paris and her birthplace of Brussels, the Eternal City was one of the star's favorite European getaways, according to historical accounts. She returned to Rome in a professional capacity in 1955 to film "War and Peace," then began spending more time there. Eventually she moved to the city and married an Italian psychiatrist, Andrea Dotti. The couple's first apartment was on Via Giulia, a quaint street in the Centro Storico (Historic Center) that was designed in the early 16th century as part of Pope Julius II's urban development program.