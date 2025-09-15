Flight Attendants Actually Hate These Seemingly Polite Passenger Acts

Modern-day air travel is an odd place. More people than ever are flying, and there is a lot to love about this. However, stuffing a giant metal tube full of people and sending it hurtling through the air for a few hours comes with a slew of cultural, ethical, and social clashes that we couldn't have anticipated. We've all watched as someone 10 rows back stampedes forward at touchdown. We've been slowly driven to insanity as the family behind all plays their individual devices for the entire plane to hear. And we've all cringed internally as a flight attendant deals with a rowdy passenger who spent a little too much time at the lounge bar before boarding.

The rough sides of air travel make most of us want to be better passengers. It doles out a level of empathy to the flight attendants and makes us a little paranoid that our own habits are being viewed in a negative light. But sometimes, wanting to be better actually makes things worse. Instead of helping, we overcompensate, and the kind-in-theory gestures we make can make life harder for the attendants.

We spoke to several flight attendants from different airlines to find out what seemingly polite passenger acts they actually hate. Rebecca, a flight attendant with Emirates for the last six years, has some strong opinions on passenger over-friendliness, while Josh, who works for a budget airline in the United States, gets riled up by overhead baggage hoggers. Ashley, who flies with British Airways, struggles with passenger trash habits. Ready to regret everything you did on your flight? And just remember, following this advice might be one of the best ways to get a flight attendant to give you a free drink on your next flight.