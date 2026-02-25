5 Of Audrey Hepburn's Favorite Getaways To Visit In Europe, According To Historical Accounts

In "Roman Holiday," Audrey Hepburn's Princess Ann, when asked her favorite city, says, "Rome! By all means, Rome. I will cherish my visit here in memory as long as I live." The quote could just as well suit the star herself, who had a multi-decade connection to Rome that extended from films to marriages to raising her children in the Italian city. Although "Roman Holiday" set off Hepburn's on-screen stardom, it was at the end of her public life (and beginning of her family-oriented life) that Rome became Hepburn's home base. "She slowly withdrew from the spotlight, and her priorities began to change," Luca Dotti, Hepburn's son, shared in Vanity Fair. "Rome made it possible."

In 1969, Hepburn married Italian-born Andrea Dotti, and the pair settled into a home near the Castel Sant'Angelo, one of Rome's destinations made all the more romantic by its Hepburn lore. Later, after giving birth to Luca, the family moved to Rome's Parioli neighborhood. Hepburn self-identified as a "Roman housewife" during these years, as quoted in The American. She became a neighborhood fixture until eventually moving away in the 1980s.

One of the most famous Roman spots linked to Hepburn is the Spanish Steps, a baroque travertine staircase leading to the Trinità dei Monti church that was featured in one of the most recognizable scenes from "Roman Holiday." Just be aware that tourists get fined for sitting down on the famous steps. Beyond her movies, Hepburn is known to have dined at Corsetti in Rome's Trastevere neighborhood. The restaurant is still thriving and beloved by visitors today, having recently received a 2025 Traveler's Choice award from Tripadvisor. For a true Hepburn-style mode of exploring the city, you can rent a scooter to traverse around her home neighborhood of Parioli.