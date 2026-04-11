Do Airlines Ever Recycle Trash From Flights?

For most people, traveling by air isn't an everyday experience. For many, it's a rare occurrence, and that can leave you wondering how it all works. You may have considered where airplane food comes from or which surfaces are the dirtiest on a plane. One question you may not have asked, however, is whether airlines recycle trash from flights. The answer? It's rather complicated.

While many airlines are working to reduce waste, what happens to in-flight trash is shaped by international regulations. It's also difficult to track because, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the catering and cleaning companies – not the airlines themselves — typically handle waste, often serving multiple carriers across different airports.

According to a 2012 to 2013 audit by IATA at London's Heathrow Airport, the average passenger generated about 3.15 pounds of cabin waste per flight. With tens of millions of flights operating each year globally — the Federal Aviation Administration reported managing 17.2 million flights in 2025 alone – the total adds up quickly.

Plus, much of that waste can't be recycled. Many countries enforce strict rules on international catering waste, particularly items containing dairy and animal products, to prevent contamination of their agricultural landscape. As a result, a significant portion of cabin waste is sent to landfills or incinerated, even when recyclable materials are present.